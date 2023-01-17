Read full article on original website
Big Banks to Launch Apple Pay Competitor in 2023 H2
America’s biggest banks are reportedly launching a digital wallet to take on Apple and PayPal. The banks are developing a product that will let consumers make online purchases with a wallet tied to their Visa or Mastercard debit or credit cards, The Wall Street Journal reported Monday (Jan. 30).
UK Competition Authority Calls Out HSBC for Open Banking Failures
The U.K.’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has found HSBC breached its open banking order. The breach in question relates to the Retail Banking Market Investigation Order 2017, which paved the way for open banking in the U.K. by mandating the country’s nine largest banks to make account information available to authorized parties through application programming interfaces (APIs).
India's M1NXT Looks to Expand Trade Finance Offering
Indian trade financing firm M1NXT is testing the country’s International Trade Financing Services (ITFS) platform. With ITFS, small businesses will be able to get early payments at lower interest rates after exporting their goods, the website Financial Express reported Sunday (Jan. 22). “The organization is trying to onboard and...
Citizens Names Mastercard Its Exclusive Payments Provider
Aiming to speed its innovation, Citizens Financial Group has made Mastercard its exclusive payments provider. In a newly expanded partnership, Mastercard has become the bank’s exclusive services provider and payment network across Citizen’s credit, debit and commercial portfolios, the companies said in a Thursday (Jan. 19) press release.
KLYM Raising $27M to Expand Working Capital Offering in LatAm
KLYM is reportedly raising $27 million to expand its working capital offering in Latin America. The Colombian FinTech, which was formerly known as OmniLatam, plans to use the new capital to expand in Brazil, Chile and Colombia and to start up in Mexico, Bloomberg reported Thursday (Jan. 19). “Cross-border supply...
Digital-First Lab-Grown Diamond Retailer Vrai Brings Brand to Bergdorf, Saks and Beyond
Lab-grown diamonds are gaining ground with consumers and retailers as sustainability meets luxury online and in-store. If there’s one brand to watch, it’s VRAI (pronounced “vray” meaning “true” in French), which distills diamonds from carbon atomized in a plasma reactor and grows them into jewelry-grade gems. VRAI was acquired by Diamond Foundry in 2016 and operates as its own brand.
An Insider on Staying Ahead of Members’ Digital Needs
--- With consumer demand for digital payment options surging, it can be hard for credit unions to keep up. That is why Alliant Credit Union — Illinois’ largest CU and winner of CNBC’s Best Credit Union of 2020 — makes an effort to stay ahead of the game. A few years ago, Grover explained, Alliant made the strategic decision to focus on innovation and payment solutions, with the goal of building out capabilities in advance of members requiring them.
Web3-Based XRP Healthcare Promises Wholesale Cost Drugs
XRP Healthcare is launching what it calls the first health platform using the XRP ledger. Set to debut in the second quarter of the year, the platform will use the company’s native token — XRPH — allowing users to purchase conventional and alternative medicines, XRP Healthcare (XRPH) said in a Thursday (Jan. 19) news release.
Automated Treasury Management Platform Tempts Business Savers with 4% Yields
As businesses cut costs and horde cash, automated treasury management systems are getting a closer look. In a bid to help businesses earn more money on their idle cash with minimal effort, FinTech startup Mayfair has launched an automated treasury management solution to help businesses earn more on idle cash.
Euro-Denominated Stablecoins Vie for Prominence in MiCA Era
The EURM token is the latest euro-denominated stablecoin endorsed by Spain’s central bank. The new digital euro will be issued by Spanish FinTech Monei, which has been authorized by the Banco de España (BDE) to test the stablecoin in its regulatory sandbox, Spanish media has reported. EURM tokens...
'Walmart Business' Takes on Amazon With New B2B Procurement Website
Walmart has unveiled a business-to-business procurement website in its latest bid to compete with Amazon. Launched Friday (Jan. 20), Walmart Business is an eCommerce site and “customer experience” aimed at Walmart’s small and medium-sized business (SMB) and nonprofit customers. “Our focus is to remove complexity in purchasing,...
Innovation and Trust Increase Appeal of Traditional Banks for Investors
For the world’s largest, most established banks, digitization is not a destination. Rather, it is an ongoing, dynamic process of change and innovation that must adapt to the latest technologies, customer needs and economic trends. And while the digital transformation of retail banking may be focused on enhancing the...
B2Bs Seek Painless Month-End Account Reconciliation Without Painful Integration
Seamless collaboration among ecosystem partners after underdoing operational modernizations is critical to successful B2B transactions. This, as businesses are increasingly setting up next-generation payment networks and optimizing their internal systems to tackle historical problems around billing and invoice reconciliation frictions. PYMNTS research in the “One-Stop Bill Pay Playbook” finds that...
Silvergate and Signature Banks Tap FHLB Funds for Crypto Lending
Two cryptocurrency-sector banks have turned to the federal mortgage system to ease customer withdrawals. Silvergate Capital and Signature Bank have borrowed billions from Federal Home Loan Banks, the system created to back mortgage lending during the Great Depression, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported Saturday (Jan. 21). Signature borrowed nearly...
PYMNTS Intelligence: Technology Is Needed to Tackle Fraud and Safeguard Incoming Revenue
In an increasingly online world, companies still relying on manual accounts payable (AP) and accounts receivable (AR) processes are struggling to keep up — in more ways than one. A PYMNTS survey found that fraud limited international growth for 36% of companies using reactive, manual detection methods, compared to only 5% of companies using proactive, automated solutions. Companies using manual methods were also more likely to be difficult for customers to work with and to have trouble onboarding new ones.
CEO Says Uber Has No Plans for Widespread Job Cuts
Uber’s CEO says the rideshare/delivery giant has no plans for company-wide layoffs. Dara Khosrowshahi made these comments — reported by Reuters — at the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Switzerland Thursday (Jan. 19), amid a period of sweeping tech sector job cuts. Khosrowshahi told the audience...
CE 100 Index Up 1% as DoorDash and BNPL Names Rally
Despite concerns over consumer spending, PYMNTS’ ConnectedEconomy “CE 100” Stock Index gained ground this past week, as it extended its recent run with another 1% weekly advance. And thus far, year to date, the Index is up 10%, boosted a bit this time around by gains in...
U.S. Bank Offers Card for SMBs With Big Travel Expenses
U.S. Bank is launching a card for small business “road warriors” with big expenses. The bank will debut the Business Altitude Connect World Elite Mastercard by the end of February, the company said in an announcement provided to PYMNTS Thursday (Jan. 19). The card is designed for small businesses with “frequent travel expenses” the announcement said.
32% of UK Retailers Plan to Add Support for Scan-and-Go
One in three U.K. retailers surveyed by PYMNTS plan to add support for scan-and-go payment. The “Instant Payments Transformation Guide: Grocery, Pharmacy And Convenience Retailers,” a PYMNTS and ACI Worldwide collaboration, reveals that 31.5% of retailers in the U.K. plan to add support for scan-and-go payments in the next three years.
nCino Names 8-Year Company Veteran and IPO Leader as CFO
NCino has appointed eight-year company veteran Greg Orenstein as chief financial officer. Orenstein most recently served as the cloud banking firm’s chief corporate development and strategy officer. Prior to that, he was its chief corporate development and legal officer and secretary, nCino said in a Wednesday (Jan. 18) press release.
