This does my heart good, it was a senseless act, if you don’t like the rules and won’t abide by them then you just need to leave and not come back without weapons. People have choices, if you make the wrong choice, then you must suffer the consequences. When I heard about the shooting it made my heart so sad. I’ve been in that store so many times, and I had remembered him. He was such a gentle man he was very nice, and I just feel extremely bad for his beautiful family. It took a while, but the jurors came to the right decision. Now they are put away for life and cannot hurt again.
Good it's a happy ending. so sorry to the Security Gaurds Family. Thank God a Judge and Jury see fit to send these three heartless people to life in prison.
lmao......have fun in prison for the rest of your life over some mudhut mentality!

