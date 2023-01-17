Read full article on original website
Livingston, Texas Man Ordered to Pay Over $100K for Timber Theft
The Texas A&M Forest Service is reporting that Anthony Dewayne Major, 43, of Livingston, has pleaded guilty to the second-degree felony charge of engaging in organized criminal activity. The charge stems from a timber theft investigation that involves three individuals. Major was sentenced to 10 years of deferred adjudication and...
Spicy Texas Style Chili Abounds At Popular Nacogdoches Brewery
Though some parts of the country have been in a deep freeze on and off for the past few months, it's finally starting to cool down here. Leave it to Fredonia Brewery in the Oldest Town in Texas to heat it back up with their first-ever Chill-Y Cook-Off. There is...
New Lufkin Drive-Thru Burrito Shop Closer to Opening, Now Hiring
There is a drive-thru only location for Skyline Burrito Bowl coming to Lufkin. We first started talking about this over a year ago when they broke ground at the new Gaslight location on Deans Way in Lufkin. It's right across from the Dollar General Store behind Regency Cleaners. This former...
Tornado Watch Issued for East Texas, Intense Tornadoes Possible
The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma has issued a Tornado Watch effective until 4 p.m. for a large portion of Deep East Texas. The watch area includes Angelina, Nacogdoches, Cherokee, Houston, Trinity, Polk, Tyler, Jasper, Newton, San Augustine, Sabine, Shelby, Panola, and Rusk Counties. Most of the Ark-La-Tex is also included in the Tornado Watch.
New Dedicated Piercing & Jewelry Studio Grand Opening In Nacogdoches, Texas
People have already started coming from all over Nacogdoches to the new Primal Piercing and Jewelry. There are many places that only do tattoos, and many places that do tattoos and piercings. The thing that sets Primal Piercing and Jewelry apart for me is the fact that they only do...
Here’s an Exclusive Sneak Peek at the All-New Roost in Lufkin, TX
On Wednesday, January 18, at 7 am, the wait is over. Roost Chicken Salad & Cafe will be opening their doors in Lufkin. The Roost is located at 4415 S. Medford Drive, next door to Ulta. Their hours are Monday - Saturday from 7 am to 7 pm, and Sunday...
Hilton Wants To Build A Hotel On The Loop In Lufkin, Texas
According to the Lufkin Daily News, Hilton Hotels has started the early planning stages of putting a 4-story Home2 Suites by Hilton in the 3000 block of South Medford Drive in Lufkin. The proposed site is between Cinemark and Lowe's behind Eyemart and Chicken Express. Being close to Olive Garden,...
Amazing Prince Tribute Band Is Coming To Lufkin, Texas
Marshall Charloff and his all-star band, The Purple Xperience, are coming to Lufkin with all things Prince on their minds. If you are a fan of the man that was once only known by a symbol, then this is for you. I have seen many "tribute" bands over the years,...
Crown Colony Family Safe After Massive Housefire In Lufkin, Texas
Saturday morning while the rest of us were just getting up and around, a Lufkin family was displaced after a house fire. The call came in to dispatch at 8:53 am. The caller stated there was a garage fire on Baltusrol Court in the Crown Colony subdivision. Once firefighters arrived on the scene, they found the entire home heavily involved in flames.
Event Fit For A Princess At Ellen Trout Zoo In Lufkin, Texas
If you have been wondering when your prince will come, you aren't alone. A good place to wait is at the "Princess and the Frog" tea party at Ellen Trout Zoo. This is a sit-down tea party held at the Ellen Trout Zoo Education Center. Royalty will get to enjoy a light meal, games, crafts, and get to learn all about the guests of honor...frogs!
Search is On for 2 Missing Persons Last Seen in Pollok, Texas
An Endangered Missing Persons Alert has been issued for two persons from Angelina County. The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Blake Rawson and Mark Studdard. Both Rawson and Studdard have been diagnosed with intellectual disabilities. Blake Rawson is a 22-year-old while male, height 6’ 2”, weight 142...
Woodland Heights in Lufkin Recognized for High Quality Heart Care
Chalk up another outstanding achievement for Woodland Heights Medical Center in Lufkin. According to a press release, The American College of Cardiology has recognized the hospital for its demonstrated commitment to comprehensive, high-quality culture and cardiovascular care. Woodland Heights was awarded the HeartCARE Center National Distinction of Excellence in December based on meeting accreditation criteria, and through their ongoing performance registry reporting.
Lufkin Police Releases Photos of Forgers, Let’s Make Them Famous
Representatives with the Deep East Texas Crime Stoppers are asking area residents to take a good, long look at two photos recently released on their Facebook Page. Lufkin Police Detectives believe that two people in these pictures are forgers who passed bogus checks on a victim's bank account. Share these...
BREAKING: One Person Dies in Overnight Accident in Lufkin, Texas
The Lufkin Police Department is reporting a single-vehicle accident late Saturday night which resulted in the death of the lone occupant of the vehicle. According to the police report, the man was southbound in the 900 block of Southwood Drive around 1:15 a.m. The man reportedly lost control of his...
Lufkin Police Need Your Help Bringing This Elusive Pup Home
Dogs are not just our best friends, they are family. Sometimes they lose their way and we will do anything we can to find them. We get reports of lost dogs all over town often, and they are usually found fairly quickly. One Lufkin dog is proving to be so elusive that the Lufkin Police Department has gotten involved.
Two Nacogdoches Students Earn a Spot to Perform on All-State Band
Nacogdoches High School senior Aidan Finnerud and junior Audrey Bray will perform with the All-State Band on February 11 at the Henry B. González Convention Center in San Antonio as part of the 2023 Texas Music Educators Association Clinic and Convention. Aidan and Audrey were named to the Class...
