WFMZ-TV Online
Man in custody after South Whitehall standoff
SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - We are learning more about a standoff in Lehigh County yesterday that lasted for several hours. Police were called to the 2200 block of Prima Avenue in South Whitehall Township for a report of a man who threatened to harm others inside a home. Police...
abc27.com
Driver injured in Lebanon County crash
SOUTH LONDONDERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One person has been injured in a crash on Saturday, Jan. 21 in Lebanon County. According to police, they were dispatched at 1:52 a.m. to a crash on Long Hill Road, in South Londonderry township. Officer John Dengler has told abc27 that it was a one-vehicle crash with injuries.
Pa. school bus, truck involved in fiery crash
A fiery crash involving a tractor-trailer and school bus closed a section of Interstate 78 West Friday morning in Lehigh County, Pennsylvania State Police said. The crash was reported just before 9 a.m. on I-78 West at mile marker 48.2 in Upper Macungie Township, between exit 49A Route 100 South and exit 45. Crews reported a truck fire and called for a hazardous materials team to respond.
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading Police: Residential shooting possibly self-inflicted
READING, Pa. - The Reading Police responded to a report of a shooting inside a residence at 000 block N 9th St Saturday night at approximately 11:30 p.m. Police found a 17-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his head. The male was transported to the Reading Hospital and is in critical condition.
delawarevalleynews.com
PA State Trooper Arrested For Violent Road Rage In Chester
PA State Trooper David Levy is on the wrong side of the law, facing very serious charges. Reckless Endangering, simple assault and gun charges, police in Kennett Twp. said. The incident happened while Levy was off duty on December 28, 2022. just before 5:00 PM. he was driving on Route 1, near Longwood Gardens.
WFMZ-TV Online
Officers conduct death investigation into body found inside Easton home
EASTON, Pa. - A body was discovered in an Easton home early Saturday morning. Officers were called to the 1000 block of West Lafayette Street, and have confirmed this is a death investigation. There is no word yet on how the person died, but police says there is no danger...
abc27.com
13 year old dies in Berks County fire
READING Pa. (WHTM) — A teenager has died after a fire in Reading, Berks County during the early morning hours of Saturday, Jan. 21. According to the Reading Police Department, fire and police officials responded to the 600 block of Summit Avenue at around 4 a.m. for a structure fire.
Coroner IDs Victim Of Double Allentown Restaurant Shooting
A 28-year-old woman died and a 28-year-old man was wounded in a shooting at an Allentown restaurant early Sunday, Jan. 22, authorities said.Police responding to Mamajuana on Union Boulevard found Blessing Alida Taveras suffering a gunshot wound around 4:15 a.m., according to police and the Leh…
WFMZ-TV Online
WFMZ-TV Online
Amity Twp. Police seeking man who broke into gun shop
AMITY TWP., Pa. - Amity Township Police are seeking the identity of the person who burglarized Shoot Angry Gun Shop on January 15, 2023. At 4:47 a.m. at 1 Park Lane, in the Douglassville section of Amity Township, a person attempted to pry a window open with a pry bar, but was unsuccessful. He then smashed the glass window of the front door and made entry by climbing in. Once inside, the person took one bolt action rifle.
Central Pa. teenager reported missing
A 17-year-old boy is missing from his Lancaster home, police said. The Lancaster Bureau of Police on Friday reported Juan Figueroa-DeJesus missing. It is unclear from what part of the city he is missing, or exactly when he was last seen. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to...
No danger to public in Easton death under investigation, police say
Easton police along with the Northampton County District Attorney’s and Coroner’s offices were investigating an unattended death Saturday morning in the city, police said. Authorities were called about 8 a.m. to a home in the 1000 block of West Lafayette Street after a body was discovered on the property, Lt. Matthew Gerould said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Eat, Sip, Shop: Popular doughnut shop known for unique creations opening 2nd regional location in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A popular doughnut shop - dishing out unique varieties like caramel churro, Nutella maple bacon and pistachio raspberry cheesecake - is planning to satisfy more sweet tooths in the Lehigh Valley. Donerds Donuts, specializing in handmade, artisanal doughnuts at 76 Broadway in Jim Thorpe, is planning to...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: 1 in custody after domestic incident at South Whitehall home
S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - There were tense moments in South Whitehall Township, Lehigh County Friday afternoon and early evening. Several streets were blockaded during an apparent standoff. Officers responded to a domestic dispute at a home in the area of Whitehall Avenue and Prima Avenue. Officers remained there for...
Senior Missing In Bucks County, Police Say
An 80-year-old man is missing in Bucks County, and state police say he may be at special risk for harm. Cory Glenn of Bryn Athyn was last seen in the 200 block of East Street Road in Warminster Township at about 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, police said in a statement. He is believed …
WGAL
Fire damages home in Lebanon County
A fire damaged a home Thursday evening in Lebanon County. The fire happened on the 100 block of Weidman Road in Heidelberg Township at 6:18 p.m. No injuries were reported in the fire, but there was significant damage to the first floor of the home. It's not yet clear what...
