California: Atmospheric river and misguided climate fear
For more than three weeks, California has been pummeled by a series of storms arriving one after another from the Pacific Ocean. Torrential rains, mudslides, power outages, and floods plague state residents from north of San Francisco down to Los Angeles, 400 miles to the south. Scientists attribute this event to an “atmospheric river” condition in the Pacific Ocean. Many also claim that this phenomenon is due to human-caused climate change.
California's storms lead Democrats to cry 'climate change' even as experts disagree
Democrats insist that every weather incident in California is proof that climate change is going to kill us all. But California’s atmospheric river storms are not, in fact, a destructive product of climate change. This is according to experts who spoke to the Los Angeles Times. “Assuming that these...
Rain, rain, come to stay
Many California Democrats didn’t think that the solution to the state’s drought problems could just fall from the sky. And then the “atmospheric river” storms hit. California is now seeing record rainfall, which has led to flooding and mudslides. The downpour has been brutal in some parts of the state. But it has also opened the eyes of California Democrats to the need for more water storage. Water may not grow on trees, but when a fancy storm is literally throwing it at you in the middle of a drought, you might as well make the most of it.
Stimulus update: Direct payments worth up to $1,500 to be sent out in nine days to Colorado taxpayers
Colorado residents who filed their 2021 taxes will receive a tax rebate of up to $1,500 in a little over a week. This payment, scheduled for Jan. 31, will be for state residents who filed for an extension on their 2021 taxes. Any residents of the Centennial State who filed their taxes by Oct. 17 will get $750 from the Colorado Cash Back program, while eligible couples will get $1,500.
Stimulus update: Deadline to claim one-time $800 South Carolina check 24 days away
South Carolina residents only have 24 days left to file their 2021 taxes and receive a rebate of up to $800. This tax rebate is available for all South Carolina residents so long as they have filed their 2021 taxes by Feb. 15. The rebate payments will then be issued to recipients in March, according to the South Carolina Department of Revenue.
Ethical imbroglios abound for California Governor Newsom
A report this week involving California Gov. and first lady Gavin and Jennifer Seibel Newsom raises the question of how many scandals can be wrapped up in a single story. What will be still more scandalous is if the establishment media doesn’t cover the revelations as a scandal. The...
$238M Michigan internet grant open for applications
(The Center Square) – The Michigan High-Speed Internet Office opened the application window for $238 million of federal funding for broadband infrastructure networks for underserved areas statewide. The program is called the Realizing Opportunity with Broadband Infrastructure Networks. “The mission of MIHI is to create a more digitally equitable...
Stimulus update: Deadline for homeowners to apply for $1,500 payment is in nine days
There are only nine days left for New Jersey homeowners to apply for a program that will give them up to $1,500 by May of this year. The Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters program is accepting applications from New Jersey homeowners and renters through Jan. 31. The program will give homeowners $1,500 if their annual income is $150,000 or less and $1,000 if their annual income is over $150,000, according to the New Jersey Division of Taxation.
Democrat introduces bill to end competitive college football in California
The University of Southern California Trojans spent a decade steeped in mediocrity after Head Coach Pete Carroll left the school to coach the Seattle Seahawks in 2010. Then it spent $45 million to lure Lincoln Riley away from the University of Oklahoma last winter, and boom: an 11-win season, a Heisman Trophy winner (from a player who followed Riley from Oklahoma to USC), and a trip to the Cotton Bowl.
