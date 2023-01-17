Read full article on original website
Famed Actor Reported Missing by Family
A famed actor is reportedly missing after he never returned while hiking in Southern California as storms battered the region last week, creating unsafe conditions and challenging even the most experienced hikers with nearly impossible conditions to traverse.
Kanye West Brings North West, 9, On Dinner Date With New Wife Bianca Censori: Photos
Kanye West, 45, was photographed arriving at Nobu Malibu with wife, Bianca Censori, 28, on the evening of Jan. 22. Shortly after Kanye and Bianca arrived, the rapper’s daughter, North West, 9, was dropped off with a friend by her security team. North appeared to be joining her dad and new stepmom for dinner at the celeb hotspot, in photos you can see here. She wore a pair of ripped black pants and a black hoodie for the outing, pairing her look with her hair styled in long braids, colored pink and white.
Shocked to the Core: Cardi B Smacked Offset In Chilling Moments After He Told Her Takeoff Was Killed
Rapper Cardi B was a guest on The Jason Lee podcast, and the Bronx rapper recalled the tense moment when she and her husband, Offset, found out that his family and group member, Takeoff, had been killed in Houston in November. Cardi reminisced on the details of what took place...
