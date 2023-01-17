Read full article on original website
Outback Steakhouse Approved to Open in New LocationJoel EisenbergWhitehall, PA
Verity Beck: Daughter accused of murdering and dismembering her parents for no apparent motiveLavinia ThompsonNorristown, PA
New Trend of Mixing Fentanyl with an Animal Tranquilizer is Killing Drug UsersMonica Leigh FrenchNorristown, PA
The time that a $4 flea market picture frame hid an original copy of the Declaration of IndependenceAnita DurairajAdamstown, PA
Pennsylvania witness photographs hovering triangle-shaped objectRoger MarshPennsylvania State
WFMZ-TV Online
Man in custody after South Whitehall standoff
SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - We are learning more about a standoff in Lehigh County yesterday that lasted for several hours. Police were called to the 2200 block of Prima Avenue in South Whitehall Township for a report of a man who threatened to harm others inside a home. Police...
WFMZ-TV Online
Missing woman in Upper Providence Twp. found safe
UPPER PROVIDENCE TWP., Pa. - The Upper Providence Township Police Department issued a missing person report for Patricia Cutrona. Concern was raised after Ms. Cutrona was last seen leaving her home on foot after midnight on January 22, 2023. She was without her phone, keys, or wallet. She has since...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: 1 in custody after domestic incident at South Whitehall home
S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - There were tense moments in South Whitehall Township, Lehigh County Friday afternoon and early evening. Several streets were blockaded during an apparent standoff. Officers responded to a domestic dispute at a home in the area of Whitehall Avenue and Prima Avenue. Officers remained there for...
Pennsylvania state trooper arrested following alleged road rage incident
Witnesses say he forced another vehicle off the road near Longwood Gardens and pointed his gun at other cars.
Missing central Pa. man found dead: state police
A missing York County man was found dead in Delaware on Thursday, Pennsylvania State Police said. Authorities said Delaware State Police found 38-year-old Daniel Hesketh dead in New Castle County, Delaware. The circumstances and cause of death are still under investigation, according to state police. State police said Hesketh left...
NJ Attorney General's Office investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Deptford Township
The New Jersey Attorney General's Office is investigating a fatal police-involved shooting in Deptford Township.
New Jersey woman charged in $600 Walmart theft
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are filing charges against a New Jersey woman for allegedly stealing over $600 worth of merchandise from a Hazle Township Walmart. On January 18 at 6:17 p.m., troopers responded to Walmart in the 700 block of Airport Road for the report of a woman attempting to leave […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Pa. State Police ID 2 killed in crash on I-80 in Poconos
TUNKHANNOCK TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police have identified the two men killed in a crash on Interstate 80 Monday. Donn Innes, 68, of Weatherly, and Jeffrey Bates, 31, of Danville, died in the two-vehicle crash that happened about a mile past I-380/Exit 293 shortly before 1 p.m. Monday, according to a news release from state police.
abc27.com
Berks County woman killed in four-vehicle crash
RUSCOMBMANOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Berks County woman was killed in a four vehicle crash after a driver allegedly passed multiple vehicles in a no-passing zone. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on January 16 around 6:40 a.m. Troopers responded to the crash on Rt. 12 and located a 61-year-old woman deceased in her vehicle.
WFMZ-TV Online
Pa. court denies appeal of woman who pleaded guilty for her role in mother's deadly stabbing
UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A Pennsylvania court has denied the appeal of a woman who pleaded guilty in 2015 in the brutal stabbing of her mother Cheryl Silvonek in the driveway of their Upper Macungie home. She had asked for a new trial, claiming that her lawyer, John Waldron,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Digital driver's licenses for PA residents could happen sooner than expected
Lawmakers in Pennsylvania are pushing for a bill that would accelerate the state's plans to provide digital driver's licenses. According to a report from Patch.com, the new legislation would not eliminate the need for a physical copy of the license, but would provide an additional way for people to present identification.
One person struck by train in Pennsylvania on Tuesday
One person was struck by a train in Pennsylvania on Tuesday morning. According to WTRF ABC News Partner, WTAE, the train crash happened near the Connellsville Police Department in Fayette County along North Arch Street. The person was taken to a hospital. No information was given on the person’s condition. Also, no word has been […]
sauconsource.com
Springfield Twp. Police Searching for Missing Girl
Springfield Township Police said Tuesday they are seeking the whereabouts of a 16-year-old girl who was last seen a day earlier. In a post on the department’s Crimewatch site police said Annaliese Ludman was last seen Monday in the 3400 block of Woodbyne Road getting into a silver sedan with Virginia license plates.
WFMZ-TV Online
Bucks furniture company scammed customers out of money, investigators say
BEDMINSTER TWP., Pa. - Bucks County investigators say a custom furniture company may be scamming people out of money. Several customers say they paid A&A Custom Furniture large deposits for custom pieces to be built, but they never got their furniture, Hilltown Township police said. A&A Custom Furniture is owned...
'Chainsaw Dismemberment': MontCo Daughter Shot, Hacked Bodies Of Elderly Parents, DA Says
The elderly couple found dead at a Jenkintown home were shot in the head and then "dismembered" with a chainsaw, authorities revealed. Verity Beck, a 43-year-old Abington resident, is charged with murder in the death of her parents Reid and Miriam Beck, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said in a press conference Wednesday, Jan. 18.
Missing Pennsylvania Mom Jennifer Brown Found Partially Buried
A Pennsylvania mom who vanished on Jan. 3 has been found dead, partially buried in a shallow grave in an industrial area. Jennifer Brown, 43, left her 8-year-old son with a friend and never came back to get him, which authorities said was completely out of character. “Unfortunately, I have to announce that we have found Jennifer Brown, who we have been looking for, and she is dead,” Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said Wednesday. “We hoped and prayed that she would be safe. And she is not.” Police have not released a cause of death or said whether they have any suspects.Read it at WPVI
Will Pa. see some snow this weekend? Check the snowfall map
The forecast for the Harrisburg area, and much of Pennsylvania, this weekend is not very inspiring: gray, windy, chilly, rainy. There’s a chance of snow, though, primarily Sunday night into Monday. It’s not going to be the fun, snowman-making kind; though. We’re looking at a wet layer of snow, less than an inch, unless you’re north or west of the capital.
Argument Ends With 2 People Shooting Guns Inside NJ Wawa Sunday Morning
Authorities in one New Jersey municipality continue to investigate an argument early Sunday morning that lead to two people firing guns inside a Wawa. The incident happened around 3:30 at a store located on Silvia Street in Ewing, Mercer County. According to the Ewing Police Department, an argument ensued between...
WFMZ-TV Online
FirstEnergy encouraging customers to apply for utility assistance
GREENSBURG, Pa – FirstEnergy is urging customers to reach out if they're having difficulty paying their winter utility bills. Residential customers of Penelec, Penn Power, Met-Ed and West Penn Power are encouraged to contact their utility now to enroll in payment plans or receive referrals for bill assistance programs.
Wilkes-Barre police charge man, 27, with raping girl
WILKES-BARRE — City police detectives arrested Francis Shay Mapp on allegations he raped a 14-year-old girl Monday. Mapp, 27, was taken into custody when he arrived at his apartment, 295 Scott St., Apt. 303, as detectives were in the process of searching the residence with a search warrant. Detectives...
