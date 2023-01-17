Read full article on original website
Related
WFMJ.com
Years Ago | January 19th
Vindicator file photo / January 11, 1972 | St. James Episcopal Church, traveling at a speed of 1,000 feet an hour, made its way from its original site at U.S. Route 422 and Market Street Ext., to its new (and present) site in Boardman Park 51 years ago. The bell, which was still in the detached steeple, rang from time to time.
Mercy Health to hold hiring event
Mercy Health is holding a hiring event in Downtown Youngstown on Friday.
WKBN Anchor Chelsea Spears accepts award
First News Morning Anchor Chelsea Spears accepted her award as Mahoning Valley's "Inspirational Person of the Year" on Wednesday.
WYTV.com
Trumbull County Dog Warden ‘shocked’ by local man’s large donation following his death
HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Curtis Quiggle had a passion for animals. The West Farmington man passed away in February, and in his will, he specified all of his proceeds were to be given to the Trumbull County Dog Warden’s Office. The executor of his estate said Quiggle liked...
Youngstown councilman spearheading new city initiative
A group from Youngstown took a trip to Cleveland on Wednesday in hopes of learning more about a project to bring back to the city.
Humane agents pursuing abandonment charges in Masury
The Animal Welfare League is investigating an abandonment case in Masury, but similar cases are also coming in.
Warren fatal fire victim identified
Firefighters said that flames spread throughout the home.
Nearly 7,000 people lost power in Trumbull County
Power was out for nearly 7,000 customers in Trumbull County Thursday night.
WFMJ.com
Glenwood fourplex receives major facelift after nearly 100 years; ready for new tenants
The Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation (YNDC) hosted a ribbon cutting Wednesday morning in celebration of another successful renovation project. Located at 3711 Glenwood Ave. the nearly century old apartment building received a modern facelift but YNDC housing director, Tiffany Sokol says preserving antique elements was an important part of the renovation.
27 First News
Lewis William Jenkins, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Lewis William Jenkins, 62, transitioned to his Heavenly Home on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. Mr. Jenkins was born September 10, 1960 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Thomas, Sr. and Brenda Venable Jenkins. He was a graduate of The Rayen School and received an...
Youngstown woman receives sentence for crash that killed motorcyclist
A Youngstown woman received her sentence Wednesday for the April 2022 death of a motorcyclist in Austintown.
Mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in Youngstown
It happened on the West Side of Youngstown on Wednesday around 3:30 p.m.
Friends stepping up to help local high school athlete diagnosed with rare cancer
NEW CASTLE, Pa. — A softball player at New Castle High School is battling a rare form of cancer and her friends, classmates and teammates are all going to bat for her. Raequelle Young is 17 years old, a junior and the first baseman for the New Castle softball team.
Full list: NE Ohio Regal movie theater among 39 set to close
Nearly 40 additional Regal Cinemas locations are expected to close after parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy last year.
27 First News
Leola Lynette Patrice Lee Pugh, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Leola Lynette Patrice Lee Pugh, 39 of Youngstown, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 6, 2023 at her residence in Youngstown, Ohio. Ms. Pugh She was born July 17, 1983 Youngstown, Ohio. She was employed by Blue Ribbon dry cleaners. She was a 2001 graduate...
WTAP
Power Outages throughout region due to strong winds
MID-OHIO VALLEY (WTAP) - Due to Thursday night’s strong storms with high winds, multiple people through Ohio and West Virginia are dealing with power outages. According to AEP Ohio, Washington, Noble Meigs, Athens, and Morgan counties are seeing customers without power. Washington: 15, estimated restoration 11:00 p.m. Noble: less...
Plane Transporting Federal Inmate Crashes In Ohio
4 prison officers were also on board.
Sale of popular ornamental trees now outlawed in Ohio
Callery Pear ornamental trees are popular in parking lots and front yards, especially when they bloom in the spring. But as of Jan. 7, the sale of Callery Pear trees has been outlawed in Ohio because it's an invasive species.
3 Beaver County boroughs merge police forces to form regional department
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — Freedom, Conway and Baden boroughs all just approved to merge police forces, forming the first regional police department in the area. Baden Borough councilmember Michael Stuban said the new department could take effect as early as April, and by June at the latest. He said...
Comments / 1