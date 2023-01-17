ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, MA

Taylor’s Career Day Propels Women’s Basketball To 79-60 Victory Over Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio – Senior Sydney Taylor was near perfect on the day, going 11-of-12 from the field, including 7-of-8 from the three-point line, as the University of Massachusetts women's basketball team defeated University of Dayton, 79-60, at the UD Arena on Sunday afternoon. Taylor's 11 made field goals and seven three-pointers marked new career-highs.
Men’s Hoops Heads To Philadelphia For Saturday Matinee Against The Hawks

University of Massachusetts Men's Basketball Game Notes & Information. Game 19 Massachusetts (11-7 Overall, 2-4 Atlantic 10) at Saint Joseph's (8-10 Overall, 2-4 Atlantic 10) Date | Time Saturday, Jan. 21 | 1 p.m. Location Philadelphia, Pa. | Hagan Arena. Tickets Tickets. Watch ESPN+. Game Notes Massachusetts. Instagram UMass Basketball.
#13/16 UConn Nips Massachusetts Hockey In OT, 4-3

AMHERST, Mass. – University of Massachusetts hockey erased one-goal deficits twice and eventually took its first lead of the game in the third, but No. 13/16 UConn sent the contest into overtime and netted the game winner with 13.7 seconds left in the extra period to top the Minutemen, 4-3 at the Mullins Center on Friday night. The setback leaves UMass at 9-11-3 overall and 3-9-1 in Hockey East, while the Huskies move to 14-7-3 and 9-6-2 in league action.
Women's Basketball Travels To Dayton for Sunday Matinee

University of Massachusetts Women's Basketball Game Notes & Information. Game 19 Massachusetts (14-4, 4-1 A-10) at Dayton (3-14, 2-4 A-10) Date // Time Sunday, Jan. 22 // 12 p.m. Location Dayton, Ohio // UD Arena. Watch ESPNU/ESPN+. Stream ESPN+. Live Statistics LiveStats. Game Notes Massachusetts | Dayton. Social Media. Facebook:...
