WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County community COVID spread returns to low levels
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Two weeks after reporting a high level of community spread for COVID, New Hanover County spread levels are back to low. The current case rate of COVID-19 has dropped to 139.89 per 100,000 compared to 298.97 per 100,000 when New Hanover County moved to the High CDC Community Level. New hospital admissions for COVID-19 are at 9.3 per 100,000 for the last week.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
American Legion hosts 9th Annual Chili Cook Off
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–The American Legion of Post 10 in Wilmington hosted one of its most popular events this weekend. It’s bragging rights for the ones making the chili, and a good deal for people who love chili. There were 11 rounds of chili samples for everyone to try.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Elks Lodge hosts Crystal and Craft Faire
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– The Elks Lodge 532 in Wilmington hosted a “Craft and Crystal Faire” over the weekend that had a little something for every body. Over 50 crafters & vendors presented an exciting variety of creative items from décor & gifts to collectibles & one-of-a-kind finds.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
One person taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police are investigating a traffic collision in the 1200 block of Floral Parkway involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. The victim was transported to Novant Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. Police avoid people to avoid the area and find an alternate route while...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
UNCW names new Chief of Police
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Following a national search, the University of North Carolina Wilmington has named a new Chief of Police. Frank V. Brinkley has been picked for the role. He will start March 27th. Brinkley joins UNCW from the UNC School of the Arts in Winston-Salem, where he...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Local archaeologists dig for more of Wilmington’s past
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– A local non-profit made up of professional archaeologists, historians, and private citizens continue to discover more of Downtown Wilmington’s past. Public Archaelogy Corps has been digging at a site on Front Street between Henderson and Quince Alley every other Saturday for two years now. Everything...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Police Department promotes five officers to Corporal
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Five members of the Wilmington Police Department have received promotions. WPD has promoted officers Cardiellea Barksdale, Charles Boyce, Robert Ferencak, Casandra Knipp and Krista Mangum to Corporal. The promotions will take effect on January 30th.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Annual TreeFest kicks off in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The 25th annual TreeFest officially kicked off on Friday, January 20, at Independence Mall. Tree fest began in 1997, after hurricanes Bertha and Fran destroyed trees in the area. Those who come out can grab up to five free seedlings per household. More than 4,600...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Carolina Beach adding offices to Town Hall, asking visitors be cautious of construction
CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Officials in Carolina Beach are asking Town Hall visitors be careful as they undergo construction. Town Hall is in the process of adding offices to the main reception area. Officials say much of the construction will be done on the weekends, but some is...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Calabash woman thanks firefighters, EMTs for saving her life
CALABASH, NC (WWAY) — A woman in Calabash is thankful to be alive following a recent medical emergency. Calabash firefighters Marc Hadden and Hunter Lankford responded with Brunswick County EMS to a medical call in Brunswick Plantation last month. Peg Higgins was experiencing a cardiac event at the new...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office locate missing teen
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing teen. 13-year-old Austyn Grainger was last seen around 8:15 Thursday evening in the area of 3205 Mt. Misery Road in Leland. Grainger was wearing a black shirt, black pants and red...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
UPDATE: Public Safety Memorial cleaned of ‘anti-Christian’ graffiti; two juveniles confess to crime
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Public Safety Memorial vandalized with graffiti and ‘anti-Christian’ symbols has been cleaned. The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says the memorial, which shares a parking lot with the Tar Landing Baptist Church, was defaced over the weekend. The Sheriff’s Office says...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Multi-day road closure planned for Southport construction
SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — Traffic may be impacted next week in parts of Brunswick County. Lane closures are planned near Southport for bridge work along River Road, just south of NC133 Dosher Cutoff across Discharge Canal. NCDOT says intermittent closures will take place on north and southbound lanes. The...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Bladen County man arrested for allegedly possessing two pounds of marijuana
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Clarkton man has been arrested on drug charges. Joseph Lemon, 30, was arrested at his residence in the 1100 block of Mitchell Ford Road in Clarkton. During the arrest, Deputies say they observed an overwhelming odor of marijuana emitting from the residence. They...
