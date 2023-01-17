Carleton College has formed a new Sustainability Working Group with faculty, staff and student members in order to help the college deepen its sustainability efforts and accelerate progress toward carbon neutrality. As the group undertakes a holistic review of campus sustainability efforts at institutional, educational and individual levels, one of its primary objectives will be to update Carleton’s Climate Action Plan (CAP), originally created in 2011 and the goals of which Carleton has outperformed. This objective will include establishing key activities and setting a more aggressive end date for achieving the college’s goal of carbon neutrality.

NORTHFIELD, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO