ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cinemablend

Jeff Bridges’ Co-Star Describes Working With Him During Cancer Diagnosis

By Ryan LaBee
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NMv7X_0kHhJ2wt00

Few Hollywood A-listers are anything like their most iconic characters. However, when it comes to Jeff Bridges, it seems he does bare a striking resemblance to one of his most beloved characters , The Dude from The Coen Brother’s The Big Lebowski , in as much as he tends to go with the flow and play the hand he’s dealt. The Dude abides, and so does Bridges. When the Tron actor revealed he had been diagnosed with cancer in 2020, he did it in the chilliest way possible by quoting his LA slacker bowler character in a tweet. “As the Dude would say… New SHIT has come to light….”

Now one of Bridges’ The Old Man co-stars, Amy Brenneman, is getting honest about what it was like working with the actor while he simultaneously battled cancer and Covid-19 while sooting their FX action drama. The Judging Amy alum told People that Bridges remained “lively” during his diagnosis. The actress also says her time spending every minute with Bridges for over 60 days left her changed. Brenneman told the publication:

I was with Jeff Bridges every day for 60 days. I mean, literally, we didn’t act with anybody else, and I changed because of it. I was always with Jeff, and ... then he was diagnosed with cancer. Honestly, during the cancer, he was really lively.

Brenneman added that Bridges stayed in contact with her while he was in treatment. According to the actress, The Hell or High Water actor would call her while he was “high” on the steroids he would receive during his chemotherapy treatments. These are calls she said she thought were "cute." She added:

When he was sort of high on the steroids, he would call me. I was like, are you in that part of the chemo cycle? So cute.

Amy Brenneman said that things were much scarier after her friend and co-star contracted Covid-19 and had to battle two diagnoses at the same time, which Bridges has admitted in past interviews that the combination of chemo and Covid almost killed him . The Heat actress added that the ‘radio silence’ from her co-star clued her into just how hard he was fighting for his life. She said:

That’s where it’s like… because he’s a huge communicator, I’m like, fuck, he is fighting for his life and he was.

Brenneman revealed that she considers Bridges her role model and an inspiration. She says that because he’s older than her yet remains creative, she believes that is the way “to do it” as an actor ages. The actress added:

You look at people that are 15, 20 years down the line, that are still creative, that are still brilliant, and you go, that’s the way you do it.

We could all probably learn something from Jeff Bridges' perseverance and great attitude while facing life-threatening situations.

Two years after his lymphoma diagnosis, Jeff Bridges offered an update on his illness, revealing his cancer was in remission . He also took the time to thank all his co-stars who lent their support and FX for “all of the time” he required to heal.

It’s unfortunate Jeff Bridges had to deal with such a difficult diagnosis as cancer. However, it’s terrific to hear that he is now in remission and was able to keep a positive mental attitude, which undoubtedly made it possible to fight the illness and even inspired fellow actors such as his co-star Amy Brenneman.

You can watch the 73-year-old actor still holding his own like an action movie star alongside Brenneman in their hit drama-thriller series The Old Man, now streaming for anyone with a Hulu subscription .

Comments / 1

Related
Elle

Jake Gyllenhaal Said His Crush Made It Hard to Film Love Scenes With Jennifer Aniston

In 2002, Jake Gyllenhaal starred across from Jennifer Aniston in The Good Girl, a movie about two lovers, with Aniston playing an unhappily married woman having an affair with her younger co-worker. There are quite a few intimate scenes in the film, and in an interview on The Howard Stern Show, Gyllenhaal was asked about what it was like filming them with Aniston.
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rock Star Announces Cancer Diagnosis

A drummer for the Grammy Award-nominated rock band Modest Mouse has reportedly been diagnosed with late-stage cancer, according to the band's social media page. Drummer Jeremiah Green's diagnosis was announced on Modest Mouse's Instagram page in a post written by lead singer Isaac Brock, who added that Green is undergoing treatment.
DoYouRemember?

