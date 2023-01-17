ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie County, WY

capcity.news

Laramie County weekly arrest report (1/13/23–1/20/23)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here are the week’s compiled arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrests (1/19/23–1/20/23)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
Laramie Live

Hearings for Cheyenne Men Charged in Teen's Death Continued

Preliminary hearings for two young Cheyenne men charged in the shooting death of a 16-year-old Cheyenne girl have been continued. Tirso Munguia, 19, and Cody Nicholson, 18, were scheduled to appear in Laramie County Circuit Court at 11 a.m. today, Jan. 19, but their preliminary hearings have been pushed to Wednesday, Feb. 1, at 3 p.m.
CHEYENNE, WY
K2 Radio

Cheyenne Police Investigating Surge In Auto Burglaries

Cheyenne Police say they are investigating over 50 reports of auto burglaries that have been committed in the last month. While some of the thefts have targeted unlocked vehicles, over half of the crimes have involved broken car windows. Police spokeswoman Alex Farkas says police are working hard to solve the cases, contacting persons of interest and chasing down leads. But she urges people to be careful and avoid leaving valuable items, including firearms, inside parked vehicles.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Divorce Filings (1/12/23–1/17/23)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Dec. 19, 2022, through Jan. 4, 2023. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County health and food inspections (1/17/23–1/22/23)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Fatal Crash West of Fort Laramie, Wyoming

Fort Laramie, Wyo. (Press release) - On January 18, 2023, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 29.5 on Highway 26, west of Fort Laramie, Wyoming. At 8:46 a.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a UTV rollover on the adjacent Service Road. A 2020 Kubota RTV-XG850 was westbound on...
FORT LARAMIE, WY
oilcity.news

Three abortion bills hit the docket

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Legislators in Cheyenne have introduced three abortion bills so far this year. Two would further restrict access to abortion services, while a third would return Wyoming’s abortion policy to the status quo before Roe v. Wade was overturned. The measures follow a tumultuous year for...
WYOMING STATE
Sheridan Media

Representative Crago on First Weeks of Session

State Representative Barry Crago (R-Johnson, Sheridan Counties) is in Cheyenne for the legislative session, and will be talking with Sheridan Media giving weekly updates on happenings with the legislature. Today he talks about the first couple of weeks beginning slowly and progressively getting busier. He explained how bills move through...
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne Police Issue Accident Alert

A winter storm that has hit southeast Wyoming and is expected to continue through the day today has prompted the Cheyenne Police Department to issue an accident alert, according to the CPD Facebook page:. Cheyenne and much of southeast Wyoming are under a Winter Storm Warning until 5 p.m. today....
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

REMINDER: Letting Your Car Idle Unattended is Illegal in Wyoming

According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, it's expected to stay cold and wet in southeast Wyoming into the first part of February, with many areas struggling to reach the freezing mark. 19/850PM: The Climate Prediction Center released their 6-10 Day Temperature/Precipitation Outlook for January 25-29, 2023. Unfortunately, the...
WYOMING STATE
aarp.org

Week Three's Legislative Update

Don Morris of AARP Wyoming testifies during the Wyoming House's Labor, Health, and Social Services Committee meeting in Cheyenne on Jan. 18, 2023. Five more days in a suit and tie have come and gone as week two of the Legislative Session in Wyoming has come and gone with 27 days to go. Looks like I have a lot of ironing ahead. Let’s get to this week’s update and the four big things (I know we generally go three things, but it was a big week) that happened this week.
WYOMING STATE
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Snow On The Way, Cold Continues

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The cold weather will continue throughout the week and a chance of snow will move in tonight and tomorrow into Monday. Luckily, the snow is not part of a winter storm so there likely won’t be much accumulation or travel impacts from this snow. We’re under a high pressure system right now so that’ll limit any potential for storm-like accumulation.
WYOMING STATE
KGAB AM 650

New Manufacturing Plant to Bring 200 Jobs to Cheyenne

After several years of working with Cheyenne LEADS, the economic development entity for Cheyenne and Laramie County, Denver-based Eagle Claw Fishing Tackle broke ground on a new 115,000-square-foot manufacturing plant in Cheyenne on Tuesday. Located in the Cheyenne Business Parkway across from Magpul Industries, the state-of-the-art facility will take advantage...
CHEYENNE, WY

