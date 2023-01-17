Suspect in deadly New Year's Eve shooting fires lawyer during court proceeding

A man charged with open murder in connection to the shooting death of Lansing music producer and engineer Curshawn Terrell was in court Tuesday.

The probable cause hearing for Anthony Anderson Jr. was set for 8:30 a.m. in the 55th District Court of Michigan. Anderson is currently facing six charges in connection to the New Year's Eve shooting at Terrell's recording studio in Lansing Township that killed Terrell and injured another person.

Charges include open murder, assault with the intent to murder and multiple weapon charges. If convicted, Anderson faces up to life in prison.

During the hearing, Anderson made the decision to fire his lawyer, assistant public defender Steve Feigelson, effectively halting the probable cause hearing, which would've determine if there was enough evidence to put Anderson up to trial.

Anderson says his reason for doing so is because he wanted to proceed forward with the sentencing by waiving his right to a 21-day extension, while Feigelson argued that Anderson should take the additional time to prepare for preliminary examination due to the amount of discovery involved in the case.

The original date of preliminary examination was set to be Jan. 24.

Presiding Judge Donald Allen determined that there was no cause to waive Anderson’s right to the 21-day extension since Anderson faces a capital offense and no longer has legal representation.

Anderson will continue to be held without bond until his next court date on Feb. 28.