Meet Jane Fonda’s Three Children Who Are All Grown Up

Jane Fonda dominated the entertainment industry with her versatile performances. She bagged two Academy Awards and an AFI Life Achievement Award in the course of her 63-year career. However, despite having an impressive run in Hollywood, Fonda’s private life hasn’t been always great as her childhood was marred with sexual abuse and her marital life was a mess.
Distractify

Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
New York Post

Robert Downey Jr. spotted looking unrecognizable as balding redhead

Robert Downey Jr. isn’t expecting any sympathy from fans shocked by his alarming new look. The 57-year-old actor appeared very unrecognizable in photos snapped on the set of his new HBO TV series “The Sympathizer” this week. Incorporating some Hollywood hair and makeup magic, Marvel’s “Iron Man” donned a bald cap prosthetic and fuzzy red wig to shoot scenes of the top secret project. The two-time Oscar nominee — for “Chaplin” and “Tropic Thunder” — also sported vintage-style navy trousers, a pink button-down shirt and a maroon jacket. Last October, Downey Jr. shocked fans when he shaved his head and cheekily shared his...
Popculture

Oscar Nominee Suffers Serious Fall, Unsure if He'll Ever Walk Again

A devastating fall likely left Hanif Kureishi with permanent scars. The My Beautiful Laundrette writer revealed on Jan. 6 how a moment of dizziness led to a near-death experience while in Rome on Dec. 26. In a tweet Friday, the 1986 Oscar nominee said he believed he had just "three breaths left." "I cannot scratch my nose, make a phone call, or feed myself," Kureishi said, adding that he has made "minor improvements" since his spine surgery. The acclaimed playwright, author, and screenwriter revealed in a candid Twitter thread that he became sick while watching another Premier League game between Liverpool and Aston Villa in the Italian capital: "I had just seen Mo Salah score against Aston Villa, sipped half a beer, when I began to feel dizzy. I lent forward and put my head between my legs; I woke up a few minutes later in a pool of blood, my neck in a grotesquely twisted position, my wife on her knees beside me."
News Breaking LIVE

Singer Who Won America's Hearts Dies Tragically At 31

Individuals singing their hearts out have captured the hearts and ears of Americans on television for decades with popular talent searches such as "Star Search" and "The Voice," but no show has been more successful than "American Idol," which has run on Fox and now ABC for two decades. After a long run on Fox, the show moved over to ABC several years ago, still hosted by the legendary Ryan Seacrest.
Us Weekly

Channing Tatum Reveals His and Sandra Bullock’s Daughters Got Into a School Feud — But Do They Still Have ‘Beef’?

Frenemies? Channing Tatum opened up about his and Sandra Bullock’s daughters’ past feud nearly one year after fans learned of the tiff. "Our daughters got into a couple of scraps at school because they're both very, very, very strong-willed little girls," the Magic Mike star, 42, jokingly explained while taking Vanity Fair's “Lie Detector Test,” […]
ALABAMA STATE
E! News

Law & Order: SVU Preview: Mariska Hargitay's Benson Is in Serious Trouble After Getting Ambushed

Watch: Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Exclusive Sneak Peek. Captain Olivia Benson's (Mariska Hargitay) latest case is not only dangerous, but it's also personal. After being beaten up by members of a gang on the Jan. 5 episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Benson finds herself in a tricky situation when she comes face-to-face with the gang's leader—Oscar Papa (played by guest star Goya Robles)—in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the NBC crime drama's Jan. 12 episode.
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Musician and Singer Dies

Legendary musician and singer Don Williams, one of the singing foursome, The Williams Brothers Quartet, has died, his family announced. Williams reportedly died of natural causes at his home, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The Independent

‘Look at all the blood!’: Jeremy Renner posts first video from hospital after snow accident

Jeremy Renner has released a new video from the hospital, days after he was critically injured by a snowplough.The Hawkeye star was airlifted to hospital over the New Year’s weekend after he was crushed by heavy-duty snow machinery.He underwent two surgeries and was soon reported to be in “critical but stable” condition.You can find the latest updates on Jeremy Renner’s condition here.Now, the 51-year-old actor has shared a video of him receiving his first shower since being in the hospital.A short clip, posted to his Instagram stories on Thursday (5 January), shows the actor sitting up in bed as...
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
181K+
Followers
42K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy