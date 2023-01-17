ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austintown, OH

cleveland19.com

Akron police search for serial thief after community helps identify suspect

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are searching for a serial thief. 19 News spoke with his most recent victim. Lorenzo Butts said the crook hit his home in the middle of the day when he was at work. First, the man went onto Butt’s back porch and grabbed a hammer, and used it to break into his garage.
AKRON, OH
WFMJ.com

Grove City Police plan to charge teen with terroristic threats

Grove City Police plan to charge a 15-year-old male from Grove City for making threats against a student that caused Grove City Area Schools to close Wednesday, January 18. Grove City Middle School closed Wednesday after an alleged online threat of a gun being brought to the school. According to...
WFMJ.com

Last suspect in Rowan Sweeney murder arrested after near two-year long search

After a nearly two-year long search, the suspect in the death of Rowan Sweeney has been arrested. According to a news release from the U.S. Marshals, 22-year-old Andre McCoy has been wanted by U.S. Marshals since March of 2021 when he was indicted on charges of aggravated murder, attempted murder, felonious assault and aggravated burglary, all with firearm specifications.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Update: Suspect image released in teen arson homicide

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police are treating the investigation into the death of a teenager in the Warren arson Thursday morning as a homicide, according to Warren Police Detective Michael Altiere. “A lot of information is coming in and we’re trying to track down each lead,” Altiere said....
WARREN, OH
WFMJ.com

Photos released of suspect, suspect's vehicle in fatal Warren arson

Warren Police have released photos of the suspect, as well as the suspect's vehicle in an arson that killed 16-year-old Chassity Broadstone Thursday morning. Police describe the suspect's vehicle (pictured below) as an pewter-colored early 2000s model GMC Yukon. Two photos of the suspect inside the house were also taken from surveillance video.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland police: Do you recognize this robbery suspect?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man captured on surveillance video robbing a woman in a CVS parking lot is wanted by Cleveland police. The robbery took place on Jan. 11 around 8:10 p.m., police said. According to police, the man robbed a woman of her keys while she was in...
CLEVELAND, OH

