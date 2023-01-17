Read full article on original website
32 small business grants to apply for in 2023
NATIONWIDE – The new year brings new opportunities to start a business, embark on an artistic endeavor or bring a new innovation to life. Here is a compilation of grants and opportunities that young entrepreneurs, small businesses, creative artists, restaurateurs and tech innovators can apply for in 2023.
Remote Work: Watch These Companies for Jobs in 2023 Says Flexjobs
Working remotely -- a trend that started during the pandemic -- is growing and here to stay. So much so that FlexJobs saw an eye-popping 20% increase in the number of remote job listings in 2022 over...
Consider These Companies If You Want to Work Remotely
A survey last year by McKinsey/Ipsos showed that 58% of Americans can work from home at least one day a week.
‘Quiet hiring’ is the opposite of quiet quitting, and workers are furious about it
"Quiet hiring" involves rewarding workers who have gone above and beyond their job description. So predicts Gartner in its workplace predictions for 2023. The research advisory and consulting firm says quiet hiring will open up new doors for retaining talent without the cost of a lengthy recruitment process. It’s an especially vital edge for leaders amid the persistent Great Resignation and as the average job tenure slowly shrinks.
The 8 fastest-growing jobs in the US
LinkedIn's annual list of fast-growing jobs arrives amid a tight job market and uncertain economy as workers continue switching jobs at a quick pace.
PCMA Makes Major Announcements at Convening Leaders
Not only has the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in meeting and event industry businesses adjusting their approaches, but the same is also true for industry associations. During PCMA Convening Leaders 2023 held in Columbus, Ohio, on Jan. 8-11, the international association made several major announcements about acquisitions, alliances, and initiatives during the annual education and networking gathering.
Information Overload: The Importance of Tracking the Right Metrics
Information overload is a pressing challenge for any industry these days, but this is especially true for the hospitality industry. The data that hospitality companies need to operate comes from a diverse mix of online and offline platforms, including social media, booking websites, metasearch sites, online reviews, and internal documents. And there’s a steady stream of data emanating from all of these data sources, which seems to grow exponentially and in real-time.
Distinguished Programs and SiriusPoint Partner on Environmental Insurance Program
NEW YORK , Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Distinguished Programs ("Distinguished"), a national insurance program manager, today announces a new partnership with SiriusPoint Ltd. ("SiriusPoint"), to expand into Environmental,. Construction Pollution. and. Professional Insurance. ("Environmental"). As part of the agreement, SiriusPoint's Environmental team led by. will move to Distinguished. Business...
The Hot Tech Market is Finally Cooling Off. Or is it?
Companies outside of big tech are scooping up tech talent to develop their tech infrastructures.
The Next Frontier in Employee Hiring and Retention
Most of us have seen that meme of a public-sector employee at his desk buried in paperwork. And in 2023, too often that picture is not that far from reality. According to G&A partners, a human resources company, HR professionals spend roughly three-quarters of their time on administrative activities, much of which are manual and repetitive. This often comes down to cumbersome, paper-based and time-consuming processes that make it more difficult for HR departments to hire and retain talent. After all, slow hiring processes and outdated tools are a deterrent to potential employees, who are used to digital experiences that mirror the innovations that they use in their daily lives.
