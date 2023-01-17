Many California Democrats didn’t think that the solution to the state’s drought problems could just fall from the sky. And then the “atmospheric river” storms hit. California is now seeing record rainfall, which has led to flooding and mudslides. The downpour has been brutal in some parts of the state. But it has also opened the eyes of California Democrats to the need for more water storage. Water may not grow on trees, but when a fancy storm is literally throwing it at you in the middle of a drought, you might as well make the most of it.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO