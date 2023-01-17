Read full article on original website
Related
TechCrunch
Netflix says it’s open to adding free streaming ‘FAST’ channels to grow its ads business
“We’re open to all these different models that are out there right now, but we’ve got a lot on our plate this year, both with the paid sharing and with our launch of advertising and continuing to this slate of content that we’re trying to drive to our members. So, we are keeping an eye on that segment for sure,” Sarandos said.
TechCrunch
Alphabet makes cuts, Twitter bans third-party clients, and Netflix’s Reed Hastings steps down
Before we get down to business, a friendly reminder that TechCrunch Early Stage 2023 is on April 20 in Boston. It’s a one-day summit for founders who are in the first stages of growing their companies, who have built a product but don’t know how to monetize, and who have an idea but aren’t sure where to find the resources to turn it into a viable business. At Early Stage, experts will share advice on protecting intellectual property, structuring cap tables, developing target customer personas and more. You won’t want to miss it.
TechCrunch
Twitter puts more emphasis on the bookmark feature on iOS
Before today’s change, you had to tap on the share button to open the sharing card and then tap on the bookmark option to save a tweet. In addition to the new button, as soon as you tap on the button, you will see a banner at the top of the screen that says “Show all bookmarks.”
TechCrunch
This Week in Apps: Twitter kills third-party apps, Instagram adds Quiet Mode, Google’s antitrust trial gets a date
Welcome back to This Week in Apps, the weekly TechCrunch series that recaps the latest in mobile OS news, mobile applications and the overall app economy. This Week in Apps offers a way to keep up with this fast-moving industry in one place with the latest from the world of apps, including news, updates, startup fundings, mergers and acquisitions, and much more.
TechCrunch
GoodOnes raises to help make sense of your mess of a camera roll
In a nutshell, GoodOnes connects with your Google Photos or iCloud Photos account and helps you select the “best” photos from your enormous library of images. The idea isn’t new; we’ve seen a number of apps try to clean up the mess of images. One example was EyeEm’s The Roll, which made a similar attempt, fueling its business model of turning everyone into a stock photographer.
Why a green and orange dot on your phone can indicate someone listening and watching
The orange and green dots you see at the top of your iPhone screen are enhanced security precautions as a result of the new security update for IOS 14 or better.
TechCrunch
Microsoft is sunsetting social VR pioneer AltspaceVR
After announcing that it would close up shop in 2017, Microsoft intervened and the company came under the tech giant’s wing. Now, Microsoft is sunsetting AltspaceVR’s virtual reality platform, a web of immersive social spaces that invited people to hang out with friends or colleagues as 3D avatars.
TechCrunch
Tech forgot its umbrella
It kind of feels like tech forgot its umbrella. Like, it remembered to pack its water bottle, wear the right shoes and layer up, but when it came time to officially go outside — and say, face the year ahead — it realized that a waterproof hoodie wasn’t enough. It needs an industrial umbrella.
TechCrunch
Area 120, Google’s in-house incubator, severely impacted by Alphabet mass layoffs
has been significantly affected by broader layoffs at Google parent company Alphabet. A spokesperson tells TechCrunch via email that the majority of the Area 120 team has been “winded down,” and that only three projects from the division will graduate later this year into core Google product areas.
TechCrunch
Wordle clone Quordle acquired by Merriam-Webster
Little fanfare has been made around the acquisition, but the Quordle website now redirects to its own space on the Merriam-Webster website, while Quordle creator Freddie Meyer quietly issued this statement at the top of the Quordle tutorial section:. I’m delighted to announce that Quordle was acquired by Merriam-Webster! I...
TechCrunch
Amazon launches freight service Air in India
The retailer has partnered with the Bengaluru-based cargo airline Quikjet to launch its maiden air freight service in the country, which it said will enable the firm to speed up its delivery. Amazon, which is utilizing the Boeing 737-800 for the service, said it will initially use Amazon Air to deliver goods in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru. An Amazon executive described the launch of Amazon Air as a “huge step forward for the aviation industry” without explaining how.
TechCrunch
Twitter is now accepting Community Notes contributions from four more countries
Community Notes aims to allow users to add more context to tweets through links and reports. The program has been widely used to debunk or correct claims made in popular tweets. Twitter introduced the social fact-checking program last year in the US under “Birdwatch”. In September, Twitter started adding more...
TechCrunch
India blocks YouTube videos and Twitter posts on BBC Modi documentary
India’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issued the directions “for blocking multiple YouTube videos” and “over 50 tweets” linked to the videos of the first episode of the BBC documentary, Kanchan Gupta, an adviser to the ministry, said Saturday. The ministry issued the directions under...
TechCrunch
While layoffs keep coming, so far Apple has steered clear
You’ll notice one company is conspicuously missing from this wretched list, and that’s Apple, which at least until now, has remained on the sidelines when it comes to layoffs. It’s worth noting that the company hasn’t had a history of big layoffs, and the last big one was...
TechCrunch
Gas, Slay, what’s next? Fire?
Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. This week, Natasha Mascarenhas, Mary Ann Azevedo and Rebecca Szkutak jumped on the mic to talk through a diverse news week. Shout-out to our producer, Theresa Loconsolo, for putting together a script, and TC’s Andrew Mendez for this feedback: “Y’all slayyyed.
Comments / 0