NBA Commissioner Adam Silver had a meeting this week in Paris and was asked by a gracious host how he takes his coffee. "Un sucre?" French President Emmanuel Macron asked. Over that coffee, the leader of the NBA and the leader of France struck a deal to work together with hopes of continuing to grow the game of basketball internationally — a marriage of perfect timing, given how French star Victor Wembanyama is a few months from coming to the NBA and the Paris Olympics are about 18 months away.

1 DAY AGO