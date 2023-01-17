Read full article on original website
Fox5 KVVU
Are children safe? Inspectors find significant issues at five Nevada facilities
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - State inspectors question the safety of children in five different facilities in Nevada, according to a new state report. The facilities include youth homes, detention locations, and a healing center in Nye County. The state inspected 19 children’s facilities where they suspected there may be issues. Five did not pass their test. That includes one location that’s made headlines for years.
Auditors wary of child health, safety in Nevada care centers
LAS VEGAS — (AP) — A yearlong inspection of child care centers across Nevada in 2022 uncovered a pattern of lax oversight and weak policies at five facilities, according to a report released this month. The review comes just three months after a U.S. Justice Department investigation that...
Legal Aid urges lawmakers to reconsider previously declined eviction bills, tenant protections
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Lawmakers failed to pass several bills during the 2021 session that would have offered modest tenant protections against a Nevada eviction system that has been characterized by critics as one of the most tenant-hostile in the nation. Ahead of what they are seeing as an emerging eviction crisis, attorneys with the Legal Aid Center of […] The post Legal Aid urges lawmakers to reconsider previously declined eviction bills, tenant protections appeared first on Nevada Current.
pvtimes.com
Nye County records 1 more death from virus as COVID-19 cases fall in Nevada
COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations dropped over the past week throughout Nevada, new state data shows. And the good news doesn’t stop there. Hospitalizations for other respiratory viruses also are declining. “Nevada continues to experience a rapid decline in the number of persons requiring hospitalization for respiratory viruses, including COVID-19,...
‘They’ll keep leaving,’ Retired Nevada State Police colonel sounds alarm over trooper crisis
A lack of funding and resources has created a public emergency on Nevada’s roads, retired Nevada State Police Col. Anne Carpenter said in a one-on-one interview Tuesday.
news3lv.com
North Las Vegas proposes removing citizenship requirement for Nevada police officers
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The city of North Las Vegas has proposed removing a U.S. citizenship requirement for becoming a law enforcement officer in Nevada. The city announced Tuesday that it's sponsoring Assembly Bill 30 in the upcoming Nevada legislative session. The bill would allow anyone who is legally...
nevadacurrent.com
Ending remote work is no way to fix state government workforce vacancy problem, AFSCME warns
Gov. Joe Lombardo’s executive order instructing state agencies to return to in-person offices by July 1 is receiving pushback from at least one union representing those public workers. Lombardo in his first week in office issued an executive order directing the state workforce to return “to pre-pandemic, normal and...
news3lv.com
NEW: COVID-19 hospitalizations declining as Kraken variant appears in Clark County
A rapid decline in the number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19, flu or RSV has improved the situation at hospitals around the state, according to a Wednesday report.
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada among top 5 states with most expensive eggs, report says
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It’s been no secret that eggs have seen some of the largest price increases among items at the grocery store. According to Instacart, data shows that the price of a dozen eggs has increased 54% year-over-year when they compared December 2022 to December 2021.
nnbw.com
Lombardo orders review, freeze of new regulations
RENO — Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo signed executive orders Jan. 12 indefinitely freezing implementation of new state regulations or occupational licensing requirements, with some exceptions in areas such as public health and safety. Lombardo also ordered all executive branch agencies, departments and others to review all existing regulations to...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas college ramps up efforts as Nevada faces critical nursing shortage
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - States across the country continue to face a familiar and common problem a shortage of nurses. One local college in Las Vegas is working to address the need. Alreeze Crystal Mercado was living in Sacramento pursuing a career in child development but a series of...
Nevada troopers nab driver found with meth after multi-state chase, documents reveal
Nevada State Police arrested a driver accused of leading them on a multi-state chase who attempted to hit a trooper and was later found with methamphetamine, documents said.
Fox5 KVVU
New director plans to change Nevada prison system’s failure to address use of force issues
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Department of Corrections didn’t address use of force issues that were first identified in 2022, according to state auditors. 10 months after a yearlong state audit found Nevada’s prison system needed major changes to its use of force procedures, NDOC officials have acknowledged that still none of the 16 recommendations meant to improve prison operations have been completed.
bouldercityreview.com
Nevada’s Yesteryear: Controversy surrounds lake’s name
As stated by Nevada historian Phillip Earl, “Few of Nevada’s geological features have had a history of controversy quite like that of Lake Tahoe, which graces the California-Nevada border.”. Discovered by Captain John C. Fremont on his expedition for the U.S. Topographical Corp. in February 1844, Fremont called...
KOLO TV Reno
NDOC pays $497,000 to settle inmate suit
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Corrections will pay more than $497,000 to settle a lawsuit first brought by an inmate in 2017. Clifford Miller had brought the suit against NDOC and medical director Romeo Aranas, alleging a violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act and the inmate’s eighth amendment rights.
Nevada leads the nation in worst public housing crisis, with thousands without adequate shelter
CARSON CITY, NV. - Nevada has long been recognized for its high-profile casino resorts, but beneath the glitz and glamor lies a deepening housing crisis that has left thousands of Nevadans without adequate shelter.
businesspress.vegas
2023 Nevada Top Workplaces gears up for new year
It’s a new year, and plans for 2023 Nevada Top Workplaces are underway. The deadline to nominate companies has been extended to Jan. 27. Philadelphia-based research company Energage conducts Top Workplaces surveys for media in 61 markets nationwide and surveyed more than 2 million employees at more than 8,000 organizations in the past year.
8newsnow.com
2news.com
450,000 Nevadans to Soon See Reduction in Food Assistance
Since the start of the Coronavirus pandemic in March 2020, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) participants have received a second monthly payment, known as Supplemental Emergency Allotments (SEA). After March 14, 2023, the Nevada Division of Welfare and Supportive Services (DWSS), the state agency in charge of administering SNAP says...
