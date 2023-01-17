Read full article on original website
Related
Trump Stuns the Nation by Threatening DeSantis Directly
Photo byPhoto 171068188 / Trump © Matthew Bills | Dreamstime.com. Former President Donald Trump has a new mortal enemy. Trump directly warned Florida Governor Ron DeSantis against his potential presidential run in 2024 on a conservative podcast, "The Water Cooler,"
Biden told Supreme Court he didn't need permission from Congress to cancel student loans, it was his executive authority
Editor's Note: At least four paragraphs were mistakenly duplicated in the story during processing, and this has now been corrected. President Biden has told the Supreme Court that he did not require Congress authorization for the Student Loan Cancellation program, as he acted within his executive authority.
msn.com
Trump Asks 'What's Going On' With Obama Administration, Urges Investigation
Former President Donald Trump has lashed out at Special Counsel Jack Smith, while demanding that he investigate "what's going on" with the administration of former President Barack Obama instead of him. Trump on Wednesday argued that Smith was working for "Marxist Democrat friends" and suggested that he should focus his...
WTOP
Moore picks Sen. Susan Lee for secretary of State, meaning more legislative dominoes are about to fall
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Gov.-elect Wes Moore (D) announced Tuesday that he is nominating state Sen. Susan Lee (D-Montgomery) to be Maryland’s next secretary of State — setting off a new cascading set of legislative dominoes.
Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority
The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
CBS Austin
Republicans say "no excuse" for allowing Democrat leadership after rules vote
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas House Republicans held a press conference on Thursday, deriding the outcome of Wednesday's vote on the House rules package, which continues the longstanding precedent of allowing Democrat leadership in committees. Several Republicans, including Reps. Tony Tinderholt of Arlington and Bryan Slaton of Royse City, stood...
cbs19news
Republican concedes in Virginia state Senate election
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) -- The Democrat in a closely watched eastern Virginia state Senate race appeared headed to victory after his opponent conceded on Wednesday in the special election. The outcome appears to boost the Democrats' narrow control of the state Senate, with abortion among the issues expected to...
Top House Republican revives BLM protests-era legislation to support qualified immunity
Banks' bill, the Qualified Immunity Act, would codify existing Supreme Court precedent that shields police officers from civil lawsuits 'from the same criminals they put behind bars,' he said.
KSAT 12
U.S. Sen. John Cornyn eyes the seemingly impossible: a bipartisan deal on immigration
EL PASO — A long trail of SUVs snaked out of El Paso carrying a group of U.S. senators into southern New Mexico on a recent, chilly night. Like a funeral procession, the oversized cars glided through traffic with hazard lights on, turning onto a paved road to survey portions of the Mexican border.
KATU.com
Oregon asks state Supreme Court to let gun control Measure 114 take effect
PORTLAND, Ore. — The state of Oregon is asking the state Supreme Court to step in and let Oregon’s new gun control law, Measure 114, finally take effect. It’s been on hold since December due to legal challenges. Oregon voters narrowly approved the measure last November. The...
Justice Gorsuch Warns Supreme Court's Title 42 Ruling Is Dangerous Business
The policy was originally started by the Trump administration and has been supported by Republicans and some Democrats.
POLITICO
The FAA has a new problem: Senate Republicans are raising a military waiver issue that could stall Joe Biden's pick to run the agency.
According to statute, FAA administrators must be a U.S. citizen, be a "civilian" and have experience in a field directly related to aviation. What's happening: Phil Washington, President Joe Biden's pick to head the FAA, has a new problem: Some Senate Republicans appear intent on fouling up his nomination over a statutory requirement intended to ensure that the head of the agency is a civilian.
Kari Lake wants the Arizona Supreme Court to order a new election
Kari Lake still wants a “redo” of the governor’s race that she lost by more than 17,000 votes, even after Katie Hobbs was sworn in as governor Monday. Lake has called for the Arizona Court of Appeals or the Arizona Supreme Court to throw out the results of the governor’s race and for a new […] The post Kari Lake wants the Arizona Supreme Court to order a new election appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
KTUL
Sen. Dahm files bill to ban critical race theory statewide
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Sen. Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow, has filed a bill to ban state agencies or departments from implementing critical race theory. “Our state government shouldn’t allow anyone to be judged by the color of their skin,” Dahm said. “We must ban the teachings of CRT in all areas of our government, not just our schools.”
Va. Senate Democrats kill effort to repeal electric car rule
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Senate Democrats on Tuesday defeated several Republican efforts to repeal a so-called “clean cars” law that aims to reduce carbon pollution through the adoption of California’s stringent rules for vehicle emissions. The committee vote marked a critical juncture in the GOP...
Texas Republicans to chair 4 US House committees
Republican representatives from Texas, including one from the Austin area, will serve as chairs of four consequential committees in the new GOP-led Congress.
Democrats on Virginia Senate committee reject Clean Car standards repeal
Along party lines, a Virginia Senate committee on Tuesday voted to kill a slate of Republican proposals to repeal the state’s adoption of California’s Clean Car standards, which set stricter vehicle emissions limits than the federal government imposes and mandate that all new vehicles sold be zero-emission starting in 2035. The Agriculture, Conservation and Natural […] The post Democrats on Virginia Senate committee reject Clean Car standards repeal appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
GOP House Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene & Lauren Boebert Compared To 'Mean Girls' After Capitol Bathroom Argument
The feud between Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert over House Speaker Kevin McCarthy was described as a scene out of the movie Mean Girls when tensions between the two GOP House Reps. came to a head earlier this month, RadarOnline.com has learned.As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the one-time alliance between Greene and Boebert ended after Boebert refused to endorse or vote for McCarthy for House Speaker when the GOP took control of Congress on January 3.Although McCarthy ultimately won his House Speaker bid on January 7 after a whopping 15 ballots, newly emerged details indicate Greene and Boebert confronted each...
iheart.com
Former Senator Arthur Ravenel, Jr. Dead At 95
A former state senator is dead at age 95. Arthur Ravenel Junior served in the South Carolina Legislature from 1981 to 1986 and again from 1997 to 2003, and he served in the U.S. Congress from 1987 to 1995. He represented District 34, which includes Charleston, Horry, and Georgetown Counties.
Republicans challenge New Mexico redistricting after loss
The New Mexico Supreme Court is scheduled to hear oral arguments Monday in a legal challenge to a congressional map that divvies up a politically conservative region of the state.It's one of several court battles in states from Kentucky to Utah regarding U.S. House districts enacted by state legislatures and alleged constitutional violations.The Republican Party and several other plaintiffs have accused Democratic lawmakers in New Mexico of breaking up the southeastern corner of the state — an oil-producing region and Republican stronghold — into three districts “for raw political gain.”The case holds implications for the 2nd Congressional District where...
Comments / 0