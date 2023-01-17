McGAIR: Former Lincoln High basketball standout Octavio Brito thriving at Keene State

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Woonsocket Call
Strong sophomore season translates into All-American recognition for Cumberland High soccer standout Emma Kucal
CUMBERLAND – John Hoxsie believed Emma Kucal was worthy after Kucal’s freshman season with the Cumberland High girls’ soccer team – more specifically, All-American worthy. This past season as a sophomore, in the face of double- and triple coverage, Kucal put the hammer down by registering...
Woonsocket Call
Future Friars forming bond at Southern California Academy
PROVIDENCE – The exact date hasn’t been locked down. Nonetheless, the wheels have been set in motion for three future members of the PC Friar men’s basketball program to check out a home game at the Amica Mutual Pavilion sooner rather than later. The news of Garwey...
Woonsocket Call
Reid, Merrimack Warriors to visit Higgins, Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers
Merrimack Warriors (5-15, 3-3 NEC) at Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers (9-10, 2-4 NEC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint Francis (BKN) -1.5; over/under is 120.5. BOTTOM LINE: Rob Higgins and the Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers host Ziggy Reid and the Merrimack Warriors. The Terriers are 7-2 on their home court. Saint Francis...
Woonsocket Call
Boston U. 66, Loyola (Md.) 53
LOYOLA (MD.) (7-14) Dike 3-4 1-7 7, Faure 2-2 2-2 6, Andrews 1-4 0-0 3, K.Jones 7-12 0-0 16, Perry 0-7 0-0 0, Kuzemka 1-7 0-0 3, Brown 2-3 0-0 5, V.Ilic 3-5 0-1 6, Alexander 2-4 0-0 4, Commander 1-1 1-3 3, Gibbs 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-49 4-13 53.
Woonsocket Call
Montecito Medical Acquires Veterinary Property in Danvers, MA
Montecito Medical, a leading acquirer of medical and veterinary office properties nationwide, has completed the acquisition of a veterinary property in Danvers, MA. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230120005078/en/. The 10,515 square-foot facility is home to Danvers Animal Hospital, a well-established, full-service veterinary hospital providing...
Comments / 0