FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
westchestergov.com
Westchester County Executive George Latimer Celebrates Birthday of Mount Vernon Centenarian Rosalie Cream
Westchester County Executive George Latimer returned to his Mount Vernon hometown to celebrate and recognize the 107th birthday of Rosalie Cream, who is the eldest resident of Wartburg Nursing Home. Westchester County Executive George Latimer said: “I am moved to be able to join Mrs. Cream along with so many...
East Harlem receives $10M for downtown revitalization
NEW YORK -- East Harlem is getting a $10 million shot in the arm to revitalize its downtown area.Gov. Kathy Hochul made the announcement Thursday morning."We are going to be righting the wrongs of the past, years of neglect, and transform people and places in an extraordinary way," she said.The money will be used to not only revitalize the downtown area but also generate new opportunities for long-term growth.East Harlem joins the communities of Jamaica, the Bronx, Downtown Brooklyn, Staten Island and Chinatown, which were the New York City region's winners in the first five rounds of revitalization funding.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Luxe NYC co-op sues absent resident for alleged hoarding
That’s the directive being given by a tony Upper East Side co-op — where a one-bedroom unit sells for nearly $1 million — to an elderly owner. The board at 31 E. 72nd St. is suing 86-year-old Joan Disse to force her to clean her apartment. A state Supreme Court lawsuit filed against her late last month alleges hoarding, a rodent infestation and a water leak that damaged the ceiling.
Rogue driven by lying Rep. George Santos has at least 5 open speeding tickets, with 4 in Queens school zones
Even lying Long Island Rep. George Santos’ main ride is a Rogue. The Nissan Rogue driven by the scandal-scarred congressman has been ticketed for speeding at least five times since he was elected to office — including four times in school zones in Queens, online records show. The blue all-wheel-drive car, which The Post has seen the defiant 34-year-old Republican driving while dashing around the Big Apple, has racked up at least $300 in recent fines, the records show. That includes four in Queens, where he and his family have lived at times rent-free, as well as a speeding fine in Washington, DC,...
Commercial Observer
Famed NYC Steakhouse Delmonico’s Reopening This Fall
After sitting shuttered for nearly three years, legendary New York steakhouse Delmonico’s will reopen at 56 Beaver Street this fall under new management, following an eviction battle with its landlord and a legal dispute over its ownership. Delmonico’s Restaurant Group’s Dennis Turcinovic and Joseph Licul inked a fresh 15-year...
longislandbusiness.com
Governor Hochul Announces $38.2 Million Initiative to Address Street Homelessness
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the availability $38.2 million in state funding to establish eight Safe Options Support teams that will provide intensive outreach, engagement and care coordination services to individuals who are experiencing homelessness in areas of the state outside of New York City. Funded through the State Office of Mental Health, these teams will be modeled after ones now providing assistance to unsheltered individuals staying on the streets and within the subway system in New York City and will be deployed in areas of the state with high rates of street homelessness.
SHOOT Online
Top Spot of the Week: Klick Health, Lightfarm Studios Cross "Bridge" For PAWS NY
Grammy-winning musician Lou Reed’s haunting 1972 hit “Perfect Day” and an animated, gritty New York cityscape set the scene for a beautiful love story in The Bridge, a bittersweet short from nonprofit PAWS NY spotlighting the mental health benefits of pets. The four-minute film is inspired by...
Controversial truck depot opens in Harlem
HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A controversial truck depot opened in Harlem on Wednesday. Developer Bruce Teitelbaum originally wanted to build housing on 145th Street near Malcolm X Boulevard. Kristin Richardson Jordan, the councilwoman for the area, objected to his plan. She said the plan would “upzone” the neighborhood and wouldn’t provide affordable housing for residents. […]
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
The Vital Role & Impact of District Leaders: Insights from Brooklyn Democratic Party Vice-Chair and District Leader Henry Butler
The Vital Role & Impact of District Leaders: Insights from Brooklyn Democratic Party Vice-Chair and District Leader Henry Butler. Who Is Your District Leader & What Do They Do? We spoke with Brooklyn Dems’ Vice-Chair Henry Butler to find out. The New York State legislature in Albany has kicked...
bkreader.com
Community Calls for Explanation From The City After ‘Av. of Puerto Rico’ Sign Removal
Members of New York City’s Puerto Rican community are demanding an explanation and apology from the city’s top officials after an Av. of Puerto Rico street sign was removed — and then quickly replaced — by the NYC Department of Transportation last Friday in Williamsburg. In...
