Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Northville HeraldMorgantown, WV
Update: List of JOANN Locations Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergBridgeport, WV
Is Your Local Joann Fabric Store Closing? Check Out The List HereMinha D.Marion, OH
Related
connect-bridgeport.com
First Lady of Mountaineer Basketball, Barbara Schaus, Passes Away in Morgantown at Age of 94
The First Lady of Mountaineer basketball, Barbara Schaus, the wife of legendary coach Fred Schaus, died Tuesday in Morgantown. Growing up Barbara Jean Scherr locally, she and Fred met as WVU students and were married in 1950. She was by his side during the five seasons he played professional basketball in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and New York City.
connect-bridgeport.com
Indians Notch 8th Straight Victory With 59-42 Win Against Philip Barbour; BHS Improves to 10-3
Landon Sanders finished with 18 points, including 11 in a pivotal third-quarter stretch to lead the Bridgeport High School boys basketball team past Philip Barbour, 59-42, on Thursday. The win marked the eighth in a row for the Indians, who are now 10-3 on the season. BHS jumped out to...
connect-bridgeport.com
It's Official: Oldaker New Bridgeport Middle Principal
What was expected to become official became official Tuesday evening at the meeting of the Harrison County Board of Education. During the evening session, the elected members of the BOE approved the personnel recommendations submitted to them by Superintendent Dora Stutler. Among those recommendations was for a new principal at...
connect-bridgeport.com
DHHR Reports 307 New COVID Cases; Harrison County's Active Cases at 26; State Deaths at 7,802
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is reporting as of this morning (Friday, Jan. 20) the total number of COVID-19 cases has increased to 631,811 with an increase of 307 new cases since the last update. Friday's report shows the percentage of positive cases vs. tests given...
connect-bridgeport.com
Farmington's Franchesca Aloi has New EP for 2023
Franchesca Rose Aloi of Farmington has a new EP, “Dreamland,” set for release in the New Year. Recorded at Jamie Peck productions in Wheeling, West Virginia, it’s a compilation of songs written by Aloi, and designed from start to finish as a true original that is 100 perent all her own. Aloi is even creating the cover.
connect-bridgeport.com
Bridgeport Woman, Former Harrison County Educator among 28 Indicted by Taylor County Grand Jury
A Bridgeport woman and former Harrison County educator among 28 individuals indicted by the Taylor County Grand Jury’s January session, according to information provided by Prosecuting Attorney Rich Bord. Julie Ann Bargo is the local woman in question. The 47-year-old is charged with one count of felony child abuse.
connect-bridgeport.com
Identify of Man who Broke into Harrison County Home and Shot Individual Released; Held at NCWVRJ
A Fairmont man has been charged after officers said he broke into a Gypsy man’s home and shot him on Monday. Deputies were dispatched to a home on First Street in Gypsy around 3:15 on Monday in reference to a burglary, according to a criminal complaint. The victim told...
connect-bridgeport.com
Charles Pointe Shows Millions in Investment in 2022 and Millions More on Way to Development in 2023
Progressive communities and counties making themselves attractive to new businesses know how important the availability of residential options is to meaningful and sustainable growth. Charles Pointe, the city of Bridgeport, and Harrison County have become a model for other municipalities and county governments in how to create those residential opportunities.
Comments / 0