ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northfield, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
carleton.edu

Art gallery from Ryan Arthurs ’05 featured by Buffalo News

The Buffalo News featured Ryan Arthurs ’05 in a piece titled “For artist and gallerist Ryan Arthurs, the long and winding road leads back home.” Arthurs describes his path to opening Rivalry Projects Gallery in 2021 in Allentown, a neighborhood in his hometown of Buffalo, N.Y. Read...
NORTHFIELD, MN
carleton.edu

Janet Scannell featured in piece on attracting more diverse applicant pools

Janet Scannell, chief technology officer, was featured in a blog piece titled, “How Carleton College’s CTO increased staff diversity in IT,” by the research group EAB (formerly the Education Advisory Board), for efforts she undertook to attract a more diverse applicant pool for IT positions as part of Carleton’s IDE Plan.
carleton.edu

Erica Zweifel and Carleton students recognized as part of Northfield Community Action Center statewide project award

Erica Zweifel, assistant director for community impact in Carleton’s Center for Community and Civic Engagement (CCCE), and Carleton students were recognized as part of a statewide project award to Northfield’s Community Action Center (CAC). The award from the Minnesota Association of Community Education honors the CAC’s new satellite food shelf at the Northfield Community Education Center (NCEC), which is staffed by Carleton student volunteers.
NORTHFIELD, MN
carleton.edu

Carleton College forms new Sustainability Working Group

Carleton College has formed a new Sustainability Working Group with faculty, staff and student members in order to help the college deepen its sustainability efforts and accelerate progress toward carbon neutrality. As the group undertakes a holistic review of campus sustainability efforts at institutional, educational and individual levels, one of its primary objectives will be to update Carleton’s Climate Action Plan (CAP), originally created in 2011 and the goals of which Carleton has outperformed. This objective will include establishing key activities and setting a more aggressive end date for achieving the college’s goal of carbon neutrality.
NORTHFIELD, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy