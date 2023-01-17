Anne, Princess Royal, the only daughter of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, takes after her mother when it comes to her love of dogs. Although Princess Anne doesn't own corgis as her mom did, she does have an affinity for bull terriers and has kept them around the house for many years. Some may argue, however, that Princess Anne's dogs aren't as well behaved as they could be, as one of her dogs, Dotty, attacked two children at Windsor Great Park back in 2002, according to The Guardian. The mother of the children sued Anne along with her husband Timothy Laurence, and the two were ordered to compensate the family as well as pay various fines.In 2003, Dotty was accused of attacking and killing one of the queen's beloved corgis. According to the Daily Mail, Dotty went after Pharos at Sandringham, injuring the dog so badly that he had to be put down. However, Buckingham Palace later cleared Dotty's name, confirming that it was actually another dog, Florence, that had attacked Pharos, according to CBS News.

2 DAYS AGO