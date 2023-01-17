Read full article on original website
Nebraska troopers responded to more than 400 incidents amid the winter storm
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Nebraska State Troopers responded to more than 400 weather-related incidents over the last two days as snow and ice accumulated across Nebraska. Between Wednesday and Thursday, troopers responded to 42 crashes and performed 385 motorist assists. Motorist assists often include slide-offs and drivers who get...
Huskers Drop Dual at Iowa
(Nebraska Athletics) - In the third conference dual of the season, the Nebraska wrestling team (6-3, 2-1 Big Ten) fell at Iowa on Friday night, 34-6. Despite the lopsided finish, the All-American duo of Peyton Robb and Mikey Labriola extended their impressive undefeated seasons with a pair of decisions. At...
Winter storm keeps central Nebraska tow truck drivers busy
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - When the snow shut down I-80 and Highway 30, most calls to towing companies came from emergency responders. At the same time, some tow truck drivers even had to pull cars out of other roads that were already when defiant drivers tried using them. As...
Seasonably chilly with slight snow chances over the next seven days
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - While most of us had a break from the wintry weather, that wasn’t the case for folks to our south where some spots picked up some impressive snowfall totals. Phillips, Smith and Jewell counties in north central Kansas saw anywhere from 3 to 8 inches of new snow. Thankfully, that system will exit the region overnight giving all of us a break until our next system. Cloudy skies this evening will partially clear overnight becoming partly cloudy. Winds will be light across the area out of the northwest between 4 and 9 mph. With light winds, partial clearing of skies and recent snows, we could see patchy fog for tomorrow morning. Lows tonight will dip into the teens across the area.
Another shot of snow, Saturday
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - An upper level disturbance will spin into the Central Plains on Saturday, bring with it another shot of snow. As the low moves into Western Kansas, light snow will develop early Saturday in Southwest Nebraska with a few flurries possible in the Tri-Cities. The bulk of the snow will track from west to east through mid morning to early evening, with the the I-80 corridor on the northern fringe of the coverage area which extends through Northern Kansas, where modest accumulations will be expected. Lingering snow in southeastern areas of the state should be over by Sunday morning.
