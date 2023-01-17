ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bossier City, LA

bossierpress.com

High school girls basketball: Parkway extends 1-5A lead; Benton, Haughton win

The Parkway Lady Panthers, Benton Lady Tigers and Haughton Lady Bucs won District 1-5A games Friday night. Leader Parkway began the second half of district play with a 70-44 victory over second-place Natchitoches Central at Parkway. Benton rolled past Airline 52-12 at Benton. Haughton topped Byrd 55-36 at Byrd. Defending...
BENTON, LA
bossierpress.com

High school soccer: Haughton boys roll past West Ouachita

The Haughton Bucs routed West Ouachita 9-1 in a boys match Saturday. Abdul Zidan scored three goals and Jose Montes two. Carter Ebarb, Jacob Wood and Chris Ontiveros scored one apiece. Carlos Obregon, Hudson Culver and Yohan Roche were cited for their all-around effort. The Haughton JV closed its season...
HAUGHTON, LA
ktalnews.com

One person injured in Highland shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — At least one person was shot in the Highland neighborhood of Shreveport. According to online dispatch records, Caddo 911, six units with the Shreveport Police Department responded to a shooting just after 6:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of Line Ave. Police say one person...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Man injured in Shreveport shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. - A man was transported to the hospital following a shooting in an alley behind Boyd Family Dentistry earlier this evening. The victim told police he was robbed of $80 and shot in his calf by a small caliber pistol. This is a developing story.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KICKS 105

Tornado Watch Issued for East Texas, Intense Tornadoes Possible

The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma has issued a Tornado Watch effective until 4 p.m. for a large portion of Deep East Texas. The watch area includes Angelina, Nacogdoches, Cherokee, Houston, Trinity, Polk, Tyler, Jasper, Newton, San Augustine, Sabine, Shelby, Panola, and Rusk Counties. Most of the Ark-La-Tex is also included in the Tornado Watch.
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KLTV

18 wheeler hauling backhoe hit by train near Jefferson

No one was injured in the incident, Sheriff Dickson said.
JEFFERSON, TX
KSLA

Former Caddo Parish Deputy Anthony Johnson announces run for city marshal

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Another candidate has announced a run to become the next city marshal of Shreveport. Anthony Johnson has announced he will be running for city marshal for the third time. The Shreveport native worked in law enforcement for a decade, previously serving as a Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy and constable.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Coroner releases name of man killed Sunday at local motel

SHREVEPORT, La. - A man is dead after a fight led to gunfire in Shreveport. According to the Shreveport Police Department, two men met at Sleep Inn Suites in the 6700 block of Klug Pines Road around 8:40 p.m. Sunday. The men got into a fight and one of them...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

HCSO: missing teen found by Carthage Police Department

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - The Harrison County Sherrif’s Office is looking for a 17-year-old girl who was last seen leaving her home. According to HCSO, the runaway teen has been located by the Carthage Police Department. They thank the community for helping locate her. The girl was last...
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
CBS19

Two Louisiana men arrested after a car chase turned manhunt in Lufkin

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas — Angelina County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested two people after a vehicle pursuit turned into a manhunt in Lufkin. Police identified the suspects as Dandre Theus, 25, and Demarcus Clements, 32, from Shreveport, Louisiana. The officers said the pursuit lead into the city limits of Lufkin...
LUFKIN, TX
KSLA

Fatal crash in Harrison County leaves 1 dead

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a man is dead after a single-vehicle wreck that occurred at 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 14. The incident occurred on I-20 West, four miles east of Marshall. Officials say Stephen C. Stec, 21, was driving on the...
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Longview man arrested after shooting leaves woman injured

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man is in police custody after allegedly shooting at several people and striking one during a “family disturbance” in Diana on Monday. 43-year-old Reginald Perry of Longview was arrested and ultimately put into the Upshur County Jail on the following charges: According to Upshur County authorities, deputies responded to […]
LONGVIEW, TX

