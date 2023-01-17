Dodger Video: Charlie Freeman, Tony Gonsolin, Adrián González At Topgolf For CT3 Foundation’s “Driving For Hope”

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Dead and Several Injured in California Shooting, Gunman on the Loosehard and smartLos Angeles, CA
10 Killed In Mass Firing In Los Angeles At Lunar New Year FestivalDaily DigestLos Angeles, CA
Standoff With Mass Shooting Suspect Ends In TorranceWestmont Community NewsTorrance, CA
9 Dead and Multiple Injured in Monterey Park Mass ShootingcreteMonterey Park, CA
Police Searching For Duo Who Stole Nearly A Dozen Vacuums In An Armed Robbery At A Costco Near GlendaleWestmont Community NewsGlendale, CA
Dodgers: Alanna Rizzo Reacts to the News of LA's New Broadcaster
Former Dodgers reporter Alanna Rizzo tweeted that LA fans are going to love Stephen Nelson, who was hired by the team to call games when Joe Davis is busy.
Former AL manager lands job with Dodgers
It did not take long for one former MLB manager to land back on his feet after getting fired several months ago. Jack Harris of the LA Times reports Friday that the Los Angeles Dodgers have hired Chris Woodward to be a special assistant in their front office. Woodward had been the manager of the... The post Former AL manager lands job with Dodgers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Angels News: Mike Trout Reveals Latest Update on His Back Injury
He missed time last season with what was called a chronic back injury.
Former Astros First Baseman Gurriel Close to Signing With New Team
A new report suggests that former Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel is close to signing with the Miami Marlins.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife
Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
ESPN And Yankees Personality Michael Kay Threatens To Have Producer Fired On The Air
The New York media star didn't take kindly to a diss about his ESPN Radio show's ratings.
OPINION: Kim Ng, Miami Marlins Just Got Fleeced by Minnesota Twins
Kim Ng and the Miami Marlins made a major trade Friday, dealing starting pitcher Pablo Lopez and prospects to the Minnesota Twins for utility man Luis Arraez. Jack Vita writes how the Marlins just got ripped off.
Dodgers: Max Muncy Thinks Rookie Slugger Will Be a Star in MLB
Many new roles need to be filled and Miguel Vargas may be next in line
Angels Rumors: Writer Predicts Dodgers Trade for Shohei Ohtani This Deadline
He sees the two Los Angeles teams swinging a deal.
St. Louis Cardinals may regret offseason pitching misses
Another month of the offseason, another missed chance for the St. Louis Cardinals to add to their rotation. With the news on Friday that the Miami Marlins and Minnesota Twins had pulled off a trade that sent starting pitcher Pablo Lopez from south Florida to the Twin Cities, it marked another top-flight starter that had slipped through the fingers of the Cardinals.
Yardbarker
Yankees’ Aaron Boone hints at potential left field addition
The New York Yankees are heading into spring training with a position battle ready to commence in left field. Aaron Hicks and Oswaldo Cabrera remain the two primary competitors, but manager Aaron Boone hinted at the possibility of a new outlook when the team reports next month. “We still have...
Former Cubs Pitcher Announces Retirement
Former relief pitcher for the Chicago Cubs David Phelps announces his retirement.
Three-Time World Series Champion Dies
It has been just announced that Major League Baseball proceeded to lose one of their all-time great players last night, January 20, 2023. According to MLB reporter for USA Today, Bob Nightengale, former MLB third baseman and General Manager Sal Bando passed away last night at the age of 78. He passed away after a five-year battle with cancer.
Angels News: MLB Network Ranks Taylor Ward Among Top Left Fielders in League
His breakout 2022 season did not go unnoticed.
Rumored Red Sox Target Unavailable After Reportedly Being Dealt In Blockbuster
The MLB trade market may finally be heating up
Sports World Reacts To Death Of Former All-Star Third Baseman
Sal Bando, a four-time All-Star third baseman for the Oakland Athletics and Milwaukee Brewers, died at age 78. His family announced that Bando passed away Friday after a long battle with cancer. "We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Athletics Hall of Famer Sal Bando," the A's said in ...
Angels: Writer Provides Inside Look at Halos' Lack of Respect to Spanish Broadcast
This is a must read for Angels fans.
'It's Always Us!': Liberty Star Sabrina Ionescu Announces Engagement
The New York Liberty superstar is engaged to NFL offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu.
Cardinals’ Lars Nootbaar is Ready to be Breakout Star
It wasn’t all that long ago that St. Louis Cardinals’ outfielder Lars Nootbaar was just another one of those Cardinals prospects who flew under everyone’s radar, but soon became a cult favorite among the fanbase. Now entering the 2023 season, Major League Baseball is taking notice of the potential Nootbaar possesses.
Minnesota Twins' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Trading Luis Arraez
Here's a look at the Minnesota Twins' projected starting lineup for the 2023 Major League Baseball season, after the club traded Luis Arraez for Pablo Lopez and prospects.
