Dodger Video: Charlie Freeman, Tony Gonsolin, Adrián González At Topgolf For CT3 Foundation’s “Driving For Hope”

 5 days ago
Larry Brown Sports

Former AL manager lands job with Dodgers

It did not take long for one former MLB manager to land back on his feet after getting fired several months ago. Jack Harris of the LA Times reports Friday that the Los Angeles Dodgers have hired Chris Woodward to be a special assistant in their front office. Woodward had been the manager of the... The post Former AL manager lands job with Dodgers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife

Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
ARIZONA STATE
FanSided

St. Louis Cardinals may regret offseason pitching misses

Another month of the offseason, another missed chance for the St. Louis Cardinals to add to their rotation. With the news on Friday that the Miami Marlins and Minnesota Twins had pulled off a trade that sent starting pitcher Pablo Lopez from south Florida to the Twin Cities, it marked another top-flight starter that had slipped through the fingers of the Cardinals.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Yankees’ Aaron Boone hints at potential left field addition

The New York Yankees are heading into spring training with a position battle ready to commence in left field. Aaron Hicks and Oswaldo Cabrera remain the two primary competitors, but manager Aaron Boone hinted at the possibility of a new outlook when the team reports next month. “We still have...
BRONX, NY
OnlyHomers

Three-Time World Series Champion Dies

It has been just announced that Major League Baseball proceeded to lose one of their all-time great players last night, January 20, 2023. According to MLB reporter for USA Today, Bob Nightengale, former MLB third baseman and General Manager Sal Bando passed away last night at the age of 78. He passed away after a five-year battle with cancer.
MILWAUKEE, WI
IBWAA

Cardinals’ Lars Nootbaar is Ready to be Breakout Star

It wasn’t all that long ago that St. Louis Cardinals’ outfielder Lars Nootbaar was just another one of those Cardinals prospects who flew under everyone’s radar, but soon became a cult favorite among the fanbase. Now entering the 2023 season, Major League Baseball is taking notice of the potential Nootbaar possesses.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

