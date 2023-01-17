ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

The Independent

Undercover video finds cows on dairy giant farm that supplies Iceland and Costa Coffee ‘in filthy conditions’

Cows were found emaciated, lame and struggling to walk on a farm that supplies a dairy giant whose customers include Costa Coffee, Iceland, British Airways, Budgens and Londis, investigators claim.The animals were also handled roughly, with one being hit in the udder and others being slapped or having their heads pushed, footage suggested.Some had their legs shackled and others were filmed hobbling and showing signs of pain, activists said. Dead calves were photographed in wheelie bins and a dead cow was left outdoors “with the potential to spread disease”.The video was shot undercover by vegan organisation Viva! at a...
Allrecipes.com

Brown Eggs vs. White Eggs: Is There a Difference?

Shoppers often have eggs at the top of their grocery lists because beyond being an essential element in most baking projects and many favorite recipes, they can be scrambled, fried, boiled, or poached to create an easy meal in a short amount of time. Endlessly versatile and protein-packed, eggs are one of the most powerful workhorses in the kitchen.
Popculture

Coffee Beans Recalled

Consumers who need a boost of energy and some sweets shouldn't be reaching for one brand of chocolate covered coffee beans. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) announced on Christmas Eve, Saturday, Dec. 24, that The Chocolate Lab brand Chocolate Coffee Beans have been recalled due to undeclared milk, meaning the tasty treats pose a potentially life-threatening risk to some consumers.
Science Friday

Lab-Grown Meats Are Finally Inching Closer To Commercial

The United States is one of the largest consumers of meat in the world, with the average American eating 273 pounds of meat per year That’s not to say that tastes aren’t changing: Nearly a quarter of Americans say they have cut down on meat consumption, and 41% of Americans under 50 have tried plant-based meat.
CALIFORNIA STATE
TODAY.com

Why eggs are so expensive right now

Unless you’re immune to sticker shock, you’ve probably noticed that the price of a dozen large eggs has seemingly doubled, compared to what you paid this time last year. In some states, it’s even tripled. For example, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the average retail price for a dozen large eggs in California is $7.37. It was $2.35 a year ago.
CALIFORNIA STATE
msn.com

Why Potato Chips Are Not As Unhealthy As You Think

The forbidden fruit of the vegetable world, and a refuge for the socially awkward at parties, potato chips are salty, oily, and compulsively eatable. Is there anything not dangerously awful about this beloved snack?. Actually, yes! In a wasteland of processed junk foods, potato chips stand out as a heroic...
Food Beast

Could Beetle Larvae Be The Next Alternative Protein To Take Over The Meat Market?

As the alternative protein market continues to grow, more and more options are poised to become available to consumers. Up to this point, plants have been the only source for alt-protein products, which is why the term is associated with the word “plant-based.”. In the next few years, alt-proteins...
msn.com

Don't Eat That Leftover Rice Languishing in Your Fridge. Here's Why

You might want to rethink eating that leftover rice in your fridge. If you're eating rice that has been sitting in the fridge for a few days, there's a chance you could be giving yourself food poisoning. If you're looking to do some advance meal prep, maybe you've already considered cooking up a big batch of rice to pair with chicken and vegetables for dinner. But keeping and consuming that five-day-old rice could be causing you some stomach issues.

