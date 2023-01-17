ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
WTOP

Moore picks Sen. Susan Lee for secretary of State, meaning more legislative dominoes are about to fall

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Gov.-elect Wes Moore (D) announced Tuesday that he is nominating state Sen. Susan Lee (D-Montgomery) to be Maryland’s next secretary of State — setting off a new cascading set of legislative dominoes.
MARYLAND STATE
The Independent

Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority

The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Austin

Republicans say "no excuse" for allowing Democrat leadership after rules vote

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas House Republicans held a press conference on Thursday, deriding the outcome of Wednesday's vote on the House rules package, which continues the longstanding precedent of allowing Democrat leadership in committees. Several Republicans, including Reps. Tony Tinderholt of Arlington and Bryan Slaton of Royse City, stood...
TEXAS STATE
cbs19news

Republican concedes in Virginia state Senate election

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) -- The Democrat in a closely watched eastern Virginia state Senate race appeared headed to victory after his opponent conceded on Wednesday in the special election. The outcome appears to boost the Democrats' narrow control of the state Senate, with abortion among the issues expected to...
VIRGINIA STATE
POLITICO

The FAA has a new problem: Senate Republicans are raising a military waiver issue that could stall Joe Biden's pick to run the agency.

According to statute, FAA administrators must be a U.S. citizen, be a "civilian" and have experience in a field directly related to aviation. What's happening: Phil Washington, President Joe Biden's pick to head the FAA, has a new problem: Some Senate Republicans appear intent on fouling up his nomination over a statutory requirement intended to ensure that the head of the agency is a civilian.
MAINE STATE
Arizona Mirror

Kari Lake wants the Arizona Supreme Court to order a new election

Kari Lake still wants a “redo” of the governor’s race that she lost by more than 17,000 votes, even after Katie Hobbs was sworn in as governor Monday.   Lake has called for the Arizona Court of Appeals or the Arizona Supreme Court to throw out the results of the governor’s race and for a new […] The post Kari Lake wants the Arizona Supreme Court to order a new election appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
KTUL

Sen. Dahm files bill to ban critical race theory statewide

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Sen. Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow, has filed a bill to ban state agencies or departments from implementing critical race theory. “Our state government shouldn’t allow anyone to be judged by the color of their skin,” Dahm said. “We must ban the teachings of CRT in all areas of our government, not just our schools.”
TULSA, OK
Virginia Mercury

Democrats on Virginia Senate committee reject Clean Car standards repeal

Along party lines, a Virginia Senate committee on Tuesday voted to kill a slate of Republican proposals to repeal the state’s adoption of California’s Clean Car standards, which set stricter vehicle emissions limits than the federal government imposes and mandate that all new vehicles sold be zero-emission starting in 2035. The Agriculture, Conservation and Natural […] The post Democrats on Virginia Senate committee reject Clean Car standards repeal appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
RadarOnline

GOP House Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene & Lauren Boebert Compared To 'Mean Girls' After Capitol Bathroom Argument

The feud between Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert over House Speaker Kevin McCarthy was described as a scene out of the movie Mean Girls when tensions between the two GOP House Reps. came to a head earlier this month, RadarOnline.com has learned.As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the one-time alliance between Greene and Boebert ended after Boebert refused to endorse or vote for McCarthy for House Speaker when the GOP took control of Congress on January 3.Although McCarthy ultimately won his House Speaker bid on January 7 after a whopping 15 ballots, newly emerged details indicate Greene and Boebert confronted each...
GEORGIA STATE
iheart.com

Former Senator Arthur Ravenel, Jr. Dead At 95

A former state senator is dead at age 95. Arthur Ravenel Junior served in the South Carolina Legislature from 1981 to 1986 and again from 1997 to 2003, and he served in the U.S. Congress from 1987 to 1995. He represented District 34, which includes Charleston, Horry, and Georgetown Counties.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Independent

Republicans challenge New Mexico redistricting after loss

The New Mexico Supreme Court is scheduled to hear oral arguments Monday in a legal challenge to a congressional map that divvies up a politically conservative region of the state.It's one of several court battles in states from Kentucky to Utah regarding U.S. House districts enacted by state legislatures and alleged constitutional violations.The Republican Party and several other plaintiffs have accused Democratic lawmakers in New Mexico of breaking up the southeastern corner of the state — an oil-producing region and Republican stronghold — into three districts “for raw political gain.”The case holds implications for the 2nd Congressional District where...
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy