Read full article on original website
Related
'Walmart Business' Takes on Amazon With New B2B Procurement Website
Walmart has unveiled a business-to-business procurement website in its latest bid to compete with Amazon. Launched Friday (Jan. 20), Walmart Business is an eCommerce site and “customer experience” aimed at Walmart’s small and medium-sized business (SMB) and nonprofit customers. “Our focus is to remove complexity in purchasing,...
Construction Industry Late Payments Blamed on Lack of Digital Processes
A potential housing sector recession is on the horizon, with new construction and building permits falling as homebuilder confidence has sagged to its lowest level in a decade. The industry is taking measures to entice buyers — but, at the same time, it is facing more burdensome compliance evaluations on federally contracted projects. As costs continue to rise, construction firms are aiming to compete.
32% of UK Retailers Plan to Add Support for Scan-and-Go
One in three U.K. retailers surveyed by PYMNTS plan to add support for scan-and-go payment. The “Instant Payments Transformation Guide: Grocery, Pharmacy And Convenience Retailers,” a PYMNTS and ACI Worldwide collaboration, reveals that 31.5% of retailers in the U.K. plan to add support for scan-and-go payments in the next three years.
CE 100 Index Up 1% as DoorDash and BNPL Names Rally
Despite concerns over consumer spending, PYMNTS’ ConnectedEconomy “CE 100” Stock Index gained ground this past week, as it extended its recent run with another 1% weekly advance. And thus far, year to date, the Index is up 10%, boosted a bit this time around by gains in...
UK’s Hotel Chocolat Defies Retail Slump, Will Open 50 New Stores
Hotel Chocolat said focusing on “quality over quantity” paid off during the holiday shopping season. The British omnichannel retailer of luxury chocolates and gifts said in a trading update that its comparable store sales in the United Kingdom rose 10% during the nine weeks ending Dec. 25. It...
Digital-First Lab-Grown Diamond Retailer Vrai Brings Brand to Bergdorf, Saks and Beyond
Lab-grown diamonds are gaining ground with consumers and retailers as sustainability meets luxury online and in-store. If there’s one brand to watch, it’s VRAI (pronounced “vray” meaning “true” in French), which distills diamonds from carbon atomized in a plasma reactor and grows them into jewelry-grade gems. VRAI was acquired by Diamond Foundry in 2016 and operates as its own brand.
Chord Announces $15M Series A as D2C Brands Prioritize Data
Chord is bringing in funds by the millions as D2C companies seek sharper data insights. The New York-based startup, which offers more financially accessible data collection and insights for eCommerce companies, announced Wednesday (Jan. 18) that it has raised $15 million in its Series A funding round, a testament to the demand for better analytics tools for digital brands.
KLYM Raising $27M to Expand Working Capital Offering in LatAm
KLYM is reportedly raising $27 million to expand its working capital offering in Latin America. The Colombian FinTech, which was formerly known as OmniLatam, plans to use the new capital to expand in Brazil, Chile and Colombia and to start up in Mexico, Bloomberg reported Thursday (Jan. 19). “Cross-border supply...
Payment Processing Glitches Top Pain Point for Subscription Businesses
It’s been a tough time for subscription businesses, especially for direct-to-consumer (D2C) companies focused on retail. PYMNTS’ research noted that the average subscription per retail subscriber dropped in September to 2.9, its lowest level since July 2021. We also measured a 2% dip in the share of consumers overall with retail subscriptions.
Why Visa Says PayFacs Will Reshape Payments in 2023
Payment facilitation is among the most vital components of monetizing customer relationships — and the role of PayFacs is often misunderstood. In an interview with Karen Webster, Casey Porter, vice president of Merchant Sales and Acquiring at Visa’s Global Acceptance Fast Track, took note of the confusion that’s out there. If you ask five different people what a PayFac is and what it does, you’ll get five different answers.
Crypto Bank Silvergate Says Genesis Exposure ‘Minimal’
Crypto-centric bank Silvergate said its exposure to bankrupt lender Genesis has been limited. The bank made this announcement in an update Friday (Jan. 20), one day after Genesis filed for bankruptcy and three days after Silvergate said the cryptocurrency industry’s ongoing downturn had led to a $1 billion loss.
Report: Apple Plans New Push Into Smart Home Market
Apple is reportedly developing devices to upset Amazon and Google’s smart home dominance. These new devices would include new displays and a faster TV top box, Bloomberg News reported Wednesday (Jan. 18), citing sources familiar with the company’s plans. The push will begin with a tablet — able...
AVIA Launches B2B Marketplace for Digital Health Solutions
AVIA has launched a marketplace designed to help hospitals, health systems and digital health companies discover and select digital solutions. The healthcare digital transformation firm said in a Thursday (Jan. 19) press release that the new AVIA Marketplace matches these buyers with vendors that can help them with their digital transformation.
PYMNTS Intelligence: Technology Is Needed to Tackle Fraud and Safeguard Incoming Revenue
In an increasingly online world, companies still relying on manual accounts payable (AP) and accounts receivable (AR) processes are struggling to keep up — in more ways than one. A PYMNTS survey found that fraud limited international growth for 36% of companies using reactive, manual detection methods, compared to only 5% of companies using proactive, automated solutions. Companies using manual methods were also more likely to be difficult for customers to work with and to have trouble onboarding new ones.
Automated Treasury Management Platform Tempts Business Savers with 4% Yields
As businesses cut costs and horde cash, automated treasury management systems are getting a closer look. In a bid to help businesses earn more money on their idle cash with minimal effort, FinTech startup Mayfair has launched an automated treasury management solution to help businesses earn more on idle cash.
India's M1NXT Looks to Expand Trade Finance Offering
Indian trade financing firm M1NXT is testing the country’s International Trade Financing Services (ITFS) platform. With ITFS, small businesses will be able to get early payments at lower interest rates after exporting their goods, the website Financial Express reported Sunday (Jan. 22). “The organization is trying to onboard and...
Bill Pay Is the Killer App for Mobile Wallets ... So Far
After getting off to a long, slow start, digital wallets are catching on in a big way. In the first challenge to the primacy of physical wallets since they were invented in the 1300s, more consumers are seeing value in — and using — the digital version as they acquaint themselves with the many powerful features these apps can do.
Rally Fades and Platforms Plummet as FinTech IPO Index Loses 0.6%
For the FinTech IPO Index, the rally fizzled quickly. After a surge into the first few weeks of the new year — notably, double-digit gains last week — the index slipped 0.6% through the past five sessions. Blame the macro data from this week, that showed a slide...
B2Bs Seek Painless Month-End Account Reconciliation Without Painful Integration
Seamless collaboration among ecosystem partners after underdoing operational modernizations is critical to successful B2B transactions. This, as businesses are increasingly setting up next-generation payment networks and optimizing their internal systems to tackle historical problems around billing and invoice reconciliation frictions. PYMNTS research in the “One-Stop Bill Pay Playbook” finds that...
Marqeta Web Provisioning Aimed at Boosting Mobile Wallet Use
In a bid to simplify the checkout process, Marqeta said merchants can now let users make digital wallets payments without downloading another app. According to a Thursday (Jan. 19) press release from the global card issuing platform, the company’s new web push provisioning product removes a common pain point by eliminating the need for consumers to download an app in order to complete a transaction.
PYMNTS
Boston, MA
18K+
Followers
29K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0