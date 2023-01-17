ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, WA

Caught on video: Driver tries to abduct barista, police say

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KRMG
KRMG
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08kGdz_0kHhNlX300

Police say they have arrested a man suspected of trying to abduct a barista through a drive-thru window.

Auburn, Washington, police shared video of the incident on Facebook, KIRO reported, then later shared the news of an arrest in the case. The attepted abduction took place Monday morning.

In the video, the man pulls up to the take-out window and grabs the woman’s arm as she reached out the window. Police said it appears that he tried to use a looped zip tie in his other hand to try to trap the woman, KIRO reported.

The barista fought back and was able to get out of his grasp. He then drove away.

Auburn police said the man has a unique tattoo that looks like it reads, “Chevrolet,” KIRO reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRMG

Man dies after hit in head with hammer during robbery in Washington

SEATTLE — A man has died after he was reportedly attacked and hit on the head with a hammer in Seattle, Washington, last Friday during a robbery. Seattle Police Department said, according to KIRO, that on Jan. 13 just around 2 p.m., Christopher Martin, 34, allegedly went up to the victim near Fourth Avenue and Pike Street and hit him on the head with a hammer, and proceeded to steal his backpack.
SEATTLE, WA
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
20K+
Followers
117K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy