Read full article on original website
Related
Former GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger said he 'thanked God' that he wasn't on the House floor during Kevin McCarthy's contentious speaker vote process
"Going through one speaker vote is painful," he said, adding that "it's hot on the floor" and "half the people you don't like to be around."
From 14 to 'DOZENS' - the Number of FBI Whistleblowers Now Volunteering to Testify Before DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee
What started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers who will now offer testimony of FBI wrongdoing. It all began when the new Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
WIBC.com
William Jacobson Discusses SCOTUS Failed Attempt To Identify Draft Opinion Leak
The Supreme Court has been unsuccessful in identifying the individual who leaked a draft opinion to the media last year. The SCOTUS Marshal released a report Thursday stating that their investigative team hasn’t been able to identify a person responsible for leaking draft of Justice Samuel Alito’s opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization to Politico. The opinion draft was posted May 2022, revealing the court was considering the overturn of Roe v Wade. The leaked opinion sparked protests from abortion-rights supporters across the nation.
Comments / 0