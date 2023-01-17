Caught on video: Driver tries to abduct barista, police say

Police say they have arrested a man suspected of trying to abduct a barista through a drive-thru window.

Auburn, Washington, police shared video of the incident on Facebook, KIRO reported, then later shared the news of an arrest in the case. The attepted abduction took place Monday morning.

In the video, the man pulls up to the take-out window and grabs the woman’s arm as she reached out the window. Police said it appears that he tried to use a looped zip tie in his other hand to try to trap the woman, KIRO reported.

The barista fought back and was able to get out of his grasp. He then drove away.

Auburn police said the man has a unique tattoo that looks like it reads, “Chevrolet,” KIRO reported.

