Morgantown, WV

First Lady of Mountaineer Basketball, Barbara Schaus, Passes Away in Morgantown at Age of 94

The First Lady of Mountaineer basketball, Barbara Schaus, the wife of legendary coach Fred Schaus, died Tuesday in Morgantown. Growing up Barbara Jean Scherr locally, she and Fred met as WVU students and were married in 1950. She was by his side during the five seasons he played professional basketball in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and New York City.
MORGANTOWN, WV
It's Official: Oldaker New Bridgeport Middle Principal

What was expected to become official became official Tuesday evening at the meeting of the Harrison County Board of Education. During the evening session, the elected members of the BOE approved the personnel recommendations submitted to them by Superintendent Dora Stutler. Among those recommendations was for a new principal at...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Farmington's Franchesca Aloi has New EP for 2023

Franchesca Rose Aloi of Farmington has a new EP, “Dreamland,” set for release in the New Year. Recorded at Jamie Peck productions in Wheeling, West Virginia, it’s a compilation of songs written by Aloi, and designed from start to finish as a true original that is 100 perent all her own. Aloi is even creating the cover.
FARMINGTON, WV
Charles Pointe Shows Millions in Investment in 2022 and Millions More on Way to Development in 2023

Progressive communities and counties making themselves attractive to new businesses know how important the availability of residential options is to meaningful and sustainable growth. Charles Pointe, the city of Bridgeport, and Harrison County have become a model for other municipalities and county governments in how to create those residential opportunities.
BRIDGEPORT, CT

