Trumbull County, OH

WFMJ.com

Years Ago | January 19th

Vindicator file photo / January 11, 1972 | St. James Episcopal Church, traveling at a speed of 1,000 feet an hour, made its way from its original site at U.S. Route 422 and Market Street Ext., to its new (and present) site in Boardman Park 51 years ago. The bell, which was still in the detached steeple, rang from time to time.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Glenwood fourplex receives major facelift after nearly 100 years; ready for new tenants

The Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation (YNDC) hosted a ribbon cutting Wednesday morning in celebration of another successful renovation project. Located at 3711 Glenwood Ave. the nearly century old apartment building received a modern facelift but YNDC housing director, Tiffany Sokol says preserving antique elements was an important part of the renovation.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Lewis William Jenkins, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Lewis William Jenkins, 62, transitioned to his Heavenly Home on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. Mr. Jenkins was born September 10, 1960 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Thomas, Sr. and Brenda Venable Jenkins. He was a graduate of The Rayen School and received an...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Leola Lynette Patrice Lee Pugh, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Leola Lynette Patrice Lee Pugh, 39 of Youngstown, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 6, 2023 at her residence in Youngstown, Ohio. Ms. Pugh She was born July 17, 1983 Youngstown, Ohio. She was employed by Blue Ribbon dry cleaners. She was a 2001 graduate...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WTAP

Power Outages throughout region due to strong winds

MID-OHIO VALLEY (WTAP) - Due to Thursday night’s strong storms with high winds, multiple people through Ohio and West Virginia are dealing with power outages. According to AEP Ohio, Washington, Noble Meigs, Athens, and Morgan counties are seeing customers without power. Washington: 15, estimated restoration 11:00 p.m. Noble: less...
OHIO STATE

