NWS predicts rough Wednesday morning travel after "impactful snow storm" Tuesday evening.Sherif SaadDenver, CO
Updated List of Permanent Macy’s Location Closures For 2023Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
Complete List of Multiple Big Lots! Permanent Closings For JanuaryJoel EisenbergDenver, CO
Major retail chain expected to close multiple stores in ColoradoKristen WaltersColorado State
Multiple Big Lots! Locations Closing This WeekJoel EisenbergDenver, CO
115 days and counting in the shelter – Daisy needs a loving home
DENVER — For more than 115 days, Daisy the dog has been looking for her fur-ever home – after she was surrendered by her owners to an animal shelter in September 2022. Denver Animal Shelter tweeted out a video on Wednesday showing off Daisy's adorable smile as she sits on command and nabs a treat out of the air.
Elevated levels of meth found at Littleton library
Elevated levels of methamphetamine contamination were discovered in bathrooms at Bemis Public Library, the City of Littleton confirmed in a press release on Wednesday after proactive testing was conducted recently. The library was closed until further notice on Thursday for further testing and decontamination throughout the entire building.This comes after libraries in Boulder and Englewood also dealt with recent discoveries of meth contamination. According to the city's press release, facilities staff members tested the bathrooms and ventilation systems at Bemis Public Library after the contaminations in Boulder and Englewood were reported. "The findings indicate elevated levels requiring professional decontamination in the...
Are HOAs responsible for clearing snow and ice?
Property owners and homeowners associations spell out the terms of snow and ice removal in published agreements with owners and tenants.
Two Colorado zoos ranked among best in United States in 2023
According to an article published by Travellers Worldwide, two of the best American zoos are located in Colorado. On a list of the country's 14 best zoos for 2023, Cheyenne Mountain Zoo ranked 4th and Denver zoo ranked 8th. It's hard to argue that Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, located in Colorado...
1310kfka.com
Cancellation and Closure list for Northern Colorado – Wednesday, 1/18/2023
All Aims Community College campuses will be closed on Wednesday, 1/18. Front Range Community College Remote learning only. All Greeley-Evans School District 6 schools, including charter schools, will be closed Wednesday, January 18. IBMC College: Fort Collins Closed. IBMC College: Greeley Closed. Johnstown-Milliken RE-5J Closed. Larimer County Government Opening at...
Denver Public Schools explains snow-day decision
Snow had barely started accumulating Tuesday night in Denver when district officials announced a snow day for Wednesday.
Another Local Colorado Food Favorite Closes After 15 Years
Sadly, Colorado lost another local favorite in 2023. This small family-owned and operated business was a sweet snack go-to for 15 years, and now we say goodbye. So far in 2023, we've had to say goodbye to a lot of mainstays across our state. Stores like TJ Maxx on the famous 16th Street Mall in Denver after 30 years. The 16th Street Mall McDonald's also closed after 40 years. Four different Big Lots stores in Colorado, including the Fort Collins Location. Even a popular local Colorado Brewery announced this week that it's locking up shop at the beginning of February after 15 years. It just feels like one after another, we're losing so many of our favorite places. Sadly, another very popular local food favorite has announced its closure this week as well.
Bigger Than Roe Rally to be held in Longmont
Dozens of people are set to gather this weekend in Longmont to show their support for women’s rights. The Bigger Than Roe Rally is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Sixth Avenue and Main Street on Saturday — one day before what would’ve been the Roe v. Wade 50th anniversary.
St. Vrain Valley parents want snow days back
One school district in Boulder County opted for online remote learning instead of a snow day.
Denver closes emergency shelter as number of incoming migrants levels off
DENVER — As the total number of migrants arriving in Denver levels off, the City of Denver announced Tuesday that it has deactivated one recreation center that was being used as an emergency shelter. The city said the migrants have been moved from this recreation center to other shelter...
Family offering $10,000 for return of 2 missing dogs
A family in Longmont isn't giving up hope after their two Boston terriers went missing on Nov. 27 last year.
Llama, 7 horses seized in Colorado, found without access to food or water
According to a January 10 report from the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office, one llama and seven horses were seized from a home near Deer Trail during the execution of a search warrant related to an animal cruelty investigation. Deputies received a complaint from someone about their poor treatment and condition,...
More back houses, 'granny flats' may sprout from Denver home lots
(Denver, Colo.) In crowded Southern California, they call them “granny flats” – second homes built on the same lot as the main structure. Historically they’ve proven one way of caring for elderly parents without compromising privacy too much.
Post office delivers sentimental item to wrong address, now owner wants it back
A Denver couple is frustrated with USPS after they say a sentimental item that was set to be delivered is missing.
denverite.com
Denver Public Schools is having a real snow day Wednesday!
UPDATE: Denver Public Schools announced that campuses and offices will be open Thursday, Jan. 19. Our original story follows below. Kids, grab your hot chocolate and blanket and break out your sled. Parents, good luck. The snow is here, and it’s not stopping anytime soon. Denver Public Schools has declared...
skyhinews.com
Two deaths Thursday on Vail Mountain, coroner confirms
Eagle County Coroner Kara Bettis has confirmed the deaths of two men involved in separate incidents Thursday on Vail Mountain. One of the incidents, involving a 63 year-old-man from Fort Collins, shut down Game Creek Bowl on the mountain in the afternoon as the man was attended to. The other,...
Second Colorado Library Closes to the Public Due to 'Troubling' Meth Contamination
Test results from the restrooms of the Colorado library "exceeded state thresholds for methamphetamine contamination" A second Colorado library closed its doors after finding methamphetamine contamination that exceeded the state's thresholds. Earlier this month, a library in Boulder decided to test its bathrooms after a recent spike in people smoking meth in the library's bathrooms, according to a statement from the city. Samples taken in the air ducts of six restrooms were found to have "higher than acceptable" levels of meth residue. RELATED: Colorado Library Closes to the Public Due to...
lovgov.org
Emergency Unauthorized Encampment Ban - Public Update for the week of Jan. 8, 2023
City Council approved an emergency unauthorized encampment ban ordinance on May 17, 2022 to reduce the risk of fire and preserve public and private property. City staff began operating under an Incident Command System (ICS) Model on May 18 with three working groups comprised of staff from 12 City departments/divisions along with partners at the Loveland Fire Rescue authority (LFRA).
Denver buys another homeless hotel
The City and County of Denver gave final approval Tuesday to buying the Stay Inn hotel and two adjacent parcels at 12033 E. 38th Ave., 3835 Peoria St. and 3805 Peoria St. The hotel will be used to house people experiencing homelessness.
Schools across Colorado on closed, delayed start Thursday
COLORADO, USA — Schools, businesses and offices across Colorado are on delayed start or closed on Thursday after nearly 24 hours of snowfall. Aurora Public Schools, Adams County School District 14, 27J Schools and Eaton School District RE-2 are among the school districts opening late Thursday. Several Colorado school...
