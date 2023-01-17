ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keene, NH

McGAIR: Former Lincoln High basketball standout Octavio Brito thriving at Keene State

By BRENDAN McGAIR / bmcgair@pawtuckettimes.com
Woonsocket Call
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Woonsocket Call

Future Friars forming bond at Southern California Academy

PROVIDENCE – The exact date hasn’t been locked down. Nonetheless, the wheels have been set in motion for three future members of the PC Friar men’s basketball program to check out a home game at the Amica Mutual Pavilion sooner rather than later. The news of Garwey...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Woonsocket Call

Reid, Merrimack Warriors to visit Higgins, Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers

Merrimack Warriors (5-15, 3-3 NEC) at Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers (9-10, 2-4 NEC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint Francis (BKN) -1.5; over/under is 120.5. BOTTOM LINE: Rob Higgins and the Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers host Ziggy Reid and the Merrimack Warriors. The Terriers are 7-2 on their home court. Saint Francis...
NORTH ANDOVER, MA
Woonsocket Call

Boston U. 66, Loyola (Md.) 53

LOYOLA (MD.) (7-14) Dike 3-4 1-7 7, Faure 2-2 2-2 6, Andrews 1-4 0-0 3, K.Jones 7-12 0-0 16, Perry 0-7 0-0 0, Kuzemka 1-7 0-0 3, Brown 2-3 0-0 5, V.Ilic 3-5 0-1 6, Alexander 2-4 0-0 4, Commander 1-1 1-3 3, Gibbs 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-49 4-13 53.
BOSTON, MA
Woonsocket Call

Montecito Medical Acquires Veterinary Property in Danvers, MA

Montecito Medical, a leading acquirer of medical and veterinary office properties nationwide, has completed the acquisition of a veterinary property in Danvers, MA. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230120005078/en/. The 10,515 square-foot facility is home to Danvers Animal Hospital, a well-established, full-service veterinary hospital providing...
DANVERS, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy