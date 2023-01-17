Read full article on original website
Search warrant in Kennewick leads to arrest of ‘prolific car prowling’ suspect
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department arrested a 28-year-old prolific car prowling suspect after serving a search warrant on January 20. The suspect, a Kennewick man, had a warrant out for his arrest prior to the search, according to KPD. KPD searched a residence on the 2900 block...
Police Land The Man Responsible in Several Kennewick Car Prowls
Finally. Kennewick Police have the man suspected of several car prowls. 28-year old Victor Gutierrez was identified and taken into custody Friday morning. Officers with the Pasco Police Department and Deputies with the Benton County Sheriff's Office served a search warrant at a residence in the 2900 block of West 19th Avenue.
Did This Car Get Airborne in Kennewick Roundabout Crash?
Early Friday morning, Kennewick Police say this car may have left the ground in a roundabout crash. Around 3:42 AM Friday morning, Officers responded to the roundabout in Kennewick at West 27th and Vancouver after several calls came into dispatch about a vehicle that had reportedly gotten airborne and then crashed.
Police looking for suspected shooter
PROSSER – The Prosser Police Department is looking for a man suspected of shooting another man Wednesday afternoon in the area of Lee Road and Max Benitz Road. Police said the 32-year-old victim from Grandview and suspect know each other. They were involved in an altercation earlier in the day. The victim was transported to Kadlec Regional Medical Center and is listed in critical condition.
Prosser Police searching for armed and dangerous man
PROSSER, Wash. – Prosser Police are searching for a man they believe is armed and dangerous after a shooting Wednesday afternoon. Authorities said they are searching for Emmanuel Munoz, 24, of Prosser. He is facing a charge of assault in the shooting of a 32-year-old Grandview man. It happened just before 5 p.m. in the area of Lee Road and...
Driver Fails Roundabout Test in Kennewick, Busted With Drugs
A speeding driver in Kennewick Tuesday night not only crashed through a roundabout but also tried to hide drugs. The driver was seen trying to stash drugs near the scene. Around 7:20 PM Kennewick Officers responded to a familiar area, the roundabout at 4th and Kellogg. Much like 4th and Union and other intersections, these roundabouts have always 'won' against speeding drivers.
Police Searching For Shooting Suspects in Yakima and Prosser
A shooting in Prosser has left a 32-year-old man in critical condition. Prosser Police say the shooting was the result of an argument at about 4:45 pm in Prosser Wednesday. The victim from Grandview was taken to a Richland hospital in critical condition. The suspect has been identified by police 24-year-old Emmanuel Munoz of Prosser. Police are searching for him today.
Suspect Facing Federal Charges for Kennewick Mail Theft
Fortunately, Kennewick Police were able to apprehend the suspect with his contraband. In the early morning hours of Wednesday, January 18th. Kennewick Police were tipped off by some residents in the 4100 block of West 3rd Ave. about a suspicious person. They'd been seen going from mailbox to mailbox, looking...
PPD nabs alleged serial thief
On January 17, 2023 at about 10:45 a.m., Pendleton Police Department personnel arrested Jensen Daniel Hart, a 25-year-old Pendleton resident after a short foot pursuit in the area of Stillman Park. Jensen was the suspect in a rash of retail thefts from various business in Pendleton from October 10, 2022 thru January 16, 2023. All total, Jensen is suspected of victimizing nine (9) separate business during his spree. Those businesses include:
13-Year-Old is The Suspect in Warden School Threat, Say Officials
Grant County Deputies and Warden Police continue to investigate, and classes were held as usual Friday. A 13-year-old student was determined to be the source of the threat. According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office, threats against the Warden School District were reported to them Thursday night. Officials did not specify what they were, a release from the School District said they were non-specific.
Another crash at same Tri-Cities intersection where 3 died last year. Alcohol again suspected
Sunday’s crash closed the busy intersection for 15 hours.
Suspect in Pasco murder released from jail on personal recognizance
PASCO, Wash.- Joe Garza, the 56-year-old man charged with the November 6 murder of 24-year-old Breanna Gooldy has been released from jail. According to Benton-Franklin Superior Court documents Garza was released on his own recognizance on January 12. Garza’s personal recognizance release means he did not have to post bail...
Man in critical condition after being shot by Prosser gunman waiting for him after work
The gunman is considered armed and dangerous.
Shed burns in Columbia Park
KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Kennewick Fire Department (KFD) and Richland Fire and Emergency Services are currently responding to a shed fire in Columbia Park. According to KFD Chief Chad Michael the shed is in the old RV park within Columbia Park. The fire is expected to be out quickly and no...
Eastbound 240 Closed After Mental Health Crisis in Kennewick
(Kennewick, WA) -- Authorities shut down the eastbound side of the 240 Freeway at Edison Street in Kennewick Wednesday afternoon. This after police say a male was standing on the outside portion of the safety barrier at the Edison overpass, potentially reading himself to jump. This happened just after 3:30pm and when officers approached, police say the man threatened to jump if they got too close. State Patrol then decided to close the freeway's south side, along with all traffic on Edison Street.
Fire destroys Pasco trailer. Family of 3 lose their home and pet
The Red Cross was called in to help the family.
Can You Help Kennewick Police Find 2 Tool Thieves from Lowes?
The Kennewick Police Department needs your help in identifying two thieves from a local store. The Kennewick Police are asking for help in identifying two men that stole multiple Dewalt tools from a local store. A person in the Facebook comment section identified the store as Lowes saying "It’s Lowe’s just say the store." It is hard to tell exactly what tools were taken but there are obviously bright yellow DeWalt logos on the boxes.
OSP rescues a kidnap victim
ARLINGTON – The Oregon State Police foiled an attempted kidnapping Sunday after a woman’s husband reported he was concerned with his wife’s cell phone pinging in the Boardman area when she was supposed to be traveling through Washington state. OSP reports that the woman, from Ohio, had...
Southbound 395 Blocked by Broken Truck in Kennewick
(Kennewick, WA) -- Southbound US Highway 395 was blocked for about an hour after a big-rig semi truck broke down at the intersection of the highway and West 7th Avenue in Kennewick Tuesday morning around 9:15am. The Washington State Patrol says the truck could not move on it's own, so authorities had to call for a heavy duty tow. Traffic was backed up due to the intersection being blocked, though some drivers were able to get around the obstruction by entering a bicycle shop parking lot. They then were able to drive past the stopped truck.
Deputies Nab Car Thieves And Prowler Using Car Jack In Break In
Benton County Deputies were busy over the weekend, with vehicle thefts, DUI and a weird car prowl. Suspect tries using a strange item to break into a car. Benton County Deputies found an usual method being used to try to break into a car. But first, two juveniles were arrested...
