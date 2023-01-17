Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Georgia?Ted RiversGeorgia State
Mother of activist killed by law enforcement at Atlanta police training site feels enraged and helpless.Sherif SaadAtlanta, GA
Walmart Stores Hit By Devastating Fires, Leaving Customers Concerned About Future Of LocationsTy D.Selma, AL
Rapper Drops Album During Young Thug & YSL Trial In Atlanta.Source MoneyAtlanta, GA
Atlanta Riots A Tragic Wake-up Call to Address Racism and Police Brutalityhard and smartAtlanta, GA
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
BoxingNews24.com
Hank Lundy sends message to Adrien Broner: “You’re playing with the devil”
By Sam Volz: Hank Lundy says he’s coming to “f**k Adrien ‘The Problem’ Broner up next month in their February 25th fight and mess up AB’s first fight of a three-fight deal with BLK Prime PPV at the Gateway Center Arena, College Park, Georgia. For...
BoxingNews24.com
Tyson Fury rules out Joshua fight, concentrating on Usyk & Ngannou this year
By Jack Tiernan: Tyson Fury says he’s looking to fight Anthony Joshua in 2023 because he wants the undisputed match against Oleksandr Usyk, followed by a hybrid bout inside the cage with Francis Ngannou. Last Friday night, WBC heavyweight champion Fury said AJ isn’t in his immediate plans. What...
BoxingNews24.com
George Kambosos Jr picks Haney over Lomachenko
By Adam Baskin: George Kambosos Jr is picking Devin Haney to successfully defend his four lightweight belts against Vasyl Lomachenko in May. If the recent pictures of Haney are real and not a photoshop job, Lomachenko will be fighting a junior middleweight on the night and giving away an enormous amount of weight. Haney lacks power, but when you have that size competing against a small lightweight in Lomachenko, you will win just by being the bigger guy.
BoxingNews24.com
Devin Haney bigger than Terence Crawford: Can he make 135 for Lomachenko on May 20th?
By Adam Baskin: Devin Haney was photographed in the gym this week with Terence Crawford, looking bigger than the unbeaten WBO welterweight champion, making it seem impossible that he’ll melt down to 135 to defend his undisputed lightweight championship against Vasyl Lomachenko on May 20th at Madison Square Garden in New York.
BoxingNews24.com
John Fury on Oleksandr Usyk: “It looks like his body has departed from him”
By Barry Holbrook: John Fury questions what happened to all the muscles that IBF, WBA & WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk had last August when he defeated Anthony Joshua for the second time in their rematch. John, the 58-year-old father of WBC heavyweight champion, says Usyk (20-0, 13 KOs) looked...
BoxingNews24.com
Boxing Results: Sean “Silky” Hemphill Stopped by David Stevens on ShoBox!
By Ken Hissner: At Wind Creek Events Center, Bethlehem, PA, Friday over ShoBox Marshall Kauffman (Kings Promotions) presented in the Main Event unbeaten Super Middleweights Sean “Silky” Hemphill and David Stevens as Stevens finished Hemphill off with a pair of knockdowns in the eighth and final round. In...
BoxingNews24.com
Philly’s Gabe “King” Rosado & Dhafir “No Fear” Smith!
By Ken Hissner: What do these two Philly boxers Gabe “King” Rosado and Dhafir “No Fear” Smith have in common? You must beat them to enter the top 10 on many occasions. You cannot judge them by their records but by whom they fight which is tougher opposition than most contenders or shall I say pretenders do.
BoxingNews24.com
Celebrity / Crossover Boxing: Follower or Fan?
By Kieran O’Sullivan: Boxing is a savage rite whose sole purpose is to render the opponent unconscious. Boxing is controlled cruelty. Blood, guts, sweated pain. Boxing is broken jaws, cracked teeth, busted eye sockets. And that’s just the good stuff. If boxing is an art form, the opponent’s...
BoxingNews24.com
Bob Arum says Fury vs. Usyk could get “biggest purse in boxing history” from Middle East
By Scott Gilfoid: Bob Arum says he’s in talks with parties in the Middle East about staging the Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury undisputed heavyweight clash over there, for he says it will be the “biggest purse ever in boxing history” if the fight happens over there.
BoxingNews24.com
George Groves says Chris Eubank Jr was drained at 160, wants Liam Smith to fight GGG
By Charles Brun: Former super middleweight champion George Groves believes that Chris Eubank Jr was weight drained at 160, which played a part in his fourth round knockout loss to 154-pounder Liam ‘Beefy’ Smith last Saturday night in Manchester, England. When Eubank Jr (32-3, 23 KOs) fought Groves...
BoxingNews24.com
Anthony Yarde can upset Artur Beterbiev on Saturday says Frank Warren
By Sam Volz: Promoter Frank Warren believes Anthony Yarde has what it takes to defeat IBF/WBC/WBO light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev next Saturday on January 28th, at the OVO Arena in London, England. Beterbiev-Yarde event will start at 2:00 p.m. ET on ESPN+. Few boxing are giving the WBO mandatory...
BoxingNews24.com
Conor Benn gloats after Eubank Jr knocked out by Smith
By Sam Volz: Conor Benn took to social media to do a bit of gloating in reaction to Chris Eubank Jr being knocked out in a shocking upset by his nemesis Liam ‘Beefy’ Smith on Saturday night at the AO Arena in Manchester, England. Benn let his followers...
BoxingNews24.com
Eubank Jr says he needs “statement” win over Smith to get Golovkin fight
By Jim Calfa: Chris Eubank Jr says he absolutely needs a “statement” win over Liam Smith this Saturday night for him to get the fight he wants against IBF/WBA middleweight champion Gennadiy ‘GGG’ Golovkin this year. Eubank Jr (32-2, 23 KOs) states that he can’t narrowly...
