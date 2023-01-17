Read full article on original website
Snail Mail Announces 2023 North American Tour Dates
Snail Mail has mapped out a new run of Spring 2023 tour dates. Kicking off April 7th at the Mission Creek Festival in Iowa City, Lindsey Jordan’s latest North American outing continues through May and includes stops in Las Vegas, El Paso, Oklahoma City, and Memphis. In addition to these headlining dates — where Water From Your Eyes and Dazy support — the singer-songwriter also has appearances booked at Coachella, Shaky Knees, and Governor’s Ball. Tickets to the tour go on sale Friday, January 20th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.
100 gecs Unveil 2023 Tour Dates
100 gecs will be going 100 MPH in Spring 2023, announcing an expansive North American tour in support of their forthcoming March 17th album, 10,000 gecs. Following a previously announced trek through New Zealand and Australia, the duo of Dylan Brady and Laura Les will once again hit the road beginning April 4th in San Jose, California. The 31-date speed run includes stops in Chicago, Montreal, New York, Atlanta, Toronto, Los Angeles, and more, wrapping May 21st in Anaheim, California. Machine Girl will provide support for the entirety of the trek.
Jesus Piece Announce New Album …So Unknown, Unleash “Gates of Horn”: Stream
Jesus Piece have announced their sophomore album, …So Unknown, due out April 14th via Century Media Records. The band has also unveiled the new single “Gates of Horn.”. “Gates of Horn” follows the single “An Offering to the Night,” which was released in early December, just making it into Heavy Consequence’s Top 30 Metal & Hard Rock Songs of 2022.
Jane’s Addiction Announce 2023 US Tour Dates
Jane’s Addiction have mapped out a brief west coast tour for March, in advance of their performances at three Lollapalooza festivals in South America. The alt-rock legends will hit the road beginning March 4th in Bakersfield, California, and wrap up the five-show stint with a March 12th gig in Reno, Nevada. Afterward, they’ll play Lollapalooza Argentina (March 18th), Lollapalooza Chile (March 19th), and Lollapalooza Brazil (March 25th).
Model/Actriz Announce Debut Album Dogsbody, 2023 Tour Dates
Brooklyn art punks Model/Actriz have a big year ahead: On February 24th, they’ll release their debut album Dogsbody, and come March, they’ll head out on a North American tour. Today, meanwhile, the quartet has shared a new single from Dogsbody, “Crossing Guard.”. Model/Actriz — singer Cole Haden,...
How to Get Tickets to Pantera’s 2023 Tour
Long dormant metal icons Pantera are back in action with a full North American tour in 2023. The run marks the legendary act’s first trek across the continent in over two decades, so you better plan ahead before tickets go on sale. The band’s new lineup features two of...
Ugly Kid Joe Announce First US Tour in 27 Years
Hard rock veterans Ugly Kid Joe have announced their first US tour in 27 years. Fozzy (fronted by pro wrestler Chris Jericho) and Pistols at Dawn will support the trek, which kicks off May 3rd in San Diego. The tour wraps up on June 10th in San Antonio, Texas. Ticket...
The National Announce New Album First Two Pages of Frankenstein, 2023 Tour Dates
The National have readied their next album, First Two Pages of Frankenstein. The follow-up to 2019’s I Am Easy to Find is out April 28th via 4AD, and it comes with a lengthy run of 2023 tour dates. What’s more, first single “Tropic Morning News” is available to stream now.
Wednesday Announce New Album Rat Saw God, Share “Chosen to Deserve”: Stream
Happy hump day! Wednesday have announced that they will return this spring with their third album Rat Saw God, out April 7th via their new label home Dead Oceans. To celebrate the news, the Asheville indie rock band have shared the new single “Chosen to Deserve” today, as well as a bunch of tour dates for 2023.
