Mayor's Update - MLK Day

Periodically I will provide a mayor’s perspective on news items of importance to Renton residents.

Monday, January 16, 2023

“I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.”

On August 28, 1963, Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his “I have a dream” speech to civil rights marchers gathered around the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC.

His words, almost 60 years ago, remain a guiding principle today. As elected officials, leaders, and parents, we are responsible for making the lives of those who come after us better than our own.

At the City of Renton, we’re committed to making the lives of our residents better every day by championing equity and inclusion in everything we do. It’s part of our mission:

“Building an inclusive, informed, and hate-free city with equitable outcomes for all in support of social, economic, and racial justice."

Our goal is simple – to systemically shift how we conduct business and listen to our residents through the lens of diversity, equity, and inclusion. From our hiring practices to contacts to community access, we’re implementing changes and advancing innovative policies to remove barriers to access and ensure everyone is treated with respect.

Over the past 14 years, we have made tremendous strides while evolving and changing our approach.

In 2023:

In 2022:

  • The city formed the Equity, Housing, and Human Services Department, uniting divisions and streamlining processes to improve the livability of our most vulnerable populations. As a result, we’re on the leading edge of a reimagined Renton for the next generation.
  • As part of our ADA Transition Plan, our SAND program (Safer Access to Neighborhood Destinations) identifies barriers that affect mobility.
  • We formed an Equity Commission to meet with me and city staff and provide recommendations on removing racial, economic, and social barriers.

In 2021:

In 2020:

  • The city adopted Resolution 4414, strengthening our stand against racism and supporting racial equality.
  • We supported a concerted effort to get all residents counted during Census 2020 to receive an accurate amount of federal funding. Despite COVID, we increased our response rate from 67.2% in 2010 to 75.1%, going from one of the lowest in South King County to the highest.
  • AARP designated Renton an “Age-Friendly City,” making the state’s first FitLot outdoor exercise equipment park possible.
  • I continued the work of the Mayor's Inclusion Task Force (est. 2016), meeting regularly with civic leaders to seek solutions to relevant issues.
  • The city makes Juneteenth (June 19) an official city holiday.

In 2017:

In 2016:

  • The city established the Renton Multicultural Festival as a community-wide celebration of our diverse cultures and continues to support this inclusive and educational event. The seventh annual festival will be held in May 2023.

In 2014:

  • We rolled out required training of all city employees on implicit bias.

We've benefitted immensely from a city council committed to looking at complex issues from all angles and recommending effective and innovative action. Our seven councilmembers reflect the values and diversity of Renton. Though they come from different backgrounds, they are united in their service and representation to you.

Please join me in celebrating Dr. King's legacy. As we do, we're reminded that our work, like his, is constantly changing and evolving. It is a journey, not a destination. We will continue to be guided by our commitment to keeping Renton an inclusive and welcoming community while providing opportunities to help all our residents thrive.

