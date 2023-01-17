Read full article on original website
Region 11 Girls Basketball Game of the Week schedule – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN – For a second straight year Cache Valley Media Group is working to expand its coverage of high school basketball to include not only all Region 11 boys basketball games, but also girls basketball games. To further highlight the great girls basketball played in northern Utah, Cache Valley Media Group will be broadcasting a Region 11 Girls Basketball Game of the Week for the remainder of the season.
LIVESTREAM: Logan Grizzlies vs Green Canyon Wolves boys basketball
The Logan Grizzlies vs Green Canyon Wolves broadcast is scheduled to begin at 6:50 p.m. Tonight’s broadcast is brought to you with LIVE commentary from Jason Walker and Logan Webber. Listen to this broadcast on the radio at 102.1 FM / 610 AM KVNU, 100.9 Lite FM and streamed online here.
LIVESTREAM: Ridgeline Riverhawks vs Sky View Bobcats boys basketball
The Ridgeline Riverhawks vs Sky View Bobcats broadcast is scheduled to begin at 6:50 p.m. Today’s broadcast is brought to you with LIVE commentary from Dave Simmons and “The Patriot” Nick Zollinger. Listen to this broadcast on the radio at 104.5 The Ranch, 106.9 FM / 1390 AM The FAN and streamed online here.
Roy High students allegedly chant racial slurs during basketball game against Hunter High
ROY, Utah (KUTV) — Weber School District is currently investigating an incident that occurred during a boys basketball game between Roy High and Hunter High School on Jan. 13. According to several parents and coaches of the Hunter High team, dozens of students in the Roy student section began...
LIVESTREAM: Bear River Bears vs Mountain Crest Mustangs boys basketball
The Bear River Bears vs Mountain Crest Mustangs broadcast is scheduled to begin at 6:50 p.m. Today’s broadcast is brought to you with LIVE commentary from Trent Carter and Josh Theurer. Listen to this broadcast on the radio at 104.9 FM The Ranch in Box Elder County and streamed online here.
Martin Richmond Maw – Cache Valley Daily
We are heartbroken to announce the passing of Martin Richmond Maw, 47, of Logan, Utah on January 15, 2023. He was a beloved husband, father, son, brother and friend. Marty was born on July 21, 1975 in Logan, Utah to Glen and Cindy Maw. Marty was the fourth of five children.
State Climate Officer Explains the Winter Snow Surge and What it Means for Utah's Water Future
LOGAN, Utah — As the popular holiday song goes, many Utahns were dreaming of a White Christmas. Mother nature seemed all too happy to oblige this season, with that dream turning into a nightmare at times with icy road conditions, power outages and several feet of snow needing to be shoveled.
Trout eggs delivered to classrooms in Northern Utah and across the state – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN – Putting trout in the classroom is something Paul Holden of Cache Anglers, a division of Trout Unlimited, looks forward to. They delivered trout eggs to some schools in the Box Elder School District, Cache County School District and Logan School District. Holden has been actively involved in...
Woodwards’s to hold 11th annual ice fishing tournament – Cache Valley Daily
WESTON – Woodward’s County Store, located at 42 E. Depot St. in Weston, Idaho, is holding its 11th annual ice fishing tournament on Saturday, Feb. 4, from anytime a.m. until 4 p.m. The tournament attracts people from across Cache Valley. The ice fishing tournament is the only one...
USU Institute of Religion getting a major facelift – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN – Up until the end of fall semester the Institute of Religion on the Utah State University campus was the longest continually operating Institute in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. That’s about to change. Once fall semester ended, the Institute’s teachers and secretarial...
Sharon Elaine Naylor – Cache Valley Daily
September 3, 1946 — January 15, 2023 (age 76) Sharon Elaine Naylor passed away peacefully January 15, 2023, surrounded by her family. She was born on September 3, 1946, in Los Angeles, California to Robert and Ola Smelts. She married Bruce Naylor, the love of her life twice. The first time in Elko, Nevada on May 21, 1963. The second time was for time and all eternity on January 8, 1980, in the Logan temple. She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many callings throughout her life. She loved and served many, and in turn was loved and served by many good neighbors and friends.
Photographic art exhibit of Utah during the 1930’s and ’40’s wraps up January 28th – Cache Valley Daily
BRIGHAM CITY — “Fields of Labor and Recovery: A photographic portrait of Utah from the Great Depression to WW II” , focusing on the years of 1936 to 1942 is the mid-winter exhibit at the Brigham City Museum of Art & History. On KVNU’s For the People...
Cherise Cricket Carrillo – Cache Valley Daily
Cherise Cricket Carrillo, 54, of Preston, Idaho, passed away on January 16th, 2023 after a courageous battle with cirrhosis of the liver surrounded by her family. Cherise was born on November 15, 1968 to Wendell and Janet Campbell in Idaho Falls, she was their 7th and last child. After graduating from Burley High School, she went on to study at Ricks College.
Diversity director recalls Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in opening remarks – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN – In his first public appearance since being named Senior Director for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion at Utah State University, Isaiah Jones delivered opening remarks at the meeting of the Logan City Council on Jan. 17. His topic was the recent Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday, which was...
Man killed in Ogden intersection shooting
One person has died after a shooting at an Ogden intersection, according to authorities.
Major road closure in Davis County starting Friday
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Transportation will close the southbound lanes of Legacy Parkway between Park Lane in Farmington and Parrish Lane in Centerville this weekend. The closure begins at 10 p.m. Friday and continues until 5 a.m. Monday. It’s part of the West Davis Highway...
Famed Repertory Dance Theatre to perform at Eccles Theatre – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN – Salt Lake City’s famed Repertory Dance Theatre (RDT) will perform at the Ellen Eccles Theatre here on Friday, Jan. 20. The RDT dancers will appear as part of the Cache Valley Center for the Arts’ national touring season, according to Alec Nelson, the CacheARTS’ marketing director.
Southbound Legacy Parkway to close over weekend for West Davis Highway construction
FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4) – Legacy Parkway’s southbound lanes will be closed all weekend, starting on Friday, Jan. 20 at 10 p.m. Legacy will open again ahead of Monday morning’s commute at 5 a.m. on Jan. 23. The closure will stretch from Park Lane in Farmington to Parrish...
Ogden woman charged in connection with man’s shooting death
OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 18, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — One person has been arrested in connection with a shooting incident that killed a man in Ogden Tuesday night. Chelci Tea Marie Seber, 21, was identified as the owner of the car believed to have opened fire on the man. Seber...
