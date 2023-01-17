Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Prince Harry: The woke, spoiled, dumb icon of our age
A prolonged whinge by a spiteful and self-pitying blockhead is on course to become the highest-grossing book of all time. Prince Harry’s solipsistic memoir Spare — I can’t help feeling that Spare Us would have summarized the public mood better — sold 1.4 million copies on the day of its publication.
Siblings from Georgia who claim to be members of British royal family lose fight for UK citizenship
Steven Lord Lloyd-Bagrationi and Kate Lloyd-Bagrationi say their grandmother was the illegitimate granddaughter of King Edward VII and Alexandra of Denmark.
Prince Harry's Book Publicity 'Worst I've Ever Seen' for Reputation—Expert
Prince Harry "smashed it" if his only aim was to sell books, but his publicity tour "has been a disaster" for his reputation, a PR expert told Newsweek.
New royal on the block as Gabrielle Windsor stands in for Prince William at King Constantine’s funeral
Lady Gabriella Windsor has taken her first strides into public life in the shoes of her cousin Prince William as his stand for the funeral of the former King of Greece.Accompanied by the Princess Royal, Lady Gabriella, 41, daughter of Prince Michael of Kent, was asked to represent the future king at the Metropolitan Cathedral in Athens.It comes after King Charles hinted that both Prince Andrew, recently embroiled in a legal battle, and Harry, whose book Spare shook the royal family, would be sidelined indefinitely as working royals.The King recently extended his list of counsellors of state, those who...
Helena Bonham Carter Drama Series ‘Nolly’ Lands At PBS Masterpiece
PBS Masterpiece has boarded Nolly, a British period drama series starring Helena Bonham Carter. The public broadcaster will air the series, which will debut on UK streaming platform ITVX, in the U.S. although no premiere date has been announced. Nolly will tell the story of Noele Gordon (Bonham Carter), who played Meg Richardson in hit ITV soap Crossroads before being abruptly axed at the height of the show’s success. With the boss’s words “all good things must come to an end” ringing in her ears, Gordon found herself thrown out of the show that was her life for almost 20 years. The biopic comes from It’s A Sin creator Russell T Davies and is produced by ITV Studios-backed Quay Street Productions. It also stars Augustus Prew and Mark Gatiss. More from Deadline'Tom Jones': Masterpiece On PBS Unveils Trailer & Premiere Date'Moonflower Murders' Drama Series Adaptation Set At PBS Masterpiece & BBCKen Burns To Spotlight The American Buffalo In New FilmBest of DeadlineWe'll Be Back: Photo Gallery Of TV Series Renewed In 2023Renewed TV Series 2023: A Photo Gallery2022-23 Awards Season Calendar - Dates For The Oscars, Grammys, Guilds & More
King Charles has ‘no appetite to engage’ with Prince Harry after ‘Spare’
King Charles III is not looking to hold any peace talks with his youngest son, Prince Harry, anytime soon, according to reports. The father-son dynamic has been thrust into a record low for the pair following the explosive release of Harry’s tell-all memoir, “Spare.” Amid whispers over whether or not Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, will attend his father’s coronation in May, an insider told the Evening Standard that a royal reunion is not on the cards “at this moment in time.” “He has never been one to make quick judgments,” an insider told the outlet. “There is no appetite at this...
Charlene Wittstock: the Monaco family grows, but to live happily one must remain in the shadow
Albert and Charlene, a family that finally seems happy and that leaves behind the gossip that wanted the couple on the verge of divorce. The media even advanced the supposition of a billionaire agreement for the presence of Charlene close to the prince. (source: tgcom24mediaset.it)
BBC
Nesscliffe Hill sandstone carvings puzzle archaeologists
Two archaeologists are asking for help to solve the meaning of mysterious carvings on a piece of sandstone. It was found during a dig last summer at Nesscliffe Hill, near Shrewsbury, by Dr Paul Reilly and Gary Lock. The stone has circular and straight lines carved into it which the...
Daily Beast
Prince Harry, Family Reconciliation Is ‘Wishful Thinking,’ Royal Source Says
Reports of an imminent reconciliation meeting between King Charles and Prince Harry have been greatly exaggerated, a friend of Charles has told The Daily Beast. Despite the fact that Charles has made it clear that, as courtiers are always at pains to insist, he “loves both his sons” the idea that Charles is going to sit down for a cup of Earl Grey with Meghan and Harry before the coronation, as suggested in reports this weekend, has friends of the king and queen doubtfully shaking their heads.
