Read full article on original website
Related
sportszion.com
Cristiano Ronaldo gives sneak peek of his life in Saudi Arabia after record breaking deal with Al-Nassr
Cristiano Ronaldo and his family have finally had a moment of them after hectic few days in the capital of Saudi Arabia, Riyadh, following a move from Manchester United to Al Nassr FC. Ronaldo joined the Arabian club where he will bag almost $200 million per year and becomes the...
Kylian Mbappe ‘rejected Liverpool transfer after PSG offered him out for astronomical fee’
KYLIAN MBAPPE reportedly rejected a move to Liverpool in the summer after being offered the chance to leave Paris Saint-Germain. The 24-year-old was heavily linked with a move away from PSG at the time. And at one stage last July, Mbappe was offered the chance to leave the French capital.
Watch Cristiano Ronaldo Score His Second Goal In Saudi Exhibition By Punishing Sergio Ramos Error
Ramos missed the ball when attempting to clear it.
Fans all say same thing as Cristiano Ronaldo pulls off silky nutmeg in Messi clash before ordering team-mate to back off
FANS are all saying the same after Cristiano Ronaldo produced an impressive nutmeg before telling his team-mate to leave the ball for him. The football legend made his Middle East debut playing for Saudi Pro League's All-Star XI against PSG. His first appearance saw him come up against great rival...
Watch Cristiano Ronaldo Score From Penalty After Being Accidentally Punched In Face By Keylor Navas
Ronaldo scored from the penalty spot to make it 1-1 after an early Lionel Messi goal.
Shakira parties with ex-Barcelona player following the release of hit song
Shakira has had a pretty good week. Following the release of her hit song with Bizarrap, Shakira has broken streaming records and has been at the center of most entertainment-based conversations. This past January 15th, Shakira shared some videos of herself and her friends, enjoying themselves at...
How To Watch PSG Vs Al Nassr/Al-Hilal Live From Saudi Arabia
The game is set to feature both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.
REVEALED: Cristiano Ronaldo earns more than Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland and Mo Salah combined... and several times more than Messi
The Portugal star is the highest-paid player of all time after signing for Al-Nassr this month
Manchester United Striker Transfer Target Price Tag Revealed
Manchester United are targeting a move for a new striker this summer, with one players price tag revealed.
Soccer-Ronaldo, Messi roll back the years in nine-goal thriller
RIYADH, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi transported fans back in time to the heyday of their storied rivalry, as both forwards got on the scoresheet in an exhibition match on Thursday before Hugo Ekitike earned 10-man PSG a 5-4 win over the Riyadh Season Team.
FIFA World Cup Final Beat Super Bowl LVI By More Than One BILLION Viewers In TV Ratings
FIFA has claimed that around 1.5 billion people watched the 2022 World Cup final on television.
FOX Sports
Cristiano Ronaldo scores brace in loss to Lionel Messi's PSG
Grimacing in pain from his bruised cheekbone, Cristiano Ronaldo steadied himself before scoring from the penalty spot for his first goal in Saudi Arabia against a Paris Saint-Germain team featuring his old foe Lionel Messi. Messi had already scored early in Thursday's exhibition game when Ronaldo was flattened boxing-match style...
FOX Sports
Juventus hit with 15-point penalty for false accounting
ROME (AP) — Juventus was hit with a massive 15-point penalty for false accounting Friday following an appeal hearing at the Italian soccer federation. The punishment could eliminate the club’s chances of playing in Europe next season. Juventus was third in Serie A and 10 points behind Italian league leader Napoli. The penalty drops the Bianconeri into the bottom half of the standings.
Argentine corn field planted with face of World Cup winner Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi has been immortalized in Argentina in tributes ranging from tattoos to murals after leading the national team to win the soccer World Cup. Now, his face can be seen from the heavens too -- on a specially designed corn field.
Yardbarker
Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo Friendly Sports Washing ‘At Full Throttle,’ Says Economics Director
Football fans enjoyed what possibly could be the last time that Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo faced off on Thursday in a friendly match between Paris Saint-Germain and a hybrid team made up of Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal players. However, the human rights organization Amnesty has hit out at the two...
FOX Sports
3 things learned from USWNT's back-to-back wins vs. New Zealand
Three days after routing New Zealand 4-0 in its first match of the year, the United States women's national team routed the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup co-hosts by the by an even more lopsided score line on Friday. The Americans got goals from Ashley Hatch, Mallory Swanson, Taylor Kornieck...
FOX Sports
Silver, Macron meet to discuss goals with NBA back in Paris
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver had a meeting this week in Paris and was asked by a gracious host how he takes his coffee. "Un sucre?" French President Emmanuel Macron asked. Over that coffee, the leader of the NBA and the leader of France struck a deal to work together with hopes of continuing to grow the game of basketball internationally — a marriage of perfect timing, given how French star Victor Wembanyama is a few months from coming to the NBA and the Paris Olympics are about 18 months away.
FOX Sports
Sounders ink Jordan Morris, Cristian Roldan to 5-year deals
TUKWILA, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Sounders have signed forward Jordan Morris and midfielder Cristian Roldan to five-year contracts that will likely keep the pair with the club for the remainder of their MLS careers. Both players talked about the process for the deals following training on Thursday ahead...
Comments / 0