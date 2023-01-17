Read full article on original website
Obituary: Trace Hill
Trace came into this world a four-pound fourteen ounce baby boy on December 11, 2007, and melted his Mommy and Daddy’s hearts. On Tuesday, January 17, 2023, the world became dimmer when the brightness of Trace’s life ended at the tender age of 15. He was the youngest...
Obituary: Elizabeth Ann Davis (Libby) Houston
Elizabeth Ann Davis (Libby) Houston, 70, passed away Thursday, January 19th, following an extended illness. A graduate of South Lenoir High School, Mount Olive College and Campbell University, Libby received a degree in Elementary Education. Truly passionate about her calling, she was a dedicated educator for over 30 years. Comfort Elementary School and the Comfort, NC community always held a very special place in her heart. She cherished each of her students and co-workers as family.
Lenoir County births
Birth certificate records obtained from the Lenoir County Register of Deeds database list the mother's maiden name. In some cases only one parent is listed:. 12/11, Juelz Amier Smith born to Jazmine Denise Smith. 12/11, Ashley Valeria Romero Acevedo born to Martha Acevedo and Jose Romero. 12/13, Madicen Aliyse Brown...
Pink Hill Elementary Second Nine Week Principal’s List and A/B Honor Roll
Congratulations to the following Pink Hill Elementary school students:. 2nd Grade: Caroline Alcock, Julieta Arellano- Gonzalez, Sawyer Burd, Yasmin Casteneda, Annason Harper, Kamryn Jenkins, Cameron Lawson, Jossiel Quintero-Hernandez, Celina Robinson, Madisyn Smith, Hailey Stevens-Burchard, Charley Sumner, Layla Tyson, Ivan Yanez. 3rd Grade: Geraldine Baez- Flores, Lauryn Boswell, Whitlynn Cannon, Anna...
Greene Central High School student semi-finalist for NCSU Park Scholarship
Sidney Ramsey of Greene Central High School is a Semi-Finalist for the North Carolina State University Park Scholarship. She is one of 450 students selected from over 3400 applicants this year. Sidney was nominated by Greene Central for her academic excellence and service to her community and school. Semifinalists will be notified in late January and 112 will advance to the finals round.
LCC WIOA Assists Student in Achieving his Career
When 21-year-old Montreai Woodard of Walstonburg came to Lenoir Community College (LCC), he knew exactly what he wanted to do, he just needed financial help to do it. He was working at a local car dealership at the time. His goal was to enroll in Truck Driver Training and obtain his CDL’s. After talking with him, it was able to determine that Woodard was eligible for assistance through LCC’s Workforce Innovation & Opportunity Act (WIOA) Youth Program. This program assists out of school youth ages 16-24 that qualify for assistance with schooling, training, and finding employment.
NCDOT: Kinston intersection will be reconstructed for safety
KINSTON – A congested U.S. 70 intersection in Kinston will be reconstructed to improve safety and traffic flow. The N.C. Department of Transportation is closing the open median where Lowe’s Home Improvement and Pinelawn Memorial Park are located and will construct what is known as a reduced conflict intersection.