Foo Fighters and Green Day to Headline Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival
Harley-Davidson will celebrate its 120th anniversary by staging a multi-day music festival in Milwaukee headlined by Foo Fighters and Green Day. Taking place July 13th-16th, Harley-Davidson Homecoming also promises performances from Social Distortion, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, Phantogram, White Reaper, Kennyhoopla, and Cody Jinks. Tickets to Harley-Davidson Homecoming 2023...
Yaeji Details New Album With a Hammer and Spring 2023 Tour
Korean-American singer and producer Yaeji has detailed her upcoming debut album, With a Hammer, out April 7th via XL Recordings. The news arrives with a run of 2023 North American tour dates and lead single “For Granted.”. Yaeji recorded With a Hammer in New York, London, and Seoul, mixing...
A Dream Setlist for Madonna’s “The Celebration Tour”
Madonna has never been a huge fan of nostalgia, particularly where her career and music are concerned. That’s certainly not a bad thing — in fact, her desire to push forward and keep breaking boundaries (sonic and otherwise) has kept her in the public eye for forty years.
Caroline Rose Announces New Album The Art of Forgetting, Shares “Miami”: Stream
Caroline Rose has announced their new album, The Art of Forgetting, out March 24th on New West Records. As a preview, the indie rocker has shared the new single “Miami.”. Prompted by a difficult breakup, The Art of Forgetting is steeped in themes of regret and grief, loss and change, and shame and the inevitability of pain. The idea of fading memories also served as an inspiration for the album, as Rose received voicemails from their grandmother “who was clearly losing her mind.” As a result, the instruments selected for the LP were those that naturally change or decay over time: wooden and string instruments, voices, tape, and granular synthesis.
9-Year-Old Girl Shreds Through 22 Tool Songs in Massive Guitar Medley: Watch
Learning 22 Tool songs is a heck of a feat for any aspiring guitar player. Performing them as one 20-minute continuous jam is even more impressive — especially if you’re only nine years old. Young Maya Neelakantan is becoming a fixture on Heavy Consequence for her ability to...
Heavy Song of the Week: Full of Hell and Primitive Man Construct a Bleak Monument of Extremity on “Rubble House”
Heavy Song of the Week is a new feature on Heavy Consequence breaking down the top metal and hard rock tracks you need to hear every Friday. This week the honor goes to Full of Hell and Primitive Man’s collaborative single “Rubble House.”. Full of Hell singer Dylan...
Soccer Mommy Finally (!) Makes Her Debut at the NPR Tiny Desk: Watch
Three years after her first NPR appearance got canceled due to the nascent COVID-19 pandemic, Soccer Mommy’s Sophie Allison made her triumphant debut at Bob Boilen’s Tiny Desk. “We were the first,” Allison told the NPR live audience, “The first in-home Tiny Desk, and the first one to...
Last in Line Announce New Album Jericho, Release Single “Ghost Town”: Stream
Last in Line — the supergroup bringing together singer Andrew Freeman, bassist Phil Soussan (ex-Ozzy Osbourne), and former Dio bandmates Vivian Campbell (Def Leppard) and Vinny Appice (ex-Black Sabbath) — have announced that their third studio album, Jericho, will arrive March 31 via earMUSIC. In advance of the...
Bayonne Announces New Album Temporary Time, Shares “Right Thing”: Stream
Austin electronic artist Bayonne has announced his third studio album, Temporary Time. The LP is out May 26th via Nettwerk, and along with the news, he’s shared first single “Right Thing.”. “To me the overall narrative of Temporary Time is the events following my Dad’s cancer diagnosis in...
Dave Rowntree on Radio Songs, Making Friends with Machines, and Blur Reunion
Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS. Blur’s Dave Rowntree sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about Radio Songs, his first solo album, as well as the Britpop legends’ upcoming second reunion.
Bonnaroo Booker Bryan Benson Dives Deep into the 2023 Lineup Live: The What Podcast
Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Music | Radio Public | TheWhatPodcast.com | RSS. Amid a wild week of festival announcements, one lineup unsurprisingly reigned supreme for The What Podcast crew — Bonnaroo 2023. During a special live episode of The What Podcast, Brad,...
