2Pac Told New York Rapper Biggie About Publishing. Lil Cease and Gene Deal sheds Light W/ Math Hoffa & Art of DialogueSource MoneyBrooklyn, NY
Popular NYPD Detective Dead at 38News Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Smoke Shops Are Too Dangerous to Own & Operate In New York City. Luis "Blue Boy Rosado May Have Been a Victim as Well.Source MoneyNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams Wants National Czar On Migrants - Doesn't Vice President Harris Do That or Does She?Tom HandyNew York City, NY
Afraid of being homeless? Apply for Rental Assistance Program for renters in New York to get some moneyMark StarNew York City, NY
Woman Shows Her Walmart Receipts for the Same Cart of Groceries Over the Past Two Years As Inflation Hikes Food Prices
More and more people are reaching for their wallets to keep up with rising prices. But how has inflation really affected us?. For two years, TikToker Amy (@amywaytosave) decided to find out by testing the effects of inflation on her own grocery shopping.
8 Foods You May Not Be Able To Buy In The Grocery Store In 2023—Stock Up Before They’re Gone
This article has been updated since its initial publish date. When heading into 2023, it’s best to be aware of certain food shortages. We rounded up eight common grocery store items that might be more difficult to find in your local supermarket...
a-z-animals.com
Missouri Couple Discovers Brown Recluse Infestation So Bad They “Bleed from the Walls”
Missouri Couple Discovers Brown Recluse Infestation So Bad They "Bleed from the Walls" Imagine relocating homes only to find your new property crawling with thousands of venomous spiders. In 2007, Missourans Brian and Susan Trost got more than they bargained for. Upon moving into their new house, they discovered a massive recluse spider invasion.
Why organic eggs are suddenly cheaper than conventional ones
Organic eggs were cheaper than regular eggs in 2022, according to Cal-Maine Foods. Avian flu has led to chicken deaths, fewer eggs, and higher prices.
Undercover video finds cows on dairy giant farm that supplies Iceland and Costa Coffee ‘in filthy conditions’
Cows were found emaciated, lame and struggling to walk on a farm that supplies a dairy giant whose customers include Costa Coffee, Iceland, British Airways, Budgens and Londis, investigators claim.The animals were also handled roughly, with one being hit in the udder and others being slapped or having their heads pushed, footage suggested.Some had their legs shackled and others were filmed hobbling and showing signs of pain, activists said. Dead calves were photographed in wheelie bins and a dead cow was left outdoors “with the potential to spread disease”.The video was shot undercover by vegan organisation Viva! at a...
Allrecipes.com
Brown Eggs vs. White Eggs: Is There a Difference?
Shoppers often have eggs at the top of their grocery lists because beyond being an essential element in most baking projects and many favorite recipes, they can be scrambled, fried, boiled, or poached to create an easy meal in a short amount of time. Endlessly versatile and protein-packed, eggs are one of the most powerful workhorses in the kitchen.
There’s a National Egg Shortage—Here’s What You Need to Know
Food shortages and rising grocery prices became a way of life in 2022. We saw shortages of butter, baby formula, tomatoes, turkey and more. Now comes news from several states that suggests a looming nationwide egg shortage. All things point to consumers shelling out more money on eggs in the coming months.
An 8-year-old girl meant to inherit a $61 million diamond business in India has renounced her fortune to become a nun
Devanshi Sanghvi, 8, renounced worldly possessions and pleasures on Wednesday to become a nun under the Jain faith in India.
Popculture
Coffee Beans Recalled
Consumers who need a boost of energy and some sweets shouldn't be reaching for one brand of chocolate covered coffee beans. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) announced on Christmas Eve, Saturday, Dec. 24, that The Chocolate Lab brand Chocolate Coffee Beans have been recalled due to undeclared milk, meaning the tasty treats pose a potentially life-threatening risk to some consumers.
Plant-based brand Just Egg is running an ad declaring 'Plants don't get the flu' as chicken egg shortage continues
Just Egg is advertising its plant-based eggs in The New York Times as an alternative to chicken eggs, which have become expensive and hard to find.
Bill Gates is optimistic about the future of fake meat and plant-based foods
"I think eventually these products will be very good even though their share is small today," Gates said during his annual Reddit AMA this week.
Smelly woman shames coworker into eating half her soggy red pepper and olive oil sandwich: 'Now, you have to eat it'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I worked with a dirty woman. My coworker was physically dirty, a smoker who neither bathed nor washed her hands on a regular basis. The odor rolled off her body in waves.
First-Ever Insect Vaccine for Honeybees Gets U.S.D.A. Approval: What it Means for Our Food Supply
The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has announced the approval of the first-ever vaccine for honeybees to combat American foulbrood disease. This bacterial disease can be lethal for honeybee colonies, and the vaccine is expected to provide a critical tool for protecting and preserving these important pollinators.
Science Friday
Lab-Grown Meats Are Finally Inching Closer To Commercial
The United States is one of the largest consumers of meat in the world, with the average American eating 273 pounds of meat per year That’s not to say that tastes aren’t changing: Nearly a quarter of Americans say they have cut down on meat consumption, and 41% of Americans under 50 have tried plant-based meat.
TODAY.com
Why eggs are so expensive right now
Unless you’re immune to sticker shock, you’ve probably noticed that the price of a dozen large eggs has seemingly doubled, compared to what you paid this time last year. In some states, it’s even tripled. For example, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the average retail price for a dozen large eggs in California is $7.37. It was $2.35 a year ago.
msn.com
Why Potato Chips Are Not As Unhealthy As You Think
The forbidden fruit of the vegetable world, and a refuge for the socially awkward at parties, potato chips are salty, oily, and compulsively eatable. Is there anything not dangerously awful about this beloved snack?. Actually, yes! In a wasteland of processed junk foods, potato chips stand out as a heroic...
Food Beast
Could Beetle Larvae Be The Next Alternative Protein To Take Over The Meat Market?
As the alternative protein market continues to grow, more and more options are poised to become available to consumers. Up to this point, plants have been the only source for alt-protein products, which is why the term is associated with the word “plant-based.”. In the next few years, alt-proteins...
A former Noma intern at the $500-a-person restaurant said she was forbidden to laugh and paid nothing to assemble beetles out of fruit leather in silence
Noma intern Namrata Hegde said she couldn't laugh and didn't learn much about cooking at René Redzepi's restaurant, per a New York Times article.
msn.com
Don't Eat That Leftover Rice Languishing in Your Fridge. Here's Why
You might want to rethink eating that leftover rice in your fridge. If you're eating rice that has been sitting in the fridge for a few days, there's a chance you could be giving yourself food poisoning. If you're looking to do some advance meal prep, maybe you've already considered cooking up a big batch of rice to pair with chicken and vegetables for dinner. But keeping and consuming that five-day-old rice could be causing you some stomach issues.
