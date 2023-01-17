ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Clippers

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (14-32) will face the Los Angeles Clippers (23-24) tonight in San Antonio. The Spurs are 0-2 versus the Clippers this season. The Spurs are coming off a 106-98 win versus the Nets. Keldon Johnson had a career-high 36 points and 11 rebounds...
