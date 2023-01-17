ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Man in custody after South Whitehall standoff

SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - We are learning more about a standoff in Lehigh County yesterday that lasted for several hours. Police were called to the 2200 block of Prima Avenue in South Whitehall Township for a report of a man who threatened to harm others inside a home. Police...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Driver injured in Lebanon County crash

SOUTH LONDONDERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One person has been injured in a crash on Saturday, Jan. 21 in Lebanon County. According to police, they were dispatched at 1:52 a.m. to a crash on Long Hill Road, in South Londonderry township. Officer John Dengler has told abc27 that it was a one-vehicle crash with injuries.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. school bus, truck involved in fiery crash

A fiery crash involving a tractor-trailer and school bus closed a section of Interstate 78 West Friday morning in Lehigh County, Pennsylvania State Police said. The crash was reported just before 9 a.m. on I-78 West at mile marker 48.2 in Upper Macungie Township, between exit 49A Route 100 South and exit 45. Crews reported a truck fire and called for a hazardous materials team to respond.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Reading Police: Residential shooting possibly self-inflicted

READING, Pa. - The Reading Police responded to a report of a shooting inside a residence at 000 block N 9th St Saturday night at approximately 11:30 p.m. Police found a 17-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his head. The male was transported to the Reading Hospital and is in critical condition.
delawarevalleynews.com

PA State Trooper Arrested For Violent Road Rage In Chester

PA State Trooper David Levy is on the wrong side of the law, facing very serious charges. Reckless Endangering, simple assault and gun charges, police in Kennett Twp. said. The incident happened while Levy was off duty on December 28, 2022. just before 5:00 PM. he was driving on Route 1, near Longwood Gardens.
CHESTER, PA
abc27.com

13 year old dies in Berks County fire

READING Pa. (WHTM) — A teenager has died after a fire in Reading, Berks County during the early morning hours of Saturday, Jan. 21. According to the Reading Police Department, fire and police officials responded to the 600 block of Summit Avenue at around 4 a.m. for a structure fire.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Girl dies, man in critical condition after fire in Berks County: Police

READING, Pa. (CBS) -- A fire in Berks County killed a 13-year-old girl and sent a 63-year-old man to the hospital on Saturday morning, police say. The fire broke out on the 600 block of Summit Avenue at around 4 a.m.Authorities say that the girl was dead when firefighters entered the building. The man was transported to Reading Hospital and listed in critical condition.The cause of the fire is under investigation.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Allentown Police: Shooting leaves woman dead, man injured

ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- Police are investigating a Sunday morning shooting that left a woman dead and a man injured. Allentown Police said they responded around 4:15 a.m. to Mamajuana in the 1000 block of Union Boulevard. They said a 28-year-old woman was located with a gunshot wound. Police said she...
ALLENTOWN, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

State trooper arrested in road rage incident

Chester County, Pa. — A Pennsylvania state trooper was arrested after pulling a gun on another motorist in an alleged road rage incident, officials announced Friday.The Chester County district attorney’s office said Trooper David Levy, 36, of Kennett Square, was charged with official oppression, recklessly endangering another person, possessing an instrument of crime, and simple assault. Last month, while off-duty, the trooper reportedly forced another vehicle off the roadway and stopped vehicles near the entrance of Longwood Gardens after driving recklessly on Route 1 in...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Allentown police investigating fatal shooting on the city’s East Side

UPDATE: Allentown’s 1st homicide of 2023 is woman killed in East Side shooting (UPDATE) At least one person is dead following a shooting early Sunday morning in Allentown. Police were called for the shooting on Union Boulevard in the East Side of the city, according to Police Capt. Daniel Gross Jr., who confirmed there was a shooting incident in that area and it is under investigation.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Amity Twp. Police seeking man who broke into gun shop

AMITY TWP., Pa. - Amity Township Police are seeking the identity of the person who burglarized Shoot Angry Gun Shop on January 15, 2023. At 4:47 a.m. at 1 Park Lane, in the Douglassville section of Amity Township, a person attempted to pry a window open with a pry bar, but was unsuccessful. He then smashed the glass window of the front door and made entry by climbing in. Once inside, the person took one bolt action rifle.
DOUGLASSVILLE, PA
PennLive.com

Central Pa. teenager reported missing

A 17-year-old boy is missing from his Lancaster home, police said. The Lancaster Bureau of Police on Friday reported Juan Figueroa-DeJesus missing. It is unclear from what part of the city he is missing, or exactly when he was last seen. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to...
LANCASTER, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police: 1 in custody after domestic incident at South Whitehall home

S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - There were tense moments in South Whitehall Township, Lehigh County Friday afternoon and early evening. Several streets were blockaded during an apparent standoff. Officers responded to a domestic dispute at a home in the area of Whitehall Avenue and Prima Avenue. Officers remained there for...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Senior Missing In Bucks County, Police Say

An 80-year-old man is missing in Bucks County, and state police say he may be at special risk for harm. Cory Glenn of Bryn Athyn was last seen in the 200 block of East Street Road in Warminster Township at about 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, police said in a statement. He is believed …
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Fire damages home in Lebanon County

A fire damaged a home Thursday evening in Lebanon County. The fire happened on the 100 block of Weidman Road in Heidelberg Township at 6:18 p.m. No injuries were reported in the fire, but there was significant damage to the first floor of the home. It's not yet clear what...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy