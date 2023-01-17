Read full article on original website
Updated Fourth Edition of Strategies for Differentiating Instruction: Best Practices for the Classroom released
January 18, 2023, (Bowling Green, KY) – Routledge has released an updated edition of Strategies for Differentiating Instruction: Best Practices for the Classroom. This fourth edition offers practical approaches that allow all students to make continuous progress and be appropriately challenged by focusing on their various levels of knowledge and readiness to learn.
View from the Hill: CHHS implements student wellness experience
Going to college is a huge transition, especially after a worldwide pandemic. WKU’s College of Health and Human Services launched a student wellness program last fall to help freshmen navigate the changes. WKU’s Amy Bingham has details in this week’s View from the Hill. “I’ve never had...
Public Notice of Upcoming Accreditation Review Visit by the ACEN
Western Kentucky University’s School of Nursing and Allied Health wishes to announce that it will host a site visit for continuing accreditation of its LPN to ASN Program by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN). You are invited to meet with the site visit team and share...
WKU Basketball Event Parking
Parking and shuttle details for this week’s basketball games are provided below. All reserved parking lots close 5 hours prior to tip-off. The Lady Toppers play Louisiana Tech on Thursday, January 19th at 6:30 PM. See Women’s Weeknight Basketball Map. Free public parking is available in the following...
