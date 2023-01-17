ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

CBS New York

East Harlem receives $10M for downtown revitalization

NEW YORK -- East Harlem is getting a $10 million shot in the arm to revitalize its downtown area.Gov. Kathy Hochul made the announcement Thursday morning."We are going to be righting the wrongs of the past, years of neglect, and transform people and places in an extraordinary way," she said.The money will be used to not only revitalize the downtown area but also generate new opportunities for long-term growth.East Harlem joins the communities of Jamaica, the Bronx, Downtown Brooklyn, Staten Island and Chinatown, which were the New York City region's winners in the first five rounds of revitalization funding.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Luxe NYC co-op sues absent resident for alleged hoarding

That’s the directive being given by a tony Upper East Side co-op — where a one-bedroom unit sells for nearly $1 million — to an elderly owner. The board at 31 E. 72nd St. is suing 86-year-old Joan Disse to force her to clean her apartment. A state Supreme Court lawsuit filed against her late last month alleges hoarding, a rodent infestation and a water leak that damaged the ceiling.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Rogue driven by lying Rep. George Santos has at least 5 open speeding tickets, with 4 in Queens school zones

Even lying Long Island Rep. George Santos’ main ride is a Rogue. The Nissan Rogue driven by the scandal-scarred congressman has been ticketed for speeding at least five times since he was elected to office — including four times in school zones in Queens, online records show. The blue all-wheel-drive car, which The Post has seen the defiant 34-year-old Republican driving while dashing around the Big Apple, has racked up at least $300 in recent fines, the records show. That includes four in Queens, where he and his family have lived at times rent-free, as well as a speeding fine in Washington, DC,...
QUEENS, NY
Commercial Observer

Famed NYC Steakhouse Delmonico’s Reopening This Fall

After sitting shuttered for nearly three years, legendary New York steakhouse Delmonico’s will reopen at 56 Beaver Street this fall under new management, following an eviction battle with its landlord and a legal dispute over its ownership. Delmonico’s Restaurant Group’s Dennis ​​Turcinovic and Joseph Licul inked a fresh 15-year...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
longislandbusiness.com

Governor Hochul Announces $38.2 Million Initiative to Address Street Homelessness

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the availability $38.2 million in state funding to establish eight Safe Options Support teams that will provide intensive outreach, engagement and care coordination services to individuals who are experiencing homelessness in areas of the state outside of New York City. Funded through the State Office of Mental Health, these teams will be modeled after ones now providing assistance to unsheltered individuals staying on the streets and within the subway system in New York City and will be deployed in areas of the state with high rates of street homelessness.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Controversial truck depot opens in Harlem

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A controversial truck depot opened in Harlem on Wednesday.  Developer Bruce Teitelbaum originally wanted to build housing on 145th Street near Malcolm X Boulevard. Kristin Richardson Jordan, the councilwoman for the area, objected to his plan. She said the plan would “upzone” the neighborhood and wouldn’t provide affordable housing for residents.  […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanda.org

D.A. Bragg, DOI Commissioner Strauber, NYPD Commissioner Sewell Announce Indictment in Massive Construction Industry Kickback Scheme

Construction Management Executive Robert Baselice Allegedly Led Conspiracy that Stole Millions from Developers. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr., New York City Department of Investigation (“DOI”) Commissioner Jocelyn Strauber, and NYPD Commissioner Keechant L. Sewell today announced the indictment of 24 individuals and 26 companies for a wide-ranging construction industry kickback scheme that corrupted the competitive bidding process for dozens of contracts over more than 8 years. Led by ROBERT BASELICE (known professionally as Robert Basilice), 51, in conjunction with associates including LOUIS ASTUTO, 58, PAUL NOTO, 43, and FRANK CAMUSO, 59, the alleged scheme resulted in the theft of more than $5,000,000 from BASELICE’s firm’s clients.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Tom Handy

Mayor Adams Said We Can’t Take It Anymore to Governor Hochul

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is in Washington, D.C. for the Annual Conference of Mayors. Though the mayors may talk about crime, inflation, and healthcare, there is one common theme shared by many. Mayor Adams said migrants are on his agenda and he thinks other cities need to share the responsibility, including New York Governor Kathy Hochul.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Why won’t NY’s heavy hitters in DC — Schumer, Jeffries, Gillibrand — do anything to help Mayor Adams?

Once upon a time a sparrow couldn’t fall in City Hall Park without Chuck Schumer calling a press conference. Today America’s border chaos holds a dagger to Gotham’s heart, but he stands as dumb as a fence post. Why is that? Indeed, what’s the point of having big shots in Washington if New York can’t count on them in a crisis? And, apart from Joe Biden, is there a bigger shot in DC than Senate Majority Leader Schumer — fourth in line of succession to the presidency and, presumably, a man of considerable influence? Alas, as a practical matter, poor Mayor Adams wouldn’t know...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

When will NYC snow start? Region nears winter record

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Residents in the New York City area haven’t had to bust out the shovels yet this winter and that’s not likely to change anytime soon.  New York City hasn’t seen any measurable snowfall since March 9, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. The region is creeping toward a winter record. […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches 221 East 117th Street in East Harlem, Manhattan

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 221 East 117th Street, a six-story residential development in Manhattan’s East Harlem neighborhood. Designed by ARC Architecture + Design Studio and developed by Roy Moussaeiff, the new building yields 12 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are four affordable units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $77,143 to $156,130.
MANHATTAN, NY
manhattanda.org

D.A. Bragg Announces Indictment in Multi-Million Dollar Cash Payroll Insurance Fraud

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr. today announced the indictment of JUAN ESCOBAR, 46, and his drywall and carpentry companies for defrauding the New York State Insurance Fund (“NYSIF”) of nearly $3 million in insurance premium payments. The defendants are charged in a New York Supreme Court indictment with Conspiracy, Insurance Fraud and Falsifying Business Records. [1]
MANHATTAN, NY

Community Policy