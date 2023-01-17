ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb, IL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Rochelle News-Leader

RTHS names honor roll students for fall 2022

ROCHELLE — Rochelle Township High School recently named its honor roll students for the fall 2022 semester. The honor roll is compiled and published at the end of each semester. The honor roll is based on the student's weighted GPA. A weighted GPA of 3.0 earns a spot on the honor roll.
ROCHELLE, IL
Rochelle News-Leader

RCH Auxiliary scholarships available for 2023

ROCHELLE — Scholarships are available through the Rochelle Community Hospital Auxiliary to area students who are planning to pursue careers in the healthcare field. Five scholarships are available in 2023, which include the Ward A. and Mabel T. Miller Scholarship. The $1,000 scholarships are available to those students who...
ROCHELLE, IL
Rochelle News-Leader

Cheerleading: Rochelle teams compete at Interstate 8 Conference Championship

SYCAMORE — Sycamore High School hosted the 2022-23 Interstate 8 Conference and Kishwaukee River Conference Championship meets on Wednesday. The Rochelle Township High School varsity and JV cheerleading teams each competed in the event, with the varsity team finished fourth out of eight schools in the Interstate 8 Conference while the JV team participated in an exhibition format.
ROCHELLE, IL
Rochelle News-Leader

Updates presented to RTHS board at Monday meeting

ROCHELLE — Rochelle Township High School Assistant Principal David Perrin and Dean of Students Brett Zick presented an update on academic performance and disciplinary trends to members of the District 212 Board of Education during its monthly meeting on Tuesday evening. Perrin said that 14 students graduated from RTHS...
ROCHELLE, IL
Rochelle News-Leader

Wrestling: Record-setting season rolls on for Hubs

ROCHELLE — Rochelle Township High School’s winningest varsity wrestling team wants even more victories on its record-setting resume as the Hubs continue their march toward the Interstate 8 Conference Championship and the start of the IHSA Individual State Series. Six Rochelle wrestlers scored bout wins and five others...
ROCHELLE, IL
Rochelle News-Leader

Wrestling: Hubs break school record with win over Freeport

FREEPORT — The Rochelle Hub varsity wrestling team broke the school record for most dual victories in a single season, defeating Freeport 60-19 in nonconference action on Tuesday to eclipse the record of 22 victories set during the 1984-85 and 2015-16 seasons. The Hubs (23-1, 5-0 Interstate 8) will host another nonconference dual match with Harvard on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
FREEPORT, IL
Rochelle News-Leader

Railfan Park gift shop improvements slated for spring completion

ROCHELLE — The City of Rochelle’s improvements to the Railfan Park gift shop are slated to begin in coming weeks with completion planned for the spring. At its Jan. 9 meeting, the city council unanimously approved an ordinance accepting and approving a proposal from Bruns Construction for the work.
ROCHELLE, IL
WCIA

‘Gigantar’ completes journey through Central Illinois on Route 66

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Many Illinoisans witnessed a peculiar site over the weekend when a ‘Gigantar’ journeyed across Central Illinois on Route 66. The 24-foot-tall guitar began its journey in Asbury Park, N.Y., known for its association with Bruce Springsteen. It then made its way to Springfield, Ill. where Ron Romero joined the journey to […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Rochelle News-Leader

Girls Bowling: Lady Hubs defeat DeKalb on the road

DEKALB — The Rochelle Lady Hub varsity bowling team defeated DeKalb 2,584-2,445 on the road Tuesday evening. Freshman Kylie McCullough led the Lady Hubs (8-5, 5-3 Interstate 8) with a 495 series, while sophomore Cassidy Vincent recorded a 481 series and junior Anahi Alanis followed with a 445 series. Juniors Faith Adams and Makenzie Liezert totaled respective series scores of 413 and 412.
ROCHELLE, IL
WIFR

Future ‘unknown’ for employees at Severson Dells Nature Center

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In 2022 the Forest Preserves of Winnebago County voted to end its funding agreement with Severson Dells Nature Center. Currently, the Forest Preserve District pays the nature center employees with the understanding that Severson Dells Foundation will reimburse that money. However, Tilly says inflation and other...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
Rochelle News-Leader

Boys Basketball: Luxton scores 31 as Hubs fall at Kaneland

MAPLE PARK — Junior Eli Luxton’s 31 points on 14-of-21 shooting and seven rebounds weren’t enough for the Rochelle Hub varsity basketball team during Tuesday evening’s Interstate 8 Conference matchup against Kaneland. Four Knights finished in double figures as Kaneland outpaced Rochelle 86-64. Parker Violett and...
ROCHELLE, IL
959theriver.com

Plainfield English Teacher Wins on Jeopardy! She’s At It Again Today.

Put one in the bag for Naperville resident and Plainfield East English teacher Erin Portman!. Yesterday, we all witnessed complete and utter domination from Ms. Portman as she racked up $31,201 to become the new Jeopardy! champion, defeating Connecticut real estate analyst Alec Wang and the previous champion, Canadian risk manager Vince Bacani.
PLAINFIELD, IL
napervillelocal.com

District 203 To Hike Pay For Retired Teachers Amid Shortage

NAPERVILLE, IL — Retired teachers will get a pay hike to their daily substitute teaching rates amid an ongoing teacher shortage for Naperville Community School District. The district plans to put surge pay into effect to facilitate this and to incentivize daily substitute teachers when most needed. Continue Reading...
NAPERVILLE, IL
97ZOK

Foodie Bucket List: Illinois’ Best Diner (Is Not In Chicago)

Let's get one thing straight from the start. I love eating in a place that calls itself a diner. I have since I was a kid, because my parents were diner fans. We traveled a good chunk of this country via automobile, and no matter where you went, you could always find a diner (although I thought they were misspelling "dinner" when I was a kid).
ILLINOIS STATE
addictedtovacation.com

8 Short Road Trips Around Chicago That Are Worth The Drive

There are lots of day trips that you can take from Chi-town whenever you want to recharge. Here are the best destinations for short day trips from Chicago. The best road trips from Chicago whenever you want to reset and recharge include Dunes National Park, Milwaukee in Wisconsin, Starved Rock State Park, Lake Geneva in Wisconsin, Galena in Illinois, Madison in Wisconsin, Michigan City in Indiana and Zion in Illinois.
CHICAGO, IL

