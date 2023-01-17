ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
BoxingNews24.com

Tyson Fury rules out Joshua fight, concentrating on Usyk & Ngannou this year

By Jack Tiernan: Tyson Fury says he’s looking to fight Anthony Joshua in 2023 because he wants the undisputed match against Oleksandr Usyk, followed by a hybrid bout inside the cage with Francis Ngannou. Last Friday night, WBC heavyweight champion Fury said AJ isn’t in his immediate plans. What...
BoxingNews24.com

George Kambosos Jr picks Haney over Lomachenko

By Adam Baskin: George Kambosos Jr is picking Devin Haney to successfully defend his four lightweight belts against Vasyl Lomachenko in May. If the recent pictures of Haney are real and not a photoshop job, Lomachenko will be fighting a junior middleweight on the night and giving away an enormous amount of weight. Haney lacks power, but when you have that size competing against a small lightweight in Lomachenko, you will win just by being the bigger guy.
BoxingNews24.com

John Fury on Oleksandr Usyk: “It looks like his body has departed from him”

By Barry Holbrook: John Fury questions what happened to all the muscles that IBF, WBA & WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk had last August when he defeated Anthony Joshua for the second time in their rematch. John, the 58-year-old father of WBC heavyweight champion, says Usyk (20-0, 13 KOs) looked...
BoxingNews24.com

Philly’s Gabe “King” Rosado & Dhafir “No Fear” Smith!

By Ken Hissner: What do these two Philly boxers Gabe “King” Rosado and Dhafir “No Fear” Smith have in common? You must beat them to enter the top 10 on many occasions. You cannot judge them by their records but by whom they fight which is tougher opposition than most contenders or shall I say pretenders do.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
BoxingNews24.com

Celebrity / Crossover Boxing: Follower or Fan?

By Kieran O’Sullivan: Boxing is a savage rite whose sole purpose is to render the opponent unconscious. Boxing is controlled cruelty. Blood, guts, sweated pain. Boxing is broken jaws, cracked teeth, busted eye sockets. And that’s just the good stuff. If boxing is an art form, the opponent’s...
BoxingNews24.com

George Groves says Chris Eubank Jr was drained at 160, wants Liam Smith to fight GGG

By Charles Brun: Former super middleweight champion George Groves believes that Chris Eubank Jr was weight drained at 160, which played a part in his fourth round knockout loss to 154-pounder Liam ‘Beefy’ Smith last Saturday night in Manchester, England. When Eubank Jr (32-3, 23 KOs) fought Groves...
BoxingNews24.com

Anthony Yarde can upset Artur Beterbiev on Saturday says Frank Warren

By Sam Volz: Promoter Frank Warren believes Anthony Yarde has what it takes to defeat IBF/WBC/WBO light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev next Saturday on January 28th, at the OVO Arena in London, England. Beterbiev-Yarde event will start at 2:00 p.m. ET on ESPN+. Few boxing are giving the WBO mandatory...
BoxingNews24.com

Conor Benn gloats after Eubank Jr knocked out by Smith

By Sam Volz: Conor Benn took to social media to do a bit of gloating in reaction to Chris Eubank Jr being knocked out in a shocking upset by his nemesis Liam ‘Beefy’ Smith on Saturday night at the AO Arena in Manchester, England. Benn let his followers...
BoxingNews24.com

Eubank Jr says he needs “statement” win over Smith to get Golovkin fight

By Jim Calfa: Chris Eubank Jr says he absolutely needs a “statement” win over Liam Smith this Saturday night for him to get the fight he wants against IBF/WBA middleweight champion Gennadiy ‘GGG’ Golovkin this year. Eubank Jr (32-2, 23 KOs) states that he can’t narrowly...

Comments / 0

Community Policy