Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Eddie Bauer Location ClosingJoel EisenbergSaratoga Springs, NY
Eddie Bauer To Close A New York Location PermanentlyTy D.Saratoga Springs, NY
NY Advocates for privacy hope to stop the escalating use of cameras and monitoring software in New YorkAbdul GhaniAlbany, NY
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersTroy, NY
Outdoor ice skating returns to Colonie Park after a 20-year absence.Raj guleriaColonie, NY
Related
nyspnews.com
State Police arrest Schenectady man following a forged check investigation
On January 17, 2023, State Police Investigators of Latham arrested Traymer Faircloth-Jeter, 19, of Schenectady, NY, on a warrant for Identity Theft in the First Degree, Grand Larceny in the Third Degree, and Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument in the Second Degree. On May 22, 2022, Troopers received the...
nyspnews.com
State Police in Troop G make notable DWI arrests 1/12-1/19
On January 12, 2023, at about 4:38 p.m. State Police of Princetown responded to the Stewarts Shop in Esperance, NY, for the report of an unwanted person at the location. The suspect was identified as Robert J. Alexander, 34, of Esperance, NY, who was no longer permitted at the store due to suspected past thefts. Alexander had left the location, but patrols stopped him on Charleston Street in Esperance, NY. Alexander’s vehicle was uninspected, uninsured, and he did not have a valid driver’s license. Alexander was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated, Aggravated Unlicensed Operator in the First Degree, and other violations of the Vehicle and Traffic laws. He was transported to SP Princetown for processing, where he refused to provide a sample to determine the alcohol content of his blood. Alexander has previous DWI convictions in the last ten years. He was arraigned at the Esperance Town Court and remanded to the Schoharie County Correctional Facility in lieu of $10,000 cash, $25,000 bond, or $35,000 partially secured bond.
WRGB
3 Juveniles detained in connection to stolen vehicle that crashed in Schenectady
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — Schenectady Police say they have detained three juveniles in connection to a report of a vehicle stolen at gun point in Albany. Police in Schenectady say on Thursday, Capital Region Crime Analysis Center issued a bulletin for a vehicle that was reported stolen at gun point in Albany the day before.
nyspnews.com
State Police arrest Saratoga Springs man for felony Cannabis Possession
On January 17, 2023, State Police of Saratoga, in partnership with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC), arrested Nahissah J. Tatsey, 21, of Saratoga Springs, NY, for Criminal Possession of Cannabis in the Second Degree. On January 17, 2023, at about 4:20 p.m., Troopers responded to assist...
Stolen car causes accident at Erie Blvd and State St
Schenectady police report a car was stolen at gun point in Albany on January 18. Police explain the car was later found in Schenectady and fled police before crashing at the intersection of Erie Boulevard and State Street.
nyspnews.com
State Police arrest an Elmira man for Criminal Contempt 1st Degree.
On Thursday, January 19, 2023, Troopers from SP Painted Post responded to the Erwin Motel located at 806 Addison Road in the town of Erwin for a harassment complaint. Troopers were advised of a violation of a Court Order of Protection. State Police subsequently arrested Joseph R. Piper, age 34 of Elmira, for Criminal Contempt 1st Degree.
WRGB
Pair arrested in Albany after cocaine, fentanyl and gun found
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) - Albany Police have made two arrests in connection to what they call an "ongoing narcotics investigation" on Southern Boulevard, between Delaware Avenue and McAlpin Street. Officers say 28-year-old Jah-Laun McCall of Schenectady, the passenger in a vehicle, was found to be in possession of crack cocaine,...
Rensselaer woman accused of stealing credit card
A Rensselaer woman has been cited to court after she allegedly stole a Schodack resident's credit card and used it to make several purchases around her home county.
Schenectady man pleads guilty to drug and gun charges
U.S. Attorney's office announces the arrest of Daniel Scotsross, 30 of Schenectady. Scotsross allegedly intended to distribute N-dimethyltryptamine (DMT), a hallucinogen similar to LSD as well as making firearms.
nyspnews.com
State Police conduct an Underage Drinking Enforcement Detail in Rensselaer County
During the initiative 26 businesses were checked for compliance. Six people were charged with Unlawfully Dealing with a Child in the First degree, a class “A” misdemeanor, after selling alcohol to persons under the age of 21. The following businesses were NOT in compliance under the New York...
Albany man convicted on gun possession charge
An Albany man was convicted Wednesday on felony weapons charges after he flashed a handgun during a confrontation last May.
Gunman In Killing Of Colonie 15-Year-Old 'Beacon Of Light' Gets Prison Time
More than a year after a 15-year-old New York girl was gunned down during a robbery, her killer is heading to prison. Branden Rivera, age 20, of Albany, was sentenced to 25 years behind bars in Albany County Court on Thursday, Jan. 19. It came months after he pleaded guilty to one count of attempted second-degree murder in the death of Destiny Greene.
Police investigate robbery at Lake George gas station
The Warren County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery that took place at the Xtra-Mart Mobil on State Route 9N in Lake George. The robbery took place on January 12 around 8:15 p.m.
Man accused of transporting stolen goods across state lines
A Chinese citizen accused of stealing items from several different states and then bringing them back to his home in Colonie has been charged.
Johnstown man faces 20 years for drug distribution
A Johnstown man faces up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to distributing cocaine base in Schenectady.
Five North Country women nabbed, charged with grand larceny
FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Five North Country women were arrested for allegedly filing for and receiving benefits they were not eligible for. Tiffany Ball, 37, Miriha Edwards, 29, Elizabeth Millington, 23, Melissa Smith, 46, and Anita Stewart, 30, each face charges. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office ran a joint investigation with the Washington County […]
Albany duo arrested following storage unit burglaries
Two Albany residents were arrested for allegedly breaking into 91 storage units in Duanesburg and stealing from multiple. Edward Cruz Jr., 29, and Trista Lohmeyer, 28, each face a slew of charges.
WNYT
Police in East Greenbush solve decades old Violet Filkins murder case
A cold case murder in Rensselaer County going back 28 years has now been solved. Wilomeana “Violet” Filkins was found bludgeoned to death inside the living room of her East Greenbush apartment on Aug. 19, 1994. For 28 years, her murder went unsolved, but NewsChannel 13 has learned...
Troy man sentenced for stabbing man, then jail guard
TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Troy man was sentenced to eight years in prison on Wednesday. Najji Snipes, 23, will also serve five years of post-release supervision. Snipes previously pleaded guilty to stabbing a man in Troy on May 27, 2022. In doing so, Snipes pleaded guilty to first-degree attempted assault with intent to cause […]
Attempted Murder Parolee Nabbed After Robbery, U-Haul Chase In Troy, Police Say
A man who spent years in prison for attempted murder is facing more time behind bars after allegedly leading police on a highway chase through the region in a U-Haul box truck, authorities said. Emergency crews in Rensselaer County were initially called at around 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, with...
Comments / 0