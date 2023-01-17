Read full article on original website
Related
pressreporter.com
Lynn Bell Barron Brandt
Lynn Bell Barron Brandt completed her life on this earth as Jesus came and carried her with Him and to Him January 19, 2023. She was born in the Hancock community east of Lamesa on February 13,1929 to her parents Fred Daniel and Ola Campbell Bell. A memorial will be...
pressreporter.com
Genevieve White
Graveside funeral services for Genevieve White, age 80, of Lamesa, TX. will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, January 23, 2023, at the Dawson County Cemetery with Pastor Dennis Adams officiating. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Gonzales Funeral Home. Viewing will be held on Sunday, January...
Comments / 0