Investigation finds concerning link between guardianship lawyers, case workers and judges
Eyewitness News found that guardianship lawyers, law firms or people who deal with guardianship cases who donated to judges' election campaigns were awarded guardianship appointments by those same judges.
manhattanda.org
D.A. Bragg, DOI Commissioner Strauber, NYPD Commissioner Sewell Announce Indictment in Massive Construction Industry Kickback Scheme
Construction Management Executive Robert Baselice Allegedly Led Conspiracy that Stole Millions from Developers. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr., New York City Department of Investigation (“DOI”) Commissioner Jocelyn Strauber, and NYPD Commissioner Keechant L. Sewell today announced the indictment of 24 individuals and 26 companies for a wide-ranging construction industry kickback scheme that corrupted the competitive bidding process for dozens of contracts over more than 8 years. Led by ROBERT BASELICE (known professionally as Robert Basilice), 51, in conjunction with associates including LOUIS ASTUTO, 58, PAUL NOTO, 43, and FRANK CAMUSO, 59, the alleged scheme resulted in the theft of more than $5,000,000 from BASELICE’s firm’s clients.
Mayor Adams Said We Can’t Take It Anymore to Governor Hochul
New York City Mayor Eric Adams is in Washington, D.C. for the Annual Conference of Mayors. Though the mayors may talk about crime, inflation, and healthcare, there is one common theme shared by many. Mayor Adams said migrants are on his agenda and he thinks other cities need to share the responsibility, including New York Governor Kathy Hochul.
fox5ny.com
Former friend says George Santos stole his scarf and wore it to a 'Stop the Steal' rally
NEW YORK - Gregory Morey-Parker once considered Congressman George Santos his friend. "I wish he would just resign," Morey-Parker says. "I know he won’t because he’s stubborn. I was 24 and met him on an online dating app." Now 33, Morey-Parker is speaking out about the man he...
Why won’t NY’s heavy hitters in DC — Schumer, Jeffries, Gillibrand — do anything to help Mayor Adams?
Once upon a time a sparrow couldn’t fall in City Hall Park without Chuck Schumer calling a press conference. Today America’s border chaos holds a dagger to Gotham’s heart, but he stands as dumb as a fence post. Why is that? Indeed, what’s the point of having big shots in Washington if New York can’t count on them in a crisis? And, apart from Joe Biden, is there a bigger shot in DC than Senate Majority Leader Schumer — fourth in line of succession to the presidency and, presumably, a man of considerable influence? Alas, as a practical matter, poor Mayor Adams wouldn’t know...
Community members voice concern over unlicensed smoke shops in Bronx, Brooklyn
Local leaders and students were on the steps of City Hall Wednesday to share their concerns on the distribution of illegal marijuana at unlicensed smoke shops in the city.
When will NYC snow start? Region nears winter record
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Residents in the New York City area haven’t had to bust out the shovels yet this winter and that’s not likely to change anytime soon. New York City hasn’t seen any measurable snowfall since March 9, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. The region is creeping toward a winter record. […]
Frustrated Manhattan businesses call for action to help curb shoplifting
The store owners say shoplifting is out of control and it is hurting their businesses.
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches 221 East 117th Street in East Harlem, Manhattan
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 221 East 117th Street, a six-story residential development in Manhattan’s East Harlem neighborhood. Designed by ARC Architecture + Design Studio and developed by Roy Moussaeiff, the new building yields 12 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are four affordable units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $77,143 to $156,130.
manhattanda.org
D.A. Bragg Announces Indictment in Multi-Million Dollar Cash Payroll Insurance Fraud
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr. today announced the indictment of JUAN ESCOBAR, 46, and his drywall and carpentry companies for defrauding the New York State Insurance Fund (“NYSIF”) of nearly $3 million in insurance premium payments. The defendants are charged in a New York Supreme Court indictment with Conspiracy, Insurance Fraud and Falsifying Business Records. [1]
