voiceofalexandria.com
Latest round of federal funds helps water system near completion in NW Iowa
TEA, S.D. -- Progress on a water system some 30 years in the works is reaching a point at which executive director Troy Larson says he can see the light at the end of the tunnel. Might it be more accurate to say it's possible to see the spigot at...
North Dakota lawmakers consider changes in retirement benefits for some peace officers
(The Center Square) - Members of North Dakota agencies testified in favor of a bill that would move their peace officers to the public safety retirement system at a House Government and Veterans Affairs Committee hearing on Friday. House Bill 1183 would classify peace officers that work for departments such...
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Sunday:. (two, seven, twenty, twenty-eight, thirty-one)
Cook guides Fairfield to 62-52 victory over Siena
ALBANY, N.Y. — Supreme Cook scored 12 points to lead Fairfield to a 62-52 victory over Siena. Cook had six rebounds for the Stags (9-10, 5-4 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Caleb Fields scored 11 points and added six rebounds. TJ Long hit two 3-pointers and scored 10. The Saints (13-7, 7-2) were led by Andrew Platek with 15 points.
Saint Francis (PA) knocks off Saint Francis (BKN) 87-61
LORETTO, Pa. — Led by Josh Cohen's 22 points, the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash defeated the Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers 87-61. The Red Flash improved to 8-11 with the win and the Terriers fell to 9-10.