‘Moonflower Murders’ Drama Series Adaptation Set At PBS Masterpiece & BBC
PBS Masterpiece is on board a series adaptation of Anthony Horowitz’s Moonflower Murders, a follow up to its Magpie Murders adaptation. The network will co-produce Moonflower Murders with the BBC. It comes after Magpie Murders aired on the U.S. public broadcaster and BritBox last year. The commission was announced at PBS’ TCA press tour. The book, which is a sequel to Magpie Murders, takes place after that story and focuses on the disappearance of a hotel employee, using a story-within-a-story device. Lesley Manville returns as editor turned sleuth Susan Ryeland with Timothy McMullan returning as famous literary detective Atticus Pünd. The series is produced by...
What Would Have Happened If Britain Lost the Battle of Britain in World War II?
The Battle of Britain was one of the most crucial moments during World War II, fought between the British Air Force (BAF) and the Nazi Germany Air Force. It is also called the Air Battle for England because it was the first military campaign in which purely air forces were used. Historians often refer to it as the turning point of the wars and say that the world would have been much different if Britain had lost the battle in 1940.
msn.com
The budget-friendly dish Prince William served up on his latest royal visit
Prince William cooked pasta with youths during his latest royal visit. The Prince of Wales was introduced to a group of volunteers at 'Together as One' in Slough, Berkshire, a "youth-led charity bringing communities ‘together as one’ through training, youth work and creative projects." And the future King,...
The royals’ shroud of secrecy serves a dismaying purpose
This article won’t feature any revelations about how the then third-in-line to the throne lost his virginity in a field. There will be no details as specific as a dog bowl or a necklace left broken on a kitchen floor. And there will be nothing as bizarre as family broigus sparked by a beard. It won’t, in fact, reveal much about the royal family at all – and that is precisely the point.
a-z-animals.com
See Inside Scotland’s Famous Luxury Train Hotel
This video begins with a fun compilation of Mike, an adventurer who takes you along, explaining everything there is to know about each of his explorations. You watch as the compilation shows clips of him shining his shoes, showering in a compact space, and asking “What is pillow spray?”
It’s Back to Duty for Kate Middleton in Roland Mouret
LONDON — Back to duty. Kate Middleton stepped out on Thursday to support the England national wheelchair rugby league team at Hampton Court Palace wearing a bespoke Roland Mouret burgundy red pantsuit with Daniella Draper jewelry. The Princess of Wales is a patron of the Rugby Football League. She...
owlcation.com
A History of Squabbling Royal Siblings
The rule of royal succession is that the first born of a current monarch is the heir apparent to the throne. But from time to time, the subsequent fruit of the royal loins have felt aggrieved and tried to usurp the crown. The British royals have had a lot of experience with this problem for almost a thousand years.
msn.com
Why does Princess Sofia of Sweden always wear the same tiara?
Slide 1 of 19: The jewelry collection of the Swedish Royal House is one of the most envied in Europe. A collection of numerous majestic pieces with endless gemstones that are simply breathtaking. One of them is the Palmette tiara which is usually worn by princess Sofia of Sweden, the wife of Prince Carl Philip.
msn.com
Princess Anne Is Reportedly In Hot Water Again Over Her Dogs
Anne, Princess Royal, the only daughter of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, takes after her mother when it comes to her love of dogs. Although Princess Anne doesn't own corgis as her mom did, she does have an affinity for bull terriers and has kept them around the house for many years. Some may argue, however, that Princess Anne's dogs aren't as well behaved as they could be, as one of her dogs, Dotty, attacked two children at Windsor Great Park back in 2002, according to The Guardian. The mother of the children sued Anne along with her husband Timothy Laurence, and the two were ordered to compensate the family as well as pay various fines.In 2003, Dotty was accused of attacking and killing one of the queen's beloved corgis. According to the Daily Mail, Dotty went after Pharos at Sandringham, injuring the dog so badly that he had to be put down. However, Buckingham Palace later cleared Dotty's name, confirming that it was actually another dog, Florence, that had attacked Pharos, according to CBS News.
BBC
Project to map Dorset's ancient sunken holloways
A project is under way to survey ancient sunken paths in Dorset. The Natural England-funded scheme is mapping the paths, called holloways, to assess their ecological, historic and cultural value. Experts are carrying out 3D surveys at Shute's Lane, a holloway near Bridport, and also studying Hell Lane, which runs...
msn.com
See the best photos from Constantine II's funeral in Athens as Europe's royals say farewell to Greece's last king
Slide 1 of 17: On Jan. 16, 2023, Europe's royals gathered in Athens to say farewell to Constantine II, the last king of Greece, who died on Jan. 10 at 82 of a stroke. Constantine ruled from 1964 and until the Greek monarchy was abolished in 1973. Keep reading to see all the major royals who attended and learn how many of them are related to one another...Britain's Princess Anne and husband Sir Timothy Laurence arrived at the Metropolitan Cathedral in Athens to attend the funeral of Greece's last king, Constantine II, on Jan. 16, 2023. Anne stood in for her brother, Britain's King Charles III.MORE: See the best photos from British royals' funerals over the decades.
