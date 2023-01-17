Ashley Diamond Won a Legal Victory to Protect Incarcerated Trans People in 2016. Now, She’s Suing Again

This post originally appeared on Mother Jones. When Kara Sternquist was arrested and jailed in MDC Brooklyn—a scandal-plagued federal detention center—she already had what a prosecutor described as “unique medical challenges.” After receiving surgery to address a spinal compression prior to her arrest, Sternquist was left with “very limited sensation in the bottom half of her body” and used devices like canes to walk, according to her attorney. She also was unable to use the toilet on her own and instead relied on a catheter, which needed to be replaced regularly.

