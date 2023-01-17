Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Niles Police Arrest Man for Alleged Fraudulent Schemes Targeting Elderly ResidentsVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinNiles, OH
This Middle of Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Fry Pies in all of OhioTravel MavenMesopotamia Township, OH
The richest woman in OhioLuay RahilYoungstown, OH
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensOhio State
WFMJ.com
East Liverpool nurse jailed; accused of stealing painkillers from Boardman nursing home patients
An East Liverpool nurse accused of stealing pain killers from two residents of a Boardman nursing home has been booked into the Mahoning County jail. Vanessa Schreffler, 45, was indicted recently on charges of theft of drugs, illegal processing of drug documents, and aggravated drug possession. A report filed by...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police: 2 men, 1 woman arrested after residential search warrant
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men and one woman were arrested after a residential search warrant on Tuesday, according to a Cleveland Police First District Facebook post. Police say a substantial amount of narcotics, currency, and a firearm was confiscated.
Couple pleads guilty after large pig removed from home
Six months after they were first arrested, Shawn and Courtney Kline were back in Campbell Municipal Court on animal cruelty charges.
Police investigating child hit in Warren
Warren police were called out to the city's west side for reports of a child struck Saturday evening.
Man wanted for death of 4-year-old arrested in Youngstown
Members of the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested a fugitive wanted for murdering a 4-year-old in 2020.
cleveland19.com
Akron police search for serial thief after community helps identify suspect
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are searching for a serial thief. 19 News spoke with his most recent victim. Lorenzo Butts said the crook hit his home in the middle of the day when he was at work. First, the man went onto Butt’s back porch and grabbed a hammer, and used it to break into his garage.
WFMJ.com
Campbell man indicted on 26 rape charges, Youngstown woman indicted on four more
A Campbell man has been indicted on a total of 26 rape charges and a Youngstown woman was indicted on four more. According to the indictment, 13 rape charges for 42-year-old Christopher Figueroa date back to incidents between 2016 and 2021, all of which relating to one juvenile victim. Thirteen...
WFMJ.com
Grove City Police plan to charge teen with terroristic threats
Grove City Police plan to charge a 15-year-old male from Grove City for making threats against a student that caused Grove City Area Schools to close Wednesday, January 18. Grove City Middle School closed Wednesday after an alleged online threat of a gun being brought to the school. According to...
WFMJ.com
Last suspect in Rowan Sweeney murder arrested after near two-year long search
After a nearly two-year long search, the suspect in the death of Rowan Sweeney has been arrested. According to a news release from the U.S. Marshals, 22-year-old Andre McCoy has been wanted by U.S. Marshals since March of 2021 when he was indicted on charges of aggravated murder, attempted murder, felonious assault and aggravated burglary, all with firearm specifications.
Neighbors speak out following police-involved shooting outside Cleveland nightclub
Aaron King says he heard gunfire, then police sirens and knew whatever was happening next door to his home was serious.
WFMJ.com
SLIDESHOW: Campbell couple who kept pig in 'dungeon-like' conditions sentenced to 30 days in jail
A couple charged for keeping a 300+ pound pig in what police described as "dungeon-like" conditions was sentenced in the Campbell Municipal Court on Friday. Twenty-seven-year-old Shawn Kline and 36-year-old Cortney Kline pled guilty on amended charges of Cruelty to Companion Animals and were sentenced to 90 days in jail with 60 of those days being suspended.
New details released in officer-involved shooting
Cleveland police continue to investigate a shooting involving an off-duty police sergeant early Saturday morning
Suspect shoots man in front of Cleveland Police officer, officer shoots suspect
An on-duty Cleveland Police Sergeant was completing paperwork outside of Belinda's Night Club when he watched a 34-year-old man chase and shoot a 28-year-old man, according to police.
Stun gun used on father while EMTs work on baby
A stun gun was used on a father Thursday after he tried to interfere with EMTs who were working on his baby, according to a police report.
WYTV.com
Update: Suspect image released in teen arson homicide
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police are treating the investigation into the death of a teenager in the Warren arson Thursday morning as a homicide, according to Warren Police Detective Michael Altiere. “A lot of information is coming in and we’re trying to track down each lead,” Altiere said....
State police investigating bomb threat made against local mall
BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after a bomb threat was made against a mall in Butler County. According to police, a worker at the McDonald’s at the Clearview Mall received a call at around 5:01 a.m. Saturday. The person at the other end of...
WFMJ.com
Photos released of suspect, suspect's vehicle in fatal Warren arson
Warren Police have released photos of the suspect, as well as the suspect's vehicle in an arson that killed 16-year-old Chassity Broadstone Thursday morning. Police describe the suspect's vehicle (pictured below) as an pewter-colored early 2000s model GMC Yukon. Two photos of the suspect inside the house were also taken from surveillance video.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police: Do you recognize this robbery suspect?
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man captured on surveillance video robbing a woman in a CVS parking lot is wanted by Cleveland police. The robbery took place on Jan. 11 around 8:10 p.m., police said. According to police, the man robbed a woman of her keys while she was in...
cleveland19.com
Akron police search for man who attacked woman at red light, tried to rob her
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are still searching for a man who tried to rob a woman when she was stopped at a red light. He couldn’t take her car or purse, but he did punch her in the face several times before her screaming scared him off.
Drug raid finds cocaine, heroin/fentanyl, guns and more
Two coordinated search warrants turned up thousands of dollars, multiple guns, heroine/fentanyl, suspected cocaine and more.
