bossierpress.com
High school boys basketball: Bossier downs Rayville in Calvary Baptist event
The Bossier Bearkats defeated Rayville 60-56 in the Extravaganza Classic at Calvary Baptist Saturday afternoon. Tahj Roots and Javon Johnson led the Bearkats with 18 and 17 points, respectively. Kerel Woods added 16. Bossier (13-9) resumes District 1-4A play at Northwood Tuesday. Rayville dropped to 13-9.
bossierpress.com
High school girls basketball: Parkway extends 1-5A lead; Benton, Haughton win
The Parkway Lady Panthers, Benton Lady Tigers and Haughton Lady Bucs won District 1-5A games Friday night. Leader Parkway began the second half of district play with a 70-44 victory over second-place Natchitoches Central at Parkway. Benton rolled past Airline 52-12 at Benton. Haughton topped Byrd 55-36 at Byrd. Defending...
bossierpress.com
High school soccer: Haughton boys roll past West Ouachita
The Haughton Bucs routed West Ouachita 9-1 in a boys match Saturday. Abdul Zidan scored three goals and Jose Montes two. Carter Ebarb, Jacob Wood and Chris Ontiveros scored one apiece. Carlos Obregon, Hudson Culver and Yohan Roche were cited for their all-around effort. The Haughton JV closed its season...
bossierpress.com
High school boys soccer: Bossier blanks St. Louis Catholic 4-0 in battle of Division III powers
The Bossier Bearkats solidified their No. 2 position in the Division III power ratings with a 4-0 victory over No. 3 St. Louis Catholic Friday night at Memorial Stadium. Oscar Alvarenga scored two goals. Felix Deras and David Rojas scored one each. Yoany Reyes had two assists. Deras and Wilson...
bossierpress.com
High school wrestling: Airline star Perry commits to Ivy League power Cornell
Airline star Ernie Perry III has committed to continue his career at Cornell. Perry is a three-time Division I state champion, winning the 106-pound class in 2020, the 113-pound class in 2021 and the 120-pound class last year. He is also only the third wrestler to win four titles in...
bossierpress.com
High school football: Haughton defensive coordinator Gary Smith named head coach at Bossier
A beloved Bearkat is returning home to his alma mater to take the reins as head football coach Bossier High School. After a selection committee conducted a thorough search and interviewed several candidates, Principal Michele Tugwell is pleased to announce Gary Smith will be the new leader of the Bossier High School Bearkat football team.
KSLA
Severe weather causes tree to fall on Texarkana home; trees also reported down in Haughton
(KSLA) - Emergency crews say severe weather is to blame for a tree falling on a home in Texarkana on Wednesday, Jan. 18. Crews were called to the 1800 block of Dudley Street at around 10:30 a.m. No one was home at the time firefighters arrived. Officials say the call...
ktalnews.com
One person injured in Highland shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — At least one person was shot in the Highland neighborhood of Shreveport. According to online dispatch records, Caddo 911, six units with the Shreveport Police Department responded to a shooting just after 6:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of Line Ave. Police say one person...
KSLA
Vehicle crashes into guardrail on Jimmie Davis Bridge, goes partially over side
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Emergency crews responded to the Jimmie Davis Bridge on Thursday afternoon (Jan. 19) after a car hit the guardrail and went partially over the bridge. The crash happened around 3 p.m. It appears at least three vehicles were involved; some non-life-threatening injuries have been reported...
KTBS
Man injured in Shreveport shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. - A man was transported to the hospital following a shooting in an alley behind Boyd Family Dentistry earlier this evening. The victim told police he was robbed of $80 and shot in his calf by a small caliber pistol. This is a developing story.
Tornado Watch Issued for East Texas, Intense Tornadoes Possible
The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma has issued a Tornado Watch effective until 4 p.m. for a large portion of Deep East Texas. The watch area includes Angelina, Nacogdoches, Cherokee, Houston, Trinity, Polk, Tyler, Jasper, Newton, San Augustine, Sabine, Shelby, Panola, and Rusk Counties. Most of the Ark-La-Tex is also included in the Tornado Watch.
KLTV
18 wheeler hauling backhoe hit by train near Jefferson
At around 9:20 p.m. the SWAT team was able to use callout methods and tactical resources to pinpoint the man’s location in the residence, went into the house and took custody of him. No one was injured in the incident, Sheriff Dickson said. |. “We decided to raise money...
KSLA
Former Caddo Parish Deputy Anthony Johnson announces run for city marshal
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Another candidate has announced a run to become the next city marshal of Shreveport. Anthony Johnson has announced he will be running for city marshal for the third time. The Shreveport native worked in law enforcement for a decade, previously serving as a Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy and constable.
Train, 18-wheeler crash in Harrison County impacting traffic
MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Off of US 59 North and FM 1997 near Marshall, there has been a “major accident” involving a train and an 18-wheeler. Harrison County Sheriff’s Office asked drivers in a release to use an alternate route. Further details were not yet available. KETK will update this article as we learn more.
KTBS
Coroner releases name of man killed Sunday at local motel
SHREVEPORT, La. - A man is dead after a fight led to gunfire in Shreveport. According to the Shreveport Police Department, two men met at Sleep Inn Suites in the 6700 block of Klug Pines Road around 8:40 p.m. Sunday. The men got into a fight and one of them...
KSLA
HCSO: missing teen found by Carthage Police Department
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - The Harrison County Sherrif’s Office is looking for a 17-year-old girl who was last seen leaving her home. According to HCSO, the runaway teen has been located by the Carthage Police Department. They thank the community for helping locate her. The girl was last...
Two Louisiana men arrested after a car chase turned manhunt in Lufkin
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas — Angelina County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested two people after a vehicle pursuit turned into a manhunt in Lufkin. Police identified the suspects as Dandre Theus, 25, and Demarcus Clements, 32, from Shreveport, Louisiana. The officers said the pursuit lead into the city limits of Lufkin...
bossierpress.com
Traffic signal to be installed at Innovation Drive & Swan Lake Rd. intersection
A busy Bossier City intersection will soon see improved traffic flow and safety through the installation of a new traffic signal. Crews have already completed installing the signal pole foundations, mast arms, and the signal heads at the intersection of Innovation Drive and Swan Lake Road. The signal is scheduled...
KSLA
Fatal crash in Harrison County leaves 1 dead
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a man is dead after a single-vehicle wreck that occurred at 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 14. The incident occurred on I-20 West, four miles east of Marshall. Officials say Stephen C. Stec, 21, was driving on the...
Longview man arrested after shooting leaves woman injured
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man is in police custody after allegedly shooting at several people and striking one during a “family disturbance” in Diana on Monday. 43-year-old Reginald Perry of Longview was arrested and ultimately put into the Upshur County Jail on the following charges: According to Upshur County authorities, deputies responded to […]
