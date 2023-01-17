Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
University Of Alabama Basketball Player Provided Gun Used To Kill A Woman. Smart Move?Chibuzo NwachukuTuscaloosa, AL
The Tuscaloosa mother, 23, who was slain on the Strip was described as a "lovely young lady who loved her family."Sherif SaadTuscaloosa, AL
Former College Football Star Found DeadOnlyHomersTuscaloosa, AL
The Crimson Tide's Favorable 2023 Football ScheduleJameson StewardTuscaloosa, AL
4 Affordable weekend Gateways In OhioLIFE_HACKSOhio State
Related
wvua23.com
Tuscaloosa City Schools celebrates new recourse center’s opening
Tuscaloosa City Schools celebrated the official grand opening of a community resource center. The New Heights Community Resource Center is an innovative partnership between TCS and local nonprofits. “The concept came out of looking at the organizations that we have in our community to support our students and families and...
wvua23.com
Alabama football hosts disaster relief drive
TUSCALOOSA– The University of Alabama football team hosted a relief drive to support those affected by the tornadoes that swept through Alabama last week. Gov. Kay Ivey declared six counties under a state of emergency. The third Monday in January is the only holiday where we are encouraged to...
wvua23.com
Tuscaloosa County High celebrates students with perfect attendance
Students at Tuscaloosa County High School spent some time Thursday morning learning all about the importance of showing up. To school, that is. “Kids don’t realize if you miss two days a month over the nine-month period, that’s 18 days and the state sees that as being chronically absent,” said Tuscaloosa County High School Principal Darrell Williams.
wvua23.com
Tuscaloosa Public Library launches new program focused on community
The Tuscaloosa Public Library is launching Crafting Community, a new free program, at the New Heights Community Resource Center from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23. The program geared toward children and families features stories, songs and crafts. Additionally, participants will receive a dinner of pizza and chips and free books to take home. Registration is required by filling out this form.
wvua23.com
Historic Black churches receive $4M in preservation grants
NEW YORK (AP) – Administrators of a trust fund established to preserve historic Black churches in the United States have revealed the first 35 houses of worship that will receive financial grants totaling $4 million. The list of grantees includes 16th Street Baptist Church Inc. in Birmingham, Alabama, where...
wvua23.com
Spirit of Alabama: Historian helps families find long-buried details
Steve Davis has worked for the Alabama Department of Mental Health for 47 years. In all that time, he’s done a variety of jobs, but he found his calling when he became the department’s historian. The more he learned about the lives and deaths of the thousands who...
wvua23.com
Brookwood High breaks ground on new stadium
Brookwood High School is one step closer to its new, upgraded athletics facility, as school and city leaders hosted a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday. In September, Brookwood High received $18.2 million from the Tuscaloosa County Board of Education for a major athletics makeover. It’s been a long time coming, because Brookwood has been playing out of its current stadium since the 1940s.
wvua23.com
Defense lawyers seeks bond for basketball player
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) – Defense lawyers are asking for a University of Alabama basketball player charged with capital murder to be released on bond, arguing there is scant evidence against him and he is not a threat to the community. Darius Miles’ attorney on Thursday asked a judge to...
wvua23.com
Health Matters: All of Us project
University Medical Center is part of a nationwide research effort focused on building an extensive health database to better learn how genetics and other factors are involved in people’s health. The All of Us Project, put together by the National Institutes of Health, is looking for 1 million participants.
Comments / 0