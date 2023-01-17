ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Reuters

Soccer-Ronaldo, Messi roll back the years in nine-goal thriller

RIYADH, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi transported fans back in time to the heyday of their storied rivalry, as both forwards got on the scoresheet in an exhibition match on Thursday before Hugo Ekitike earned 10-man PSG a 5-4 win over the Riyadh Season Team.
FOX Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo scores brace in loss to Lionel Messi's PSG

Grimacing in pain from his bruised cheekbone, Cristiano Ronaldo steadied himself before scoring from the penalty spot for his first goal in Saudi Arabia against a Paris Saint-Germain team featuring his old foe Lionel Messi. Messi had already scored early in Thursday's exhibition game when Ronaldo was flattened boxing-match style...
GEORGIA STATE
FOX Sports

Juventus hit with 15-point penalty for false accounting

ROME (AP) — Juventus was hit with a massive 15-point penalty for false accounting Friday following an appeal hearing at the Italian soccer federation. The punishment could eliminate the club’s chances of playing in Europe next season. Juventus was third in Serie A and 10 points behind Italian league leader Napoli. The penalty drops the Bianconeri into the bottom half of the standings.
FOX Sports

3 things learned from USWNT's back-to-back wins vs. New Zealand

Three days after routing New Zealand 4-0 in its first match of the year, the United States women's national team routed the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup co-hosts by the by an even more lopsided score line on Friday. The Americans got goals from Ashley Hatch, Mallory Swanson, Taylor Kornieck...
FOX Sports

Silver, Macron meet to discuss goals with NBA back in Paris

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver had a meeting this week in Paris and was asked by a gracious host how he takes his coffee. "Un sucre?" French President Emmanuel Macron asked. Over that coffee, the leader of the NBA and the leader of France struck a deal to work together with hopes of continuing to grow the game of basketball internationally — a marriage of perfect timing, given how French star Victor Wembanyama is a few months from coming to the NBA and the Paris Olympics are about 18 months away.
FOX Sports

Sounders ink Jordan Morris, Cristian Roldan to 5-year deals

TUKWILA, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Sounders have signed forward Jordan Morris and midfielder Cristian Roldan to five-year contracts that will likely keep the pair with the club for the remainder of their MLS careers. Both players talked about the process for the deals following training on Thursday ahead...
SEATTLE, WA

