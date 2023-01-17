ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prospect, KY

wdrb.com

Wedding industry braces for impact of Kentucky sales tax

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If it wasn't expensive enough, having a wedding in Kentucky just got a little more costly. Starting Jan. 1, 2023 sales taxes applied to more than 35 new services, many of which are in the wedding industry. The Louisville Wedding Network President Jamie Lott said vendors...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville restaurant in Colonial Gardens closing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Union 15, a pizzeria and taphouse in Colonial Gardens, said they are closing their doors Saturday, Jan 21. “It is with a heavy heart that we share with you Union 15 will close our doors to the public this Saturday night at 10pm,” Union 15 said in a Facebook post. “We fought a good fight but we can’t overcome a broken economy, extremely high food costs and an upcoming year of no forgiveness in either direction.”
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: Man injured in California neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was taken to the hospital early Sunday after a shooting in the California neighborhood. Louisville officers were called to respond to the 1000 block of West Broadway around 12:15 a.m. LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said a man was shot in the parking lot of...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Black Market KY suffers another loss after recent break-in

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Mitzi Wilson, co-owner of Black Market KY on West Market Street, says one hit after another has made it all but impossible to stay in business and serve the community. “The store was planned to be here for the community so they can come in, buy...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Residents of Kentucky town outraged after seeing water bills

BURGIN, Ky. (WKYT) - People in a central Kentucky town are having sticker shock when seeing their water bills. However, it’s not the cost of water that is causing the outrage. Burgin’s water bills also include sewer and garbage collection. Mayor Joseph Monroe says both have risen substantially.
BURGIN, KY
Wave 3

Homes remain destroyed after October blasting incident

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Back in October, blasting at the new site of Louisville VA Medical Center had to be stopped when rocks and debris started flying onto Watterson Expressway causing drivers to swerve to not be hit. A few homes on Carlimar Lane, a neighborhood near the blasting site,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Auto body shop catches fire on St. Andrews Church Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Crews worked to extinguish a fire at an auto body shop near the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood early Friday morning. The fire was reported around 7:20 a.m. in the 7800 block of St. Andrews Church Road, according to PRP Fire Chief Jason Meiman. The building that...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

LG&E says customers should see relief from high energy bills soon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's no secret that energy costs are high this time of year, but relief is on the way soon, according to Louisville Gas and Electric (LG&E). "As we prepare to purchase natural gas to serve our customers in the upcoming quarter, we've requested permission to reduce an associated line item on gas customer bills," said LG&E spokesperson Daniel Lowry. "So, we hope, this should go into effect by Feb. 1. Once that's in place, an LG&E customer would see a gas-cost savings."
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

PG&J's Dog Park Bar in the Highlands celebrates 2-year anniversary

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville dog bar celebrated its two-year anniversary on Saturday with a party. PG&J's Dog Park Bar became Louisville's first dog park bar when it opened in January 2021. The dog bar is located at 800 Baxter Avenue in an old auto repair garage. There was...
LOUISVILLE, KY

