AMHERST, Mass. – University of Massachusetts hockey erased one-goal deficits twice and eventually took its first lead of the game in the third, but No. 13/16 UConn sent the contest into overtime and netted the game winner with 13.7 seconds left in the extra period to top the Minutemen, 4-3 at the Mullins Center on Friday night. The setback leaves UMass at 9-11-3 overall and 3-9-1 in Hockey East, while the Huskies move to 14-7-3 and 9-6-2 in league action.

AMHERST, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO