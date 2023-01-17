Read full article on original website
Related
KCRG.com
Driver in custody after Cedar Falls Car Chase
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 11:35 p.m. Saturday night, Black Hawk County Dispatch got a report of a reckless driver at University Avenue in Cedar Falls. The reckless driver, traveling very fast, passed a Cedar Falls Police Officer in the area. The Cedar Falls Police tried to start a traffic stop, but the driver didn’t pull over. Instead, the driver continued traveling south on Highway 58 before heading east on Highway 20.
Iowa woman accused of attempting to kill husband with sword
HAWKEYE, Iowa — An Iowa woman is accused of trying to kill her husband by striking him several times in the head with a sword, authorities said. Kim Renee Cannon, 58, of Hawkeye, was arrested and charged with attempted murder in the Wednesday attack, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
Driver hits 3 patrol cars in Black Hawk County high speed chase
BLACK HAWK COUNTY, Iowa — A driver hit three law enforcement vehicles during a high speed chase late Saturday night. At around 11:35 p.m. Black Hawk County dispatch received a report of a reckless driver on University Ave. in Cedar Falls. A Cedar Falls Police Officer responded and attempted to initiate a traffic stop on […]
KIMT
Looking for a cat thief in North Iowa
MASON CITY, Iowa – The Humane Society of North Iowa is looking for an unusual sort of cat burglary. The Society says it suspects a woman walked into its shelter the week of January 12 and stole a cat. If you have any information on this case, contact the...
kchanews.com
Northeast Iowa Woman Attacks Husban With Sword, Charged with Attempted Murder
A northeast Iowa woman has been charged with attempted murder after she was accused of attacking her husband with a sword. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office took a 911 call reporting a domestic assault in progress at a residence on P Ave near Hawkeye at about 8:30 pm Wednesday night. At the scene, a deputy located a 70-year-old male with severe lacerations to the head.
KCRG.com
Arizona murder suspect arrested in Northern Iowa
CHARLES CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Earlier this year, US Marshals developed information that a suspect involved in a homicide in Tucson, Arizona, was in Charles City. On April 28th, 2022, Tuscon Police responded to several 911 reports of a shooting near N. Park Ave and E. 2nd Street. Responding officers found an adult male with gunshots and immediately rendered aid. A second gunshot victim was also located nearby with serious injuries.
KIMT
Attempted dog poisoning under investigation in Austin
AUSTIN, Minn. – Police are investigating an apparent attempt to poison three dogs. The Austin Police Department says officers were called to a home in the 700 block of 18th Street SE on Thursday about rat poison being found in the backyard. The resident told them on Sunday he found 12 blocks of rat poison that had been stuffed with meat.
KIMT
Mason City man, 18, accused of Casey's armed robbery to go along with Worth Co. charges
MASON CITY, Iowa - An 18-year-old Mason City is now facing charges in two counties following an apparent two-day crime spree. Jesup Ward is now charged with armed robbery in connection to an incident at Casey’s on N. Federal Ave. on Jan. 3. He’s facing charges of first-degree robbery....
kchanews.com
IC School in Charles City Locked Down, Arizona Man Arrested for Murder
Immaculate Conception Elementary School in Charles City was on lockdown for less than an hour Friday afternoon as law enforcement was apprehending a man wanted for murder in Arizona. IC Principal Laurie Field says they were alerted by Charles City Police about noon that law enforcement would be executing a...
Pine Island Woman Accused of Trying to Strangle Dog is Sentenced
Kasson, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Pine Island woman accused of trying to strangle a Kasson woman's dog has been sentenced to two years on probation. 40-year-old Crystal Ondler recently entered into a plea agreement and admitted to a gross misdemeanor DWI charge and a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge. Several other charges, including a felony burglary charge and a misdemeanor count of animal cruelty, were dismissed.
Truck Driver Injured in Rollover on I-90 Near Rochester
Dexter, MN (KROC-AM News)- A truck driver was hospitalized following a rollover crash on a slick stretch of I-90 near Rochester Wednesday. State Troopers responded to the wreck between the High Forrest and Dexter exits in Mower County shortly before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. The crash report indicates the semi was traveling west when it left the roadway and rolled.
kchanews.com
Give Snowplow Trucks Room to Operate
With snowfall totals approaching 10 inches or more in some areas of north Iowa from Wednesday night into Thursday afternoon, there’s still plenty of road cleanup to complete. Pete Hjelmstad with the Mason City District office of the Iowa DOT reminds motorists to give snowplow trucks room to operate.
Cresco Times
Man charged with murder in Elma
ELMA - The Howard County Sheriff’s Office filed first degree murder charges against Sayvonne Lealbert Eugene Jordan, age 26, of Elma, Iowa on Friday, Jan. 13. He was then arrested at the Floyd County Jail, where he was serving time on a probation violation. Jordan was charged with the...
KIMT
Large snowfall recorded in Mason City
Just over 10 inches fell in Mason city over the night. KIMT News 3's Alek Lashomb is out in Mason City with what city plow drivers are asking from drivers.
Rochester Burger King Burglar Makes Off with Large Amount of Cash
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police are investigating a burglary reported at one of Rochester’s Burger King’s. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers were dispatched to the fast-food restaurant on Broadway Ave. South around midnight on Friday. The burglary is suspected to have occurred between 10:30 p.m. Thursday and 4:50 a.m. Friday.
Third Man Sent to Prison For Death of Austin Man
Austin, MN (KROC-AM News) - The third adult convicted of manslaughter in connection with the beating death of an elderly Austin man is headed to prison. 19-year-old Francisco Silva earlier admitted to a second-degree manslaughter charge in the case and on Thursday he was given a 41-month prison sentence. Silva, along with 19-year-old Nickalos Taylor and 22-year-old Tyrone Williams were accused of causing the death of 75-year-old David Hall while robbing him of marijuana and other property on October 13, 2021.
iheart.com
Snowfall Totals Vary After 2023's First Winter Storm
DES MOINES, Iowa -- Snowfall totals are varying widely as the year's first winter storm moves out of Iowa. The National Weather Service says most of the snow came late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. The largest amounts fell across in Northern Iowa, with eight inches of snow in Floyd, seven inches in Marble Rock, six-and-a-half inches in Charles City, and six inches in Sergeant Bluff, and Rock Valley.
kwayradio.com
Remains of Missing Man Found
Remains found at a home in Elma in November have been positively identified as a missing New Hampton man, according to KWWL. 30 year old Jonathan Esparza was last seen leaving his home in New Hampton on October 20th on his way to visit a friend in Elma. Howard County Sheriff’s Deputies and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation then found remains at a home in the 800 block of Main Street in Elma that have now been identified as Esparza. Sayvonne Jordan has been charged with first degree Murder. He is being held in the Howard County Jail on a $1 million cash only bond. The investigation is still ongoing.
KIMT
StormTeam 3: Winter Storm Warning EXTENDED for parts of NE Iowa, SE Minnesota
The Winter Storm Warning has been extended until noon Thursday for counties in Southeast Minnesota and Northeast Iowa amid a strengthening band of snow. Originally set to expire at 9am, Mower, Fillmore, Worth, Cerro Gordo, Howard, Chickasaw, Floyd, and Mitchell counties will now be under Winter Storm Warning until 12pm.
kwayradio.com
Questions Remain About Maquoketa Caves Murders
Questions still remain for some after three quarters of a Cedar Falls family were murdered at Maquoketa Caves State Park this summer, according to the Quad City Times. On the morning of July 22nd a little boy ran out of his tent after gunshots rang out. The first adult he found was Cecilia Sherwin grabbed the boy’s hand and headed to the entrance of the park where they called 911. The 23 minute call, which was obtained through an Open Records request, included some difficulty in reaching law enforcement. The dispatcher also asked for the phone to be turned over to the boy, 9 year old Arlo Schmidt. Arlo recounted seeing a person in black clothes with a weapon and hearing his sister screaming. He then told the dispatcher that his parents were hurt. It would turn out that the person blamed for the crime was well known to Sherwin, her 23 year old son Anthony. Police say Anthony Sherwin’s body was found a short distance away from the tent. Cecilia Sherwin and her husband believe Anthony was also murdered, and was not shooter. Anthony had two gunshot wounds, which Cecilia believes were both debilitating making it impossible for him to inflict both. Tyler Schmidt, Arlo’s dad, had been shot and stabbed, Sarah Schmidt, Arlo’s mom, was stabbed, and Lula, Arlo’s 6 year old sister was shot and strangled. Law enforcement has not confirmed that the same gun was used to shoot the Schmidts and Sherwin. All requests for information from the Sherwins and media outlets have been denied or ignored. Finally Anthony Sherwin was wearing green shorts when he died, despite Arlo Schmidt reporting that the killer was wearing black.
Comments / 0