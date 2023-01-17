Read full article on original website
Alaska News Nightly: Friday, January 20, 2023
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Friday on Alaska News Nightly:. Confusion over discrepancies in Representative Mary Peltola’s educational record. Families are...
alaskafish.news
A Kodiak crabber’s view on the ongoing Tanner crab stand-down
Calls for “introspective and critical re-evaluation” of AK resource management that favors Outside interests. Below is in opinion piece that appeared on Jan. 20 in the Anchorage Daily News – which has done no coverage of the ongoing stand down. The Alaska Tanner Crab Stand-Down is a...
kmxt.org
State’s largest teachers union voices its support for Kodiak crabbers
The National Education Association’s Alaska chapter is standing with Kodiak crabbers. That’s according to a letter from NEA-Alaska President Tom Klaameyer to the president of the Kodiak Crab Alliance Cooperative, Luke Lester, and it’s the first statewide organization to formally back the fleet amid price negotiations with local seafood processors.
alaskafish.news
Bering Sea crabbers “dismayed” by NOAA/NPFMC refusal to protect king crab
NPFMC in December also “stripped the habitat protections out of every crab action in front of them.”. Statement by Jaime Goen, executive director of Alaska Bering Sea Crabbers trade group. NOAA Fisheries announced today their denial of Alaska Bering Sea Crabbers request for emergency conservation measures to protect Bristol...
alaskasnewssource.com
Complaint says thousands going hungry
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After months of turmoil amid a backlog of food stamp applications, the Alaska Department of Health Division of Public Assistance now has another issue on its hands. On Friday, 10 Alaskans filed a class-action lawsuit in the Alaska Superior Court against Health Commissioner Heidi Hedberg, claiming...
Alaska Airlines to hire 3,500 new workers in 2023
While Google announced it is laying off 12,000 workers worldwide, many of them on the West Coast, Alaska Airlines has announced plans to hire more than 3,500 new employees this year. That would increase the 23,000 strong Alaska Airlines workforce by over 15%. “As we continue to grow and bring...
alaskapublic.org
Matanuska ferry’s uncertain future complicates Southeast Alaskans’ Canada trips
Mary Lynne Dahl and her husband Jim love to ski in Smithers, British Columbia. “We’ve done over 160 trips. So we’ve been doing it for about 20 years,” she told KRBD by phone. The Ketchikan couple usually spends two or three weeks at their cabin in Smithers....
Dr. Ryan Cole, pioneer in early Covid treatment, now threatened by Washington state over medical license
An Idaho doctor who came to Anchorage with a group of other physicians in 2021 to talk about early treatment protocols for Covid-19 is now being threatened by the State of Washington, which has taken the first steps to pulling his license to practice in Washington. Dr. Ryan Cole lives...
alaskapublic.org
Unstable January Snowpack Causes Avalanches in Southcentral Alaska | Alaska Insight
Southcentral Alaska has seen an extreme mix of winter weather so far, and while Alaskans are eager to go explore the snow-covered mountains, avalanche danger is an ever-present threat in the Alaskan backcountry. In this episode of Alaska Insight, Lori Townsend talks with avalanche experts Elliot Gaddy, a local guide...
mixfmalaska.com
Meet Amilee Wilson: Alaska Region’s New Tribal Relations Coordinator
NOAA Fisheries’ Alaska Region has selected Amilee Wilson as their new Tribal Relations Coordinator. Amilee previously served as the Tribal Coordinator for the NOAA Fisheries West Coast Regional Office in Lacey, Washington, and Portland, Oregon. She worked extensively on grants administration including emergency fisheries funding associated with the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act and Consolidated Appropriations Act. Amilee was a recipient of the 2022 NOAA Administrator’s Award for her exemplary work on CARES Act implementation.
kinyradio.com
Lawsuit says Alaska Department of Health exposed thousands to hunger risk by not giving food aid
A sign for a store that accepts food stamps and exchange benefits transfer cards 2019 photo. (Photo by Scott Heins/Getty Images) Juneau, Alaska (The Alaska Beacon) - A complaint filed Friday alleges some families have waited four months for nutrition assistance. Ten Alaskans are suing the state, saying it failed...
alaskasnewssource.com
NOAA grants Alaska $1.3 million dollars toward ocean studies and management
Fulp, who was named Principal of the Year in Alaska in 2022, chronicled her trip to Mat-Su Regional Medical Center for what troopers explained was a court-ordered evaluation, requested by her family. "It feels like a family member has come home".
kmxt.org
Midday Report January 19, 2023
On today’s Midday Report with host Terry Haines: The Alaska House of Representatives has elected Wasilla Representative Cathy Tilton to the role of Speaker. A polar bear killed a 24-year-old woman and her young son Tuesday. And the City of St. Paul is at risk of losing its emergency medical services.
What’s in a name? Alaska USA Federal Credit Union will become Global Federal Credit Union in April
Alaska USA Federal Credit Union will change its name to Global Federal Credit Union on April 3. The name change, the fourth name change in the company’s history, “marks a significant milestone in our credit union’s journey, providing an opportunity to reflect on everything that Alaska USA has stood for and everything that we aspire to become as we move forward into an exciting future,” the cooperative credit union said.
