Indiana witness describes bright object hovering over neighbor's houseRoger MarshIndiana State
Five Questions with Tailspin Ale Fest Co-Founder Trevor CravensJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
5 Female Disruptors Shaping the State of Bourbon in KentuckyPaulaConwayNYCKentucky State
Publix is Opening First Kentucky Store This YearBryan DijkhuizenKentucky State
Everyone in Kentucky Should Visit this Epic Flea Market At Least OnceTravel MavenShepherdsville, KY
wdrb.com
Wedding industry braces for impact of Kentucky sales tax
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If it wasn't expensive enough, having a wedding in Kentucky just got a little more costly. Starting Jan. 1, 2023 sales taxes applied to more than 35 new services, many of which are in the wedding industry. The Louisville Wedding Network President Jamie Lott said vendors...
wdrb.com
Public invited to provide ideas for redeveloping former Jeffboat site along Ohio River in Jeffersonville
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- The city of Jeffersonville has an 80-acre blank slate along the Ohio River. Now, developers want to know what the public would like to see there. Jeffersonville's mayor said the development of the old Jeffboat site is one of the most talked about projects in the...
Wave 3
‘A total loss’: Louisville firefighters respond to structure fire in California neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville firefighters spent 40 minutes battling a structure fire in the California neighborhood Sunday afternoon. Firefighters were called to respond to the 2200 block of West Street around 12:27 p.m. and found a heavy fire coming from a vacant house. Major Bobby Cooper said crews went inside...
Wave 3
Louisville restaurant in Colonial Gardens closing
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Union 15, a pizzeria and taphouse in Colonial Gardens, said they are closing their doors Saturday, Jan 21. “It is with a heavy heart that we share with you Union 15 will close our doors to the public this Saturday night at 10pm,” Union 15 said in a Facebook post. “We fought a good fight but we can’t overcome a broken economy, extremely high food costs and an upcoming year of no forgiveness in either direction.”
Wave 3
LMPD: Man injured in California neighborhood shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was taken to the hospital early Sunday after a shooting in the California neighborhood. Louisville officers were called to respond to the 1000 block of West Broadway around 12:15 a.m. LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said a man was shot in the parking lot of...
WLKY.com
Black Market KY suffers another loss after recent break-in
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Mitzi Wilson, co-owner of Black Market KY on West Market Street, says one hit after another has made it all but impossible to stay in business and serve the community. “The store was planned to be here for the community so they can come in, buy...
WKYT 27
Residents of Kentucky town outraged after seeing water bills
BURGIN, Ky. (WKYT) - People in a central Kentucky town are having sticker shock when seeing their water bills. However, it’s not the cost of water that is causing the outrage. Burgin’s water bills also include sewer and garbage collection. Mayor Joseph Monroe says both have risen substantially.
wdrb.com
Low-tech approach may be a quick fix for dangerous railroad crossing in Oldham County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A low-tech solution may be the key to keep semi trucks from getting stuck on a troublesome set of railroad tracks in Oldham County. The railroad crossing is on Kentucky 146, also known as Railroad Avenue, in Crestwood, Kentucky. The tracks are raised too high for semi trucks to safely cross.
wdrb.com
No one injured after fire destroys empty house in California neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- No one was injured after a fire destroyed a home in the California neighborhood Sunday afternoon. According to Louisville Fire Maj. Bobby Cooper, crews were called to a fire in the 2200 block of W. Kentucky Street a little before 12:30 p.m. Fire companies were on...
wdrb.com
Dozens of families claim Louisville company didn't build pools after taking deposits
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – It all seemed simple enough to the Broadduses. Grandparents of three, a pool in their backyard just made sense. What they didn’t expect was the nightmare the next six months created. After putting down a deposit of $39,148.12 to cover half the cost, the...
Union 15 announces closure due to 'broken economy', 'extremely high food costs'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's Union 15 will be closing its doors after almost four years of business. According to a statement posted on their Facebook, the pizza restaurant's last day open will be Saturday, Jan. 21. They said they will stay open until 10 p.m. and will be running specials such as $3 drafts, $4 crafts and $5 cocktails.
Wave 3
Homes remain destroyed after October blasting incident
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Back in October, blasting at the new site of Louisville VA Medical Center had to be stopped when rocks and debris started flying onto Watterson Expressway causing drivers to swerve to not be hit. A few homes on Carlimar Lane, a neighborhood near the blasting site,...
Investigation: Nelson County School Board Member Damon Jackey For Alleged Personal Gain From District Contract
January 21st, 2023 (Bardstown, KY) Nelson County resident Don Thrasher has filed a request with the Kentucky Attorney General's Office of Special Prosecutions asking the office to conduct a criminal investigation of Nelson County School Board member Damon Jackey.
wdrb.com
Language line helping Louisville MetroSafe call takers connect 911 calls to interpreters
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- 911 operators in Louisville are helping ensure language barriers don't keep callers from getting the help they need. According to Sara Sparks, a 911 call taker with the city's MetroSafe call center, there is a "language line" which connects to an interpreter. "[If] English is not...
wdrb.com
Louisville public defenders continue fight for contract one year after vote to unionize
Attorneys voted to unionize in January 2022 in a 32-5 vote. They have been in negotiations with management since July 2022.
Wave 3
Auto body shop catches fire on St. Andrews Church Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Crews worked to extinguish a fire at an auto body shop near the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood early Friday morning. The fire was reported around 7:20 a.m. in the 7800 block of St. Andrews Church Road, according to PRP Fire Chief Jason Meiman. The building that...
2 Kentucky liquor stores raided by Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control
Two Kentucky liquor stores were raided by the Kentucky Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control on Tuesday.
wdrb.com
LG&E says customers should see relief from high energy bills soon
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's no secret that energy costs are high this time of year, but relief is on the way soon, according to Louisville Gas and Electric (LG&E). "As we prepare to purchase natural gas to serve our customers in the upcoming quarter, we've requested permission to reduce an associated line item on gas customer bills," said LG&E spokesperson Daniel Lowry. "So, we hope, this should go into effect by Feb. 1. Once that's in place, an LG&E customer would see a gas-cost savings."
wdrb.com
Mark Wahlberg visits Louisville to unveil new tequila, signs bottles for fans at Liquor Barn
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mark Wahlberg is visiting Louisville this weekend to unveil his new tequila. The 51-year-old actor, producer, businessman and former rapper launched Flecha Azul Tequila. Wahlberg signed bottles for several hours at the Liquor Barn in Middletown at 13401 Shelbyville Road on Saturday morning. While a line...
wdrb.com
PG&J's Dog Park Bar in the Highlands celebrates 2-year anniversary
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville dog bar celebrated its two-year anniversary on Saturday with a party. PG&J's Dog Park Bar became Louisville's first dog park bar when it opened in January 2021. The dog bar is located at 800 Baxter Avenue in an old auto repair garage. There was...
