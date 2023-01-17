ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duanesburg, NY

nyspnews.com

State Police arrest Schenectady man following a forged check investigation

On January 17, 2023, State Police Investigators of Latham arrested Traymer Faircloth-Jeter, 19, of Schenectady, NY, on a warrant for Identity Theft in the First Degree, Grand Larceny in the Third Degree, and Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument in the Second Degree. On May 22, 2022, Troopers received the...
SCHENECTADY, NY
nyspnews.com

State Police in Troop G make notable DWI arrests 1/12-1/19

On January 12, 2023, at about 4:38 p.m. State Police of Princetown responded to the Stewarts Shop in Esperance, NY, for the report of an unwanted person at the location. The suspect was identified as Robert J. Alexander, 34, of Esperance, NY, who was no longer permitted at the store due to suspected past thefts. Alexander had left the location, but patrols stopped him on Charleston Street in Esperance, NY. Alexander’s vehicle was uninspected, uninsured, and he did not have a valid driver’s license. Alexander was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated, Aggravated Unlicensed Operator in the First Degree, and other violations of the Vehicle and Traffic laws. He was transported to SP Princetown for processing, where he refused to provide a sample to determine the alcohol content of his blood. Alexander has previous DWI convictions in the last ten years. He was arraigned at the Esperance Town Court and remanded to the Schoharie County Correctional Facility in lieu of $10,000 cash, $25,000 bond, or $35,000 partially secured bond.
ESPERANCE, NY
nyspnews.com

State Police arrest Saratoga Springs man for felony Cannabis Possession

On January 17, 2023, State Police of Saratoga, in partnership with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC), arrested Nahissah J. Tatsey, 21, of Saratoga Springs, NY, for Criminal Possession of Cannabis in the Second Degree. On January 17, 2023, at about 4:20 p.m., Troopers responded to assist...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
nyspnews.com

State Police arrest an Elmira man for Criminal Contempt 1st Degree.

On Thursday, January 19, 2023, Troopers from SP Painted Post responded to the Erwin Motel located at 806 Addison Road in the town of Erwin for a harassment complaint. Troopers were advised of a violation of a Court Order of Protection. State Police subsequently arrested Joseph R. Piper, age 34 of Elmira, for Criminal Contempt 1st Degree.
ELMIRA, NY
WRGB

Pair arrested in Albany after cocaine, fentanyl and gun found

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) - Albany Police have made two arrests in connection to what they call an "ongoing narcotics investigation" on Southern Boulevard, between Delaware Avenue and McAlpin Street. Officers say 28-year-old Jah-Laun McCall of Schenectady, the passenger in a vehicle, was found to be in possession of crack cocaine,...
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Five North Country women nabbed, charged with grand larceny

FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Five North Country women were arrested for allegedly filing for and receiving benefits they were not eligible for. Tiffany Ball, 37, Miriha Edwards, 29, Elizabeth Millington, 23, Melissa Smith, 46, and Anita Stewart, 30, each face charges. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office ran a joint investigation with the Washington County […]
FORT EDWARD, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Troy man sentenced for stabbing man, then jail guard

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Troy man was sentenced to eight years in prison on Wednesday. Najji Snipes, 23, will also serve five years of post-release supervision. Snipes previously pleaded guilty to stabbing a man in Troy on May 27, 2022. In doing so, Snipes pleaded guilty to first-degree attempted assault with intent to cause […]
TROY, NY

