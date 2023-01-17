ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snail Mail Announces 2023 North American Tour Dates

Snail Mail has mapped out a new run of Spring 2023 tour dates. Kicking off April 7th at the Mission Creek Festival in Iowa City, Lindsey Jordan’s latest North American outing continues through May and includes stops in Las Vegas, El Paso, Oklahoma City, and Memphis. In addition to these headlining dates — where Water From Your Eyes and Dazy support — the singer-songwriter also has appearances booked at Coachella, Shaky Knees, and Governor’s Ball. Tickets to the tour go on sale Friday, January 20th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.
100 gecs Unveil 2023 Tour Dates

100 gecs will be going 100 MPH in Spring 2023, announcing an expansive North American tour in support of their forthcoming March 17th album, 10,000 gecs. Following a previously announced trek through New Zealand and Australia, the duo of Dylan Brady and Laura Les will once again hit the road beginning April 4th in San Jose, California. The 31-date speed run includes stops in Chicago, Montreal, New York, Atlanta, Toronto, Los Angeles, and more, wrapping May 21st in Anaheim, California. Machine Girl will provide support for the entirety of the trek.
Jesus Piece Announce New Album …So Unknown, Unleash “Gates of Horn”: Stream

Jesus Piece have announced their sophomore album, …So Unknown, due out April 14th via Century Media Records. The band has also unveiled the new single “Gates of Horn.”. “Gates of Horn” follows the single “An Offering to the Night,” which was released in early December, just making it into Heavy Consequence’s Top 30 Metal & Hard Rock Songs of 2022.
Jane’s Addiction Announce 2023 US Tour Dates

Jane’s Addiction have mapped out a brief west coast tour for March, in advance of their performances at three Lollapalooza festivals in South America. The alt-rock legends will hit the road beginning March 4th in Bakersfield, California, and wrap up the five-show stint with a March 12th gig in Reno, Nevada. Afterward, they’ll play Lollapalooza Argentina (March 18th), Lollapalooza Chile (March 19th), and Lollapalooza Brazil (March 25th).
How to Get Tickets to Pantera’s 2023 Tour

Long dormant metal icons Pantera are back in action with a full North American tour in 2023. The run marks the legendary act’s first trek across the continent in over two decades, so you better plan ahead before tickets go on sale. The band’s new lineup features two of...
Foo Fighters and Green Day to Headline Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival

Harley-Davidson will celebrate its 120th anniversary by staging a multi-day music festival in Milwaukee headlined by Foo Fighters and Green Day. Taking place July 13th-16th, Harley-Davidson Homecoming also promises performances from Social Distortion, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, Phantogram, White Reaper, Kennyhoopla, and Cody Jinks. Tickets to Harley-Davidson Homecoming 2023...
A Dream Setlist for Madonna’s “The Celebration Tour”

Madonna has never been a huge fan of nostalgia, particularly where her career and music are concerned. That’s certainly not a bad thing — in fact, her desire to push forward and keep breaking boundaries (sonic and otherwise) has kept her in the public eye for forty years.
Caroline Rose Announces New Album The Art of Forgetting, Shares “Miami”: Stream

Caroline Rose has announced their new album, The Art of Forgetting, out March 24th on New West Records. As a preview, the indie rocker has shared the new single “Miami.”. Prompted by a difficult breakup, The Art of Forgetting is steeped in themes of regret and grief, loss and change, and shame and the inevitability of pain. The idea of fading memories also served as an inspiration for the album, as Rose received voicemails from their grandmother “who was clearly losing her mind.” As a result, the instruments selected for the LP were those that naturally change or decay over time: wooden and string instruments, voices, tape, and granular synthesis.